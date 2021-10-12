Thai police crack down on street racing, more than 300,000 motorbikes seized this year

Thai police are cracking down on street racing, and the deputy national police chief says that, since the start of this year, thousands of street racers have faced charges and tens of thousands of parents have faced charges because their children were involved in races. Police are even giving out 3,000 baht to those make a report about street racing and the information leads to an arrest.

According to Nation Thailand, deputy chief General Damrongsak Kittipraphas said officers have confiscated 320,973 motorcycles and motorbikes that were used in illegal races. The deputy chief says more than 3,000 street racers have been charged with violating the country’s Traffic Act and more than 1,000 bike shops have been charged for doing illegal modifications.

“Meanwhile, over 40,000 parents were charged with violating Child Protection Act for letting their children participating in illegal street racing, either as racers or spectators.”

Officers even set up a 400,000 baht fund in a tip-off campaign to crack down on illegal street racing. If a tip leads to an arrest, then the individual will be rewarded with 3,000 baht.

Over 1.2 million people have been charged with traffic violations this year. According to The World Health Organisation, the traffic conditions in Thailand are the worst in Southeast Asia, and among the most dangerous in the world. They report that around 20,000 people die in road accidents in Thailand each year, a figure of about 56 people per day.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

