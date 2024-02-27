Accor partners with Tytans Properties Development to unveil world’s largest Pullman in Cebu

Accor, one of the world’s leading hospitality groups, continues its rapid expansion in the Philippines with the signing of Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences, which is set to become the world’s largest Pullman property. The signing of the beachfront destination represents a milestone for mixed-use lifestyle real estate in the Philippines, as a new generation of integrated resorts emerges in Mactan, Cebu.

Scheduled to commence construction in 2025 and welcome its first guests in 2028, the new-build development will feature 200 stylish guest rooms and suites alongside 900 branded residences, making this the most significant branded residential community in the Philippines. The development will consist of three towers, each topped with a penthouse. Guests and residents will enjoy state-of-the-art amenities and full-service facilities, including world-class restaurants, contemporary lounges, collaborative leisure zones and forward-thinking corporate spaces.

Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences is being developed by Tytans Properties Development and will be managed by Accor, under the pioneering Pullman brand, renowned for its trendsetting concepts. Pullman offers the ultimate playground for modern travellers and today’s new entrepreneurs, blending immersive design with progressive hospitality to inspire minds and energize bodies.

Following closely in the footsteps of the exceptionally well-received Pullman Residences in Singapore, set to open in 2024, Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences is poised to set a new standard for branded residences in the Philippines, offering unparalleled living experiences. Accor’s branded residential properties are supported by Accor One Living, the group’s industry-first, mixed-use platform focused on supporting the development and operation of branded residential communities. Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor’s diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions, fostering a continuous stream of new opportunities to live, work, and play.

The signing of Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences was announced during a ceremony in Mactan, Cebu on Monday 26th February 2024, attended by senior executives from Tytans Properties Development and Accor.

Mr. Gerard Tan, Chairman of Tytans Properties Development, said, “This is a proud moment for our company. Pullman is one of the most iconic brands in the global travel industry, with a reputation for leading the premium hospitality segment. This makes it the perfect partner for our landmark property, which is one of the largest of its kind in the Philippines – and indeed the world. We look forward to working with our esteemed partners at Accor as we bring this important project to life,” Tan said.

Commenting on the signing of Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences, Mr. Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of Accor, Asia, said, “We are delighted to partner with Tytans Properties Development on this outstanding project that demonstrates Accor’s confidence in and commitment to the promising potential of the Philippines. Cebu City, with its distinctive blend of urban vibrancy and coastal charm, presents an ideal locale to cater to diverse markets. Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences will attract a wide variety of homeowners and guests, from leisure enthusiasts to corporate travellers seeking extended stays. This project is poised to redefine premium living and hospitality experiences in Cebu,” Simmons said.

C9 Hotelworks, a leading hospitality and real estate consultancy firm, has identified a trend towards branded residences in the Philippines. Its Managing Director Mr. Bill Barnett, said, “This shift, which is attributed to attractive investment yields offered by management programs, coupled with a rising demand for residential-type units, is reshaping lifestyle preferences in the post-pandemic landscape. Hotel branded residences are redefining luxury living in the Philippines, and I expect this momentum to be sustained, driving the evolution of the country’s property market in the coming years,” he said.

Accor is the leading international hotel operator in the Philippines with an existing network of 12 hotels and resorts, and a committed pipeline of 15 properties across the country.

Accor currently operates over 150 Pullman properties globally with an additional 50+ properties in the brand’s development pipeline. With its extensive inventory, Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences will provide a major boost to the brand’s footprint in Asia.

Download the Philippines Branded Residences Market Review by C9 Hotelworks here:

https://www.c9hotelworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/2024-02-philippines-branded-residences-market-update.pdf

For more information about Pullman, please visit www.pullmanhotels.com.