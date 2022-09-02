Bangkok’s most expensive neighbourhoods 2022

It comes as no surprise that Bangkok has one of the most competitive real estate industries in Asia. Being a popular destination among tourists and expats from different parts of the world, both Thais and foreigners in Bangkok have been rushing to get a bite of its luxury condo market. That being said, the property market varies based on the neighbourhood you’re searching in, with some being more reasonably priced and others being the priciest. And if you’re currently looking for a luxury condo in Bangkok, it can be hard to decide which area is the best.

So, to help you with your search, we’ve compiled 5 of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Bangkok where you’ll find the most exclusive luxury condos. Each of these neighbourhoods offers an outstanding lifestyle with a mix of prime location, convenience, and upscale properties.

1. Sathorn

If budget is not your primary concern and you want to be centrally located, then Sathorn might be the perfect place to live or invest in for you. Stretching over the beautiful Lumpini Park down to the Chao Phraya River, Sathorn is among the most expensive and sought-after neighbourhoods in the city. Since it lies within the Central Business District, you’ll find numerous high-end office towers, such as the Sathorn Square and the Empire towers.

Sathorn offers luxury at its finest. It’s home to a wide range of trendy hotels and world-class restaurants. Plus, it has a great nightlife scene, with jazz bars, cocktail lounges, rooftop bars, and nightclubs. Moreover, it’s located near Silom and Siam and is home to the busy Sathorn Pier. It’s also connected by the BTS Skytrain via the Surasak and Saphan Taksin stations.

The real estate market in Sathorn is almost exclusively made of luxury properties. With a median price per SqM approx. 4,622 USD, you’ll be sure to find some of the most luxurious condos in all of Bangkok. A lot of condos in Sathorn boast beautiful views of the Chao Phraya River or the city’s skyline. They also come with luxury facilities. Four Seasons Private Residences, for example, offers a resort-like lifestyle with its incredible selection of amenities. You can swim at its infinity-edge swimming pool, get a nature fix in the garden, relax in the Jacuzzi, or get fit in the communal gym. It also comes with its own spa, sauna, onsen, and massage room for ultimate rejuvenation. Kids zone, library, lounge, clubhouse, co-working space, BBQ area, music room, and even a bar.

2. Thong Lor

Dubbed the trendiest neighbourhood in Bangkok, Thong Lor is home to the rich and famous. It has solidified its reputation as a posh hangout in Bangkok. Thong Lor is also popular among tourists and expats, especially city professionals who want to live in the middle of the action. Here, you can find designer boutiques, craft coffee shops, gourmet restaurants, swanky bars, and glitzy malls. It’s the place to be if you have expensive taste.

The property’s price in the area has skyrocketed in the past decade. And the number of ultra-luxury condos has also increased. Thus, Thong Lor is one of the best neighbourhoods in Bangkok to consider if you’re looking for a luxury condo.

The condos you’ll find here are usually very stylish. Take The Bangkok Thonglor, for instance. This luxury condo boasts tastefully-decorated rooms with modern design. Moreover, it provides a glorious rooftop saltwater swimming pool with a 360-degree panoramic view and a sky garden where you can gawk over the awe-inspiring scenery. There’s also a male and female onsen, a reading room, a gym, a meeting room, a sauna, and a steam room available for residents.

3. Phrom Phong

Boasting a convenient location on the BTS Sukhumvit line, Phrom Phong is an up-and-coming exclusive neighbourhood in Bangkok. Many Japanese and Korean expats choose to reside in this neighbourhood. You’ll find many Japanese restaurants and stores here, along with international restaurants, cute coffee shops, and art galleries. In addition, Phrom Phong is where you’ll find Bangkok’s most luxurious malls: EmQuartier and Emporium. These malls are full of luxury brands like Dior, Chanel, and Cartier.

The nightlife is a little more laid back, but you’ll still find trendy clubs and speakeasy bars. Its allure doesn’t stop in the luxury malls and art galleries but also in its tranquil and enjoyable living spaces — one of the best in the city.

Phrom Phong is your destination if you like the finer things in life. Aside from its glamorous amenities, this Bangkok neighbourhood may also be home to your dream luxury condo. If you’re looking for a tastefully decorated condo with all kinds of facilities, Vittorio 39 might be your best bet. With a modern design, lavish decor, and floor-to-ceiling windows, each room receives plenty of natural lights and has an airy feel. Furthermore, residents can enjoy a wide range of facilities, such as verdant gardens, a Social Club, a sauna, and a steam room. Those who love to stay active will be delighted to know that the condo also has a gym and an ozone-salt swimming pool with a hydrotherapy system.

4. Ploenchit/Wireless Road

Ploenchit might not be the hippest neighbourhood in the capital, but it surely is a super luxury one. Situated conveniently close to Wireless Road, Ploenchit is an affluent neighbourhood with an array of upscale leisure venues. You can find numerous 5-star hotels, world-class restaurants, and expensive shopping malls here, such as the Central Embassy shopping mall. Nightlife is quieter than most other parts of the city, but some fancy bars are available.

Aside from its entertainment venues, Ploenchit is also known as a commercial and business hotspot. It’s often called the embassy quarters of Bangkok as well since it hosts a collection of embassies, such as the United States, Japan, and Switzerland. That’s why you’ll find a burgeoning expat community here, with people working for the embassies or just wanting to be close to the offices.

With everything that it has to offer, it’s among the most desirable places to live for those who can pay the price. In this part of Bangkok, you’ll find the 98 Wireless by Sansiri, which is often called the most expensive luxury condo in the city. With timeless architecture inspired by the Beaux-Arts, each unit offers a classic style that’ll make you feel like a royal.

Moreover, you’ll get to enjoy a range of superior facilities, perfect for those dreaming of a luxury lifestyle. The outdoor garden terrace and tea room are great places to unwind, while the swimming pool, gym, and activity area allow you to stay active and healthy. There’s also a spa, manicure room, sauna, and steam room for those who love to pamper themselves. Finally, children can play and run around freely in the Children’s room and playground.

5. Ratchadamri

Ratchadamri is famous for its green environment, thanks to the two green spaces in the area: the lush Lumpini Park and the pristine Royal Bangkok Sports Club. What makes the area very appealing is its reputation as an established high-society hangout spot, especially since it’s home to the Royal Bangkok Sports Club. The private sports club features a race course, golf course, and private clubhouse popular among Thailand’s elite.

Living in Ratchadamri means having convenient access to the rest of Bangkok. It’s close to the nightlife of Sukhumvit, the business district of Sathorn and Silom, and luxury shopping malls like the Central Embassy. Compared to most of Bangkok, the pavements in Ratchadamri are wide and walkable. For those who love being outdoors, Lumpini Park is only a stone’s throw away. It offers a great nature escape amidst the buzzing city. On top of that, Ratchadamri is not very popular among tourists, so it’s quieter than the other neighbourhoods on this list.

One of the most sought-after condos in Ratchadamri is The Residences at The St. Regis Bangkok. It offers an unmatched urban living experience. The units are all well-designed, with top-quality materials like teak wood and marble imported from Turkey and Italy. Each unit has an expansive living space that offers comfort in every square inch. Moreover, the condo provides a wealth of facilities and services. From a pool and sauna room to gyms and gardens, it’ll feel like you’re living in a resort.

So, which one of these expensive neighbourhoods is best for you?

