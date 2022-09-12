Serviced apartments are fast becoming a popular choice for leisure and business for people visiting Bangkok. Whether you’re looking for a luxury place to call home for 4 nights or 4 months, a serviced apartment in Bangkok can be an ideal option.

Unlike your average hotel room, serviced apartments are a lot more than just a place to sleep. It combines the convenience of an apartment with the services and amenities of a hotel. You can enjoy the freedom of having your own private place with spacious living areas that add extra conveniences like fully-equipped kitchens, laundry facilities, and even outdoor BBQ areas. Plus, they usually have stylish interiors and facilities like gyms, swimming pools, and lounges. But that’s not all. Staying in a serviced apartment in Bangkok means you can have a range of five-star services that you usually find in a hotel, such as cleaning and laundry services. Moreover, serviced apartments are usually in prime locations.

Below, we’ve put together our top 5 luxury serviced apartments in Central Bangkok that you need to book for your next visit to the capital.

1. 137 Pillars Suites & Residences serviced apartment

Pricing: Start from 10,128 Baht per night.

Address: 59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana

A serviced apartment like no other, 137 Pillars Suites & Residences boasts luxurious design, competitive prices and, best of all, a location in the trendiest neighbourhood in Bangkok, Phrom Phong. 137 Pillars Suites & Residences offers studio, 1, and 2-bedroom residences with a range of modern facilities to make sure you have a hassle-free and memorable stay. Whether you choose the studio or 2-bedroom option, you’ll get a spacious living area, kitchen, bathroom with tub and shower, and private balcony. The stylish decor and cosy furniture will make you feel at home. Moreover, the floor-to-ceiling windows present your perch to look out over Bangkok’s rooftops.

Perhaps the shining star of this serviced apartment is its sparkling swimming pool and rooftop infinity pool-edge pool. Both pools allow you to enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool while admiring the magnificent views or even have a proper swim to stay fit. And since both pools are lined with comfy sun loungers and cabanas, you can laze around while soaking up the sun anytime you want. Other amazing facilities include Nitra Serenity Centre for spa treatments, gym, golf driving range and mini putting green, and complimentary scheduled transfers to Phrom Phong BTS Station. On-site restaurants and bars are also available.

2. Ascott Thonglor serviced apartment

Pricing: Start from 5,099 Baht per night.

Address: 1 Soi Sukhumvit 59 (Boonchana), Khlong Tan Nua, Wattana

If you’re looking for spacious apartments, great service, and convenience, Ascott Thonglor should be at the top of your list. Only a few minutes away from the city’s top restaurants, cafes, multinational corporations, and lifestyle venues like Emporium Shopping Mall, it’s the perfect option for those who want to be in the middle of the action. It offers a collection of stylish studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom self-contained apartments. All 451 apartments come with modern decor, spacious lounge areas, and a fully-equipped kitchenette. They also feature en-suite bathrooms, dining areas, and state-of-the-art electronics for a comfortable stay. With quality pillows and soft beds, rest and relaxation have never been better. Moreover, the rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, which add natural lights and an open, airy elegance. Plus, the scenery outside the window is virtually unobstructed.

Service throughout this serviced apartment in Central Bangkok is friendly and helpful. In addition, a wide range of top-notch facilities is available. Indulge in relaxation in the expansive swimming pool with a refreshing beverage, stay on top of your fitness goal in the fully-equipped gym, or spend some quality time in the Residents’ Lounge. Furthermore, little ones are welcome too. They’ll love letting off steam in the Children’s Playroom. And if you or your family just want to enjoy some quiet time outdoors, you can simply relax in the green spaces while reading a good book under the trees and feel the refreshing breezes.

3. Centre Point Sukhumvit Thonglor

Pricing: Start from 3,600 Baht per night.

Address: 304 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thong-Lo 8), North Klongton, Wattana

Centre Point Sukhumvit Thonglor offers a variety of serviced apartments perfect for short or long stays. You can find 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, each with tasteful decor that combines contrasting white and natural wood elements. Preparing meals is a breeze with the full kitchen. Moreover, the private balcony gives you an opportunity to gawk over the beautiful views of Bangkok. After a long day of work or sightseeing, head to the spa bath to relax or the outdoor swimming pool to soothe your body and soul. Moreover, there’s a sauna where you can sweat it out and recharge your body. A gym, on-site restaurant, and beauty salon are also available to give you a convenient stay.

Located within walking distance to Thonglor BTS station, foodies will love Centre Point Sukhumvit Thonglor’s premier location. It’s surrounded by an array of attractive dining options and upscale shopping malls. You can find anything from independent coffee shops to Michelin-starred international restaurants.

4. Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 – A Chatrium Collection

Pricing: Start from 1,641 Baht per night.

Address: 26 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei

Say hello to home sweet home in Asok. Located in the middle of Bangkok’s hustle and bustle, Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 offers a tranquil and stress-free escape. Whether you’re going solo or with the fam, this serviced apartment offers stylish stays in different types of studios, as well as 1 and 2-bedroom units. Moreover, everything you need is catered to, from laundry and housekeeping to digital butler and free Wi-Fi.

When it’s time to unwind, a range of facilities is available to ensure you have the best time during your stay here. Open from 06:00 to 22:00, the rooftop swimming pool allows you to enjoy some morning swim, escape the heat in the afternoon, or take a dip under the stars at night, and since it’s lined with comfy sun loungers, you have plenty of opportunities to laze around while basking in the sun or watching the glorious sunset. Moreover, the well-equipped gym will surely please those who want to stay active during their stay in this serviced apartment in Bangkok.

5. The Residence on Thonglor by UHG serviced apartment

Pricing: Start from 836 Baht per night.

Address: 73 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglor), Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey, Watta

Cosy, spacious, and affordable — a serviced apartment like The Residence on Thonglor by UHG is hard to come by in Central Bangkok. The apartment sits in Thonglor, so everything you need, from restaurants to shopping malls, is practically at your finger tips. They have different types of light-filled studio and 1-bedroom apartments. All stylishly furnished and equipped with everything you may need for a comfortable stay.

Soak up the sunshine on the rooftop or work up a sweat at the gym, while those who love to socialise will love the warm common room. The children’s playground is enough to keep your little ones entertained. And did we mention the sky onsen spa and sauna? No need to go anywhere to pamper yourself and enjoy a rejuvenating time.

With the privacy, services, and overall convenience that serviced apartments offer, you’ll soon forget about going to a hotel — or going home, for that matter.