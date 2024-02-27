Thailand gripped by lottery fever as March draw nears

The lottery scene in Thailand is abuzz with anticipation as the latest round of lucky numbers has been released ahead of the draw on Friday, March 1. Lottery enthusiasts and fortune seekers are poring over various sources, from mystical water bowls used in sermons to the prime minister’s car registration, in the hope of finding the winning digits. As the date draws near, the fervour only intensifies, with every potential hint or clue subjected to scrutiny.

One of the most keenly watched numbers comes from a water bowl used in a religious ceremony, which is believed to impart luck, revealing the digits 4, 1, and 1. This prediction, deeply rooted in personal belief, is just one of many methods Thais employ to try their luck in the national lottery.

Art, a well-known figure in the lottery prediction community, has deciphered the hidden numbers from a travelling lottery ticket cover in Songkhla, pinpointing the numbers 42 and the three-digit sequence 423 as ones to watch.

TikTok user nid8857, associated with the Pathum Thani Solar Cell Technician group, has shared potentially auspicious numbers from a Chinese calendar, suggesting the combinations 091, 47930, 493, and 942.

High-profile figures often unintentionally contribute to the lottery number craze. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s visit to the Phra That Phanom worship ceremony and the registration number of his black van, 1 ขศ 87, have caught the public’s attention. Similarly, socialite Bung Baiyok’s new luxury car with the striking plate number 5415 has sparked interest among lottery aficionados.

The recent meeting between Hun Sen and former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra also generated lottery buzz, with a particular focus on the license plates of the vehicles involved in the visit. The registration numbers included the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S 580e Premium with plate number ร-3355 from Bangkok, accompanied by a Toyota Fortuner with the plate 9กผ 390 and a Mercedes-Benz van registered as ภษ 1414.

PM’s car

In another instance, PM Srettha posted a picture of his vehicle, an eye-catching green Abarth with the registration ศฐ 30, which prompted speculation among lottery players about its significance.

Religious figures are not exempt from the lottery number phenomenon. The age and ordination year of Luang Phor Suwan, who passed away on February 17, 2023, at 6.49pm at the age of 80 and having served 36 years as a monk, have been noted alongside the registration number of the vehicle used to transport his body, กข 7981 from Ang Thong.

A monk’s discovery of thousands of old amulets underneath a temple’s base has provided another source of inspiration, with the temple’s founding year, 2319 in the Buddhist calendar (1776 in the Western calendar), and its 248th anniversary being interpreted as potential lucky numbers.

During a recent visit to Udon Thani province, the 62 year old Srettha and his convoy’s registration number, 87, did not go unnoticed by the lottery community.

Lastly, the grand consecration ceremony of Thao Wessuwan at Wat Chulamani, which has been ongoing for 34 years, has led to the selection of the numbers 2,3 and 4, with many believers hoping for a windfall.

As the draw for the government lottery on March 1, approaches, the nation is gripped by lottery fever, with countless individuals looking to divine the winning numbers from any source they can find, no matter how unconventional.