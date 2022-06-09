Property News
Bangkok target 50,000 new apartment units by 2022
New apartments in Bangkok are expected to exceed 50,000 units in 2022, beating levels seen in 2020 and 2021 but still falling short of levels seen before the Covid-19 outbreak. If the war between Russia and Ukraine doesn’t escalate and further, and if monkeypox is kept under control (and other ‘problem’ areas of the international economy are kept under control), the prediction could be revised to more than 50,000 units, according to Neeranuch Kanokvilairat, the manager of research and consulting at property consultancy Edmund Tie & Co.
“If monkeypox becomes an outbreak, it will affect overall investment and economic recovery. Developers are also keeping an eye on the Russia-Ukraine war as it has an impact on construction costs.”
The real estate market in Bangkok showed signs of life in the first five months of 2022, with new units surpassing the entire record set in the past 2 years. The Covid pandemic affected the apartment sector in 2020 and 2021, stalling the debut of several new buildings, while in 2020, the figure dropped by 60% from 2019, and it fell by another 15% in 2021.
Property developers interested in the Chinese market were also concerned about China’s ongoing zero Covid policy.
“If Chinese buyers and investors fail to come back to Thailand in the second half of 2022, developers must adjust their release dates to accommodate the circumstances.”
The bulk of buyers in Rangsit were locals looking to buy an affordable place to call home, while those in Thonburi wanted buildings near the MRT Blue Line. Students and employees of the government and state-owned companies preferred Vibhavadi, Don Mueang, Chaeng Wattana, Lak Si, Pak Kret and Nonthaburi.
Neeranuch says locations in outer city areas saw the largest number of launches because plots in inner city areas were scarce and their prices were too high to do affordably-priced units while developers today want to tap the mass market segment.
“Almost 80% of the total launch in this period had starting prices of 1.2 million baht and lower per unit, meaning that the new supply aimed at real demand whose purchasing power was weaker amid rising living costs.”
Since the beginning of the year, new apartment buildings in the central business district were limited. But, the units in the second half would be higher because developers are betting on Thailand’s reopening.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Official raises awareness on World Oceans Day in Patong
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
More than 100,000 people register to grow cannabis at home in Thailand
The best sea-view villas in Phuket
Bangkok target 50,000 new apartment units by 2022
Employment at Thailand’s venues slowly picks up following nightlife reopening
Swedish men get more time with the kids thanks to new ‘Paternity Pledge’
Woman beats 3 year old step daughter to death in Phuket
How to open these 5 popular Thai fruits
Chon Buri teacher allegedly injures student with forced exersises
Governor to introduce intelligent transportation system to resolve Bangkok’s endemic gridlock
Bangkok Marathon returns to city after 2 year pandemic absence
UPDATE: Phuket hospital director speaks at press conference on baby’s broken arm
Thai PM “Are you ready?!” | Good Morning Thailand
What to know before taking the BTS Skytrain and MRT Metro
More than 3,000 ‘cannabis convicts’ to be released from Thai prison tomorrow
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- Indonesia2 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Bangkok2 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
- Indonesia3 days ago
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
- Crime1 day ago
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Tourism3 days ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Recent comments: