Celebrity, influencer mothers to be hired by Health Ministry to inspire couples to have babies

Thailand wants women to have more babies and authorities plan to hire influencer mothers and celebrity parents to help inspire young couples to have children. The Public Health Ministry is leading the effort following reports that the birth rate in Thailand dropped to its lowest level in the past 50 years.

In the past, the average Thai woman would have 5 children. With concerns of overpopulation, the government launched a campaign in 1972 which translated to “More babies, more poverty.” But now the falling birth rate is posing a threat to Thailand’s future economy. The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council the low birth rate could lead to problems in the future, such as labour shortages and less tax revenue.

The idea was met with a backlash as people are saying that the government should focus on fixing the economic crisis because that was the reason why people avoid having children.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Satit Pitutecha, shared that the low birth rate is a national topic. He said that it’s good that the public is sharing their opinions on the campaign, adding that the idea to hire influencers is just one of the plans and there are more steps the government plans to take to fix the problem.

The minister also discussed the cost of living and how the government plans to make it more affordable for families to raise children.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thairath