Fly high with these amazing condos near Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link

Living near the airport might not seem like the most glamorous idea, but it could be the key to unlocking ultimate travel convenience. If you’re a frequent flier, the thought of a short journey to the airport and avoiding Bangkok’s notorious traffic is probably music to your ears. And with the Airport Link offering a quick and affordable connection between the airport and the city center, it’s time to consider living in a condo near this game-changing transport link in Bangkok.

We’ve put together a list of the best condos in Bangkok near the Airport Link for those who love to travel, below. Let’s get started!

A condo with energy-saving design

Price for sale: $208,000 (฿7,300,000)

This beautiful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is available for purchase in the Circle Living Prototype project in Makkasan, Bangkok. Completed in Jan 2014, this 47 SqM unit boasts a spacious balcony, microwave, and TV.

But what sets Circle Living Prototype apart is its luxurious energy-saving design, which applies eco-friendly technology to improve the quality of life for its residents. Moreover, with its 53-floor height and unique exterior design, this condo offers an unparalleled 360-degree city view from the rooftop.

The project also features ample green space and shady trees, while all facilities are conveniently located on one floor. These include a living area, theater, fitness center, and jogging track. There’s also a clubhouse, multipurpose room, and three rooftop swimming pools.

In addition, you’ll enjoy the latest in modern technology with Smart Home Automation systems and renewable energy systems that are environmentally sustainable. The building even features automatic parking technology and ventilation systems throughout.

With the Bumrungrad International Hospital, MRT Phetchaburi, and Pratunam Market nearby, you’ll have everything you need right at your doorstep.

All the modern amenities you’d ever need

Price for sale: $222,000 (฿7,730,000)

Welcome to Rhythm Rangnam, where luxury and convenience meet to create the perfect living experience. This stunning 35 SqM condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom is the perfect opportunity for buying property in Thailand.

Completed in Dec 2018, Rhythm Rangnam boasts the latest modern amenities, including a balcony, washing machine, microwave, and TV, perfect for any busy professional on-the-go.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, this condominium project is perfectly situated for anyone who wants to live life to the fullest. With nearby shopping malls, educational institutions, and leading hospitals such as Pantip Plaza Pratunam, Siam Paragon, and Bumrungrad International Hospital, everything you need is within easy reach.

Whether you want to hit the gym or relax in the sauna, Rhythm Rangnam has you covered. The project is fully equipped with facilities such as a large swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness room, a parking lot, a key card access system, a 24-hour security system, and more.

For all the stylish people out there

Price for sale: $185,000 (฿6,423,000)

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok, this condo in the XT Phayathai project is a true gem waiting to be discovered. With 42.02 SqM of space, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life. The condo is tastefully decorated with an amazing design, offering a stylish and comfortable living space.

Experience the ultimate in luxurious living with the XT Phayathai project. Surrounded by nature yet connected to every destination with various transportation options, this condo is located in a prime area of Bangkok. You’ll be just a few minutes away from Siam Square, Siam Center, and Central World, as well as top hospitals such as Rajavithi Hospital and Ramathibodi Hospital.

Enjoy an extensive range of facilities including a meeting room, co-working space, electric charging station, a saltwater pool on the rooftop with a stunning city view, and a 3-story sky garden with lush green areas. Stay fit and healthy with a fully equipped modern gym. You’ll have 4 different room types to choose from, each designed to meet your specific needs.

With convenient facilities such as car parking, access key card, electric vehicle charging point, and Family Mart in the project, you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips. With 8 passenger elevators and 2 service elevators, as well as a 24-hour security system and CCTV, you can rest easy knowing you’re in safe hands.

The only condo you’d want to come home to

Price for sale: $215,000 (฿7,500,000)

This 45 SqM condo is the perfect place to call home with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a bathtub that’s perfect for a relaxing soak after a long day. You can buy this amazing condo for $215,000 or rent it long-term for just $690 per month.

The Address Asoke sits in the highly sought-after area of Makkasan, just 100 meters from Phetchaburi MRT and Asoke BTS. Therefore, you’ll have easy access to Petchaburi Road, Kamphaeng Phet Road, and the expressway. Moreover, you’ll be close to shopping centers, restaurants, department stores, and educational institutions to fulfill all your needs.

This high-rise condominium is 44 floors of luxury living, complete with amazing facilities. You’ll have access to a sky fitness center on floors 9 and 44, and a swimming pool. This condo in Bangkok also has a waterfall garden with artificial rocks, a green area on floor 44, pool-side pavilions, a temperature-controlled onsen, a small theater, a library, a sauna, and a living room. Additionally, there are 5 passenger elevators and 1 service elevator, a lobby, and parking space for 414 cars.

