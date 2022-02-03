Property
Thailand real estate prices expected to rise in 2022
Since the first quarter of 2020, the home price index has been declining while new home prices have increased. Several pandemic-related factors are to blame, including an increase in the costs of fuel and construction materials, along with higher inflation and a labour shortage. The compounding of these pressures mean real estate prices in Thailand are ready to rise in 2022.
Following the resumption of global economic activity, the prices of several key construction materials like steel and cement increased, while fuel prices increased by 50%, the Bangkok Post reported. In 2021, the price index for construction materials increased by 8% from 2020 – the highest jump since 2008.
Due to the significant price increases, developers will find it difficult to finish their projects and deliver pre-bought units to their customer at the contractual prices, Landy Home’s Director of Construction Phanid Maneerattanaporn told the Bangkok Post.
“It will be a challenging year for homebuilders as the demand side is strong but the supply side or construction costs is worrying. We need to manage costs the best to finish the units at the price we agreed with customers earlier.”
But the cost of construction materials aren’t the only part of the supply chain that have taken a hit during the prolonged pandemic.
“Many exported materials are obstructed by shipping delays or supply shortages, resulting in a domino effect.”
The chairman of the property development company Supalai has echoed similar concerns.
“The costs of housing development, excluding land costs, will likely increase by 3-4% this year. … When combined with higher labour wages and fuel prices, housing prices will be 2% higher.”
In December last year the Bureau of Trade and Economic Indices reported that the costs of iron and steel products had increased by 28.7%, followed by concrete (5.6%), aluminium, asphalt, and sand (4.2%), electricity and water supply equipment (3.8%), and cement (3%).
Source: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man severely injured in Bengal tiger attack in Kanchanaburi
Thailand real estate prices expected to rise in 2022
ASEAN called to reconsider its five-point consensus on solving the Myanmar crisis
Top 5 pool villas in Phuket recommended by CBRE
Healthcare standards in Laos need to be improved, country’s health minister says
Most Phuket tourists infected with Covid travelled from Russia and Kazakhstan
Rayong officials say no contaminated seafood found following crude oil leak
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
Thai health officials see signs of dementia in some recovered Covid-19 patients
Thailand News Update | Thailand pass registrations are starting to rack up
House speaker insists parliament building is safe, despite several MPs testing positive
Tourism officials call for travel bubble talks to resume with Thailand’s neighbours
Thailand’s covid infections creeping up again | GMT
Over 23,000 travellers register for Test & Go scheme on day 1 of relaunch
US CDC issues Level 4: Very High Risk travel advisory for the Philippines
A review of PlayYard Phuket – a new campground on the island
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
Koh Samui hotel, business owners call for PCR test price cut to draw in Test & Go tourists
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
Krabi rescue volunteer catches giant king cobra with bare hands
WARNING: Thailand Pass spoof email with malicious links
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Pattaya4 days ago
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
- Expats1 day ago
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
- Bangkok3 days ago
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit
Recent comments: