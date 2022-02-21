Connect with us

Thailand’s real estate sector to remain depressed until 2024, despite strong predictions

A view of the Bangkok cityscape at night. Photo via Unsplash.

Despite big plans and strong earnings predictions from local real estate developers, Thailand’s real estate market might not even return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2024. This from the Government Housing Bank.

Factors cited include a slow economic recovery, inflation, and the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, which has depressed local business activity since the middle of December last year.

The research centre predicted in November that the real estate market will recover by 2023, after relaxing the mortgage regulations to restore a vital sector that accounts for approximately 10% of GDP and employs 2.8 million people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has limited domestic activities, business and Thailand’s property market — which have continued to be suppressed since the Omicron strain appeared late last year, according to the Government Housing Bank’s Real Estate Information Centre.

Government policies and relaxed restrictions are set to encourage growth in a property market that has flattened out. The number of newly developed apartments and houses are likely to increase by 35% this year to 105,000 properties.

Meanwhile, inflation hit a nine month high of 3.2 % in January and demand from international customers is expected to remain low this year due to the pandemic.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Dedinbed
    2022-02-21 12:53
    31 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Thailand’s real estate market might not even return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, In a bit of state then ..
    image
    palooka
    2022-02-21 12:55
    Real estate developers are the same everywhere. talk it up. Talk it up, even when there is an earthquake, lie down for free earth massage. Think they all went to the same school ,TAT, Govt. Stupid Can Always Makeup school.
    image
    TravellingThaiGerrr
    2022-02-21 13:30
    34 minutes ago, palooka said: Real estate developers are the same everywhere. talk it up. Talk it up, even when there is an earthquake, lie down for free earth massage. Think they all went to the same school ,TAT, Govt. …
    image
    Prosaap
    2022-02-21 14:13
    Have you ever see a thai that didnt lie?
    image
    Poolie
    2022-02-21 14:18
    Yes, many times, many people, many places. Have you?
    Pete

    He is addicted to coffee, and he depends on it. When he’s not writing about news, travel or property content for The Thaiger, he’s either playing video games or watching movies. A true nerd and geek

      Trending