Risland plans new developments in Bangkok and Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Artist impression of the new Cloud Thonglor-Phetchaburi

Hong Kong-based property developers Risland Thailand say they will spend 8 billion baht launching five residential projects in Bangkok and Phuket.

The investment budget of 8 billion baht is an increase from 5 billion in 2018 and 3 billion in 2017, the first year Risland operated in the country.

From June to the end of the year, Risland will launch three new projects in Bangkok – Cloud Thonglor-Phetchaburi, a 55 storey condo on Phetchaburi Road; a luxury condo worth 3.4 billion baht on Sukhumvit Soi 23; and Phase 2 of Lake Serene, a single detached house project on Rama II Road.

Risland will also open a new condo project with 2,000 units near Bang Wa skytrain station.

In the first quarter of 2020, the company also plans to launch a hotel-branded residential project on Koh Sirey in Phuket with a selection of condos and villas.

Founded in 2017 in Hong Kong, Risland has projects in the US, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Thailand and Hong Kong.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

If you’re looking for a property in Thailand head to FazWaz.com for the largest selection with all th information you need.





Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at , powered by . You can even for free.



Do you ? Are you ? Or an employer looking to hire? Try today.



. Or .