The perfect oasis amidst the concrete jungle

Price for sale: $218,000 (฿7,600,000)

This 62 SqM condo offers one bedroom and one bathroom, making it the perfect home for singles or couples. With a base price of ฿7,600,000 (฿122,581/SqM), this property offers an exceptional value for buyers looking for a premium living experience in one of Bangkok’s most desirable areas.

The Supalai Elite Phayathai project, where this condo is located, is a modern, high-end condominium. It offers a range of room types to accommodate your lifestyle needs. The project’s location is highly convenient, just 650 meters from Phaya Thai BTS and 450 meters from Ratchaprarop ARL, providing you with the most convenient transportation options in the city. Plus, with easy access to the Urupong Expressway and Victory Monument, you can easily get to the city center and all the amenities it offers.

The condo’s design is both modern and functional, with features that make it the perfect home for your daily life. You’ll love relaxing on your private balcony, taking in the city views and enjoying the fresh air. Plus, the microwave and TV provide all the modern conveniences you need for your home.

In addition to the condo’s features, the Supalai Elite Phayathai project offers a wealth of amenities and facilities that provide you with everything you need for a complete, luxurious living experience. The saltwater infinity pool, communal garden area, and rooftop garden provide beautiful spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation, while the communal gym and sauna provide everything you need for your daily workout and self-care routine.

The twinkling lights of Bangkok as your view

Price for sale: $201,000 (฿7,000,000)

Experience luxurious living in the heart of Bangkok with this stunning 40 SqM duplex condo, located in the sought-after Chewathai Residence Asoke project. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property is perfect for urbanites who want to live in style.

From the floor-to-ceiling windows that span two floors to the neutral colors and airy atmosphere, this condo is designed to provide a bright and spacious living space that showcases the twinkling lights of Bangkok at night. The perfect windows framing the stunning view make every moment spent inside a delight.

This condo offers an unbeatable location that’s close to public utilities, mass transit, and lifestyle centers. These includes Terminal 21, Central World, and Phraram 9 Hospital. And with the Phra Ram 9 MRT station only 3.3 kilometers away, you can easily travel to anywhere in the city.

Chewathai Residence Asoke boasts high-quality materials and construction, paying attention to every detail, making your living experience more comfortable. Enjoy a range of facilities, including a reception area, a fitness center, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a rooftop garden, and a co-working space.

Live in the lap of luxury

Price for sale: $227,000 (฿7,890,000)

Step into the lap of luxury with Ideo Q Victory, where futuristic design meets natural elements. This warm and cozy 27.50 SqM studio condo is the perfect blend of comfort and class. It boasts a tasteful decor and amazing lighting, making it feel like home from the moment you enter.

But that’s not all. This condo is located in the heart of Bangkok, close to the Victory Monument BTS and surrounded by everything you need, from shopping centers to hospitals.

Ideo Q Victory is fully equipped with modern facilities such as a 360-degree swimming pool, hydrotherapy pool, sunken seat, and a skyline gym. You can also relax in the business and social lounge or take a stroll through the sky garden.

The project’s hallway comes with a “Single Corridor” design, providing a bright and airy space that is ideal for the new generation’s lifestyle. With key-card access, 24-hour security system, and CCTV, your safety and security are guaranteed.

A lavish escape from the hustle and bustle

Price for sale: $320,000 (฿11,140,000)

Indulge in pure opulence at The Address Siam-Ratchathewi, an immaculate 2-bed, 2-bath condo in Bangkok. This stunning 51.50 SqM property, located in the heart of the city, is a haven of tranquility and luxury, offering a lavish escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Step inside and you will be blown away by the luxurious, opulent interior design. The warm colours, combined with green emerald and gold accents, create a sumptuous and inviting atmosphere. Moreover, the bright, open living space is enhanced by the amazing air circulation, thanks to the sliding glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sip your morning coffee on the balcony, breathe in the fresh air, and revel in the lush greenery as your view. This condo boasts a full range of facilities as well. You can enjoy a lobby, garden, lounge, fitness center, library, swimming pool, and parking space.

Sitting just 150 meters from Ratchathewi BTS, The Address Siam-Ratchathewi is close to a variety of amenities. These include Siam Paragon, Central World, Gaysorn Village, Triam Udom Suksa School, and Phyathai Hospital. This project, crafted for elites, inspired by classic palace architecture, is ready to be yours today.

Living near the airport could be the ultimate game-changer for frequent fliers. Imagine waking up, enjoying a leisurely breakfast, and then hopping on the train to catch your flight in minutes. No more rushing to the airport, getting stuck in traffic, or missing flights.

