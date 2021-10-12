Connect with us

Property

Property loans and LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Counselling Thailand

In today’s modern world, many companies are accepting the status of LGBTQ+ couples. And, for purchasing property through obtaining a loan, many places worldwide recognise such couples’ unions as legal. According to the LGBT GDP, Wealth & Travel Data 2018 report by LGBT Capital, it is estimated that 6.5% of the world’s LGBTQ+ population reside in Asia. And, in Thailand, that number sits at around 4.5 million.

But how hard is it to obtain a loan in order to buy property for LGBTQ+ couples?

Here, we go over the possibilities for buying property in Thailand for this subset of people. As Out Now Consulting, along with World Travel Markets have conducted research over the matter, it concludes that such persons are spending up to $200 billion per year in tourism. And, as a majority of LGBTQ+ persons are without children, this increases their spending potential on tourism. Many real estate developers have realised that the future market is bright in terms of LGBTQ+ persons being able to purchase property.

Thailand has three paths to recognizing same-sex partnerships | The Japan Times

LGBTQ+ flag in Bangkok

However, despite Thailand hosting many international LGBTQ+ events, legally it does not recognise same-sex marriages. This can be troubling for such couples as the rules surrounding joint loans seems to exclude such unions from qualifying for these types of loans. And, as their relationship is not recognised legally, their status does not meet the conditions for applying and obtaining a joint property loan. As of now, banks are also backing up such exclusions by citing that unmarried couples are at a higher risk of defaulting on loans.

But, there is some good news that may help such persons obtain loans in order to buy property in Thailand.

Although the laws currently don’t reflect the increasing, worldwide acceptance of such unions, some financial institutions are recognising the need for including LGBTQ+ couples in qualifying for loans. Such policies are currently being implemented by some institutions to allow for joint loans in Thailand. Although it is possible, those policies include more specific conditions that need to be met in order to qualify.

Plan an LGBTQ-friendly Asia Getaway with Remote Lands - Travelogues from Remote Lands

Pride Festival in Thailand

In other areas, Thai companies are already starting to recognise such persons by extending benefits to them. DTAC, the mobile phone company, announced in July, that they would be taking steps to include LGBTQ+ persons in their employment policies. The CEO of DTAC made clear their support of the community and gender and sexual orientation equality.

“We have zero tolerance for discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity, religion. This has long been part of our code of conduct.”

Many same-sex couples are waiting for amendments to Thailand’s Marriage Act to help bridge the gap between recognising such unions and giving them the same rights as others. Currently, as such unions are not observed legally, the good news is that the world, in general, is progressing. If Thailand chooses to follow others in these modern times, LGBTQ+ couples may see increased rights, along with the ability to obtain joint loans. One thing’s for sure, if research shows that such families have a high purchasing power, many companies will likely amend policies in order to “follow the money” at the very least.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport29 mins ago

Motorbike or motorcycle? Same same, or different?
Thailand News Today1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | November 1 Thai tourism restarts, Samui removes quarantine, digital hub | Oct 12
Property1 hour ago

Property loans and LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Rediscover Thailand with IsWhere – An easy-to-use travel recovery application

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime3 hours ago

Thai police crack down on street racing, more than 300,000 motorbikes seized this year
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai announcements, Graphic violence, Vaccinated foreigners, COE | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 36
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 9,445 new cases, provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Families call on Thai authorities to help teenagers stuck in Myanmar under work contract
Crime6 hours ago

Half a million baht in sex toys and products seized in series of raids
Video7 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Quarantine like to be waived for vaccinated travellers on November 1 | October 12
Thailand8 hours ago

Nov 1 re-opening, Tham luang cave re-opening, Unaccounted covid no. | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.107
Chiang Rai9 hours ago

Tham Luang, site of dramatic 2018 rescue, re-opens to tourists on Friday
Tourism9 hours ago

Opinion divided on proposed 500 baht tourism tax
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Health official defends quality of antigen test kits, acknowledges shortcomings
Thailand10 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s televised address, translated in English
Koh Samui10 hours ago

Koh Samui sees surge in sandbox bookings for October
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending