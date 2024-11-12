Botanica Luxury Villas offers family-friendly homes in Phuket’s best locations

Botanica Wisdom. Image via Botanica Luxury Villas

Thanks to its natural beauty, world-class amenities, top international schools, and even a well-connected international airport, Phuket is a charming destination for those seeking a laid-back lifestyle with modern conveniences. With so much to offer, deciding to live on the island is easy. The only challenge? Choosing the perfect place to call home.

Botanica Luxury Villas, one of Thailand’s premier developers, provides a solution with thoughtfully designed homes that fit right into Phuket’s stunning landscape. Boasting several finished projects across the island and a few new developments in the works, Botanica offers diverse options. Among them are the Botanica Wisdom and Botanica Four Seasons.

Their Botanica Wisdom project is ideal for families, situated close to top international schools, while Botanica Four Seasons offers easy airport access, ideal for frequent travellers. Both seamlessly blend with the island’s unique charm and provide modern comforts, all while keeping the best of Phuket within easy reach.

Botanica Wisdom, the perfect home for families seeking a balanced lifestyle

Botanica Wisdom was created with families in mind. Located near the highly respected UWC International School and Thanyapura Sports Hotel, it offers easy access to some of Phuket’s best education and sports facilities. Naturally, Phuket’s highlights are also close by, including Layan Beach, Dream Beach Club, and Laguna Golf Course.

Taking cues from the popular Botanica Zen, each villa at Botanica Wisdom combines refined living with family-friendly features in a peaceful setting. The design follows the classic Botanica Luxury Villas formula, which integrates natural elements into everyday living.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, each villa features a minimalist aesthetic with clean lines accentuated by wooden accents, a minimalist décor, and a muted, earthy palette.

Inside, the rooms are spacious and welcoming, effortlessly balancing style with function where families can truly thrive and retreat. Moreover, each room is flooded with sunlight through floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open to lush greenery and a private swimming pool.

Outside, the swimming pool and lush garden create a space for both family connection and play. A refreshing swim or simply spending time amidst greenery adds a sense of calm and fun that benefits everyone, especially children.

With everything that it has to offer, from its location near a prestigious international school to its design, Botanica Wisdom captures the essence of island living while also redefining what a family home can really be.

Botanica Four Seasons, a luxurious retreat for well-connected individuals

If you and your family are looking for both luxury and connectivity, Botanica Four Seasons is an exceptional choice.Whether you’re seeking a holiday home, want a property to rent out to vacationers, or you’re simply a frequent traveller, this Botanica Luxury Villas development offers the perfect blend of convenience and style due to its location in the exclusive Pru Jjampa area just a short drive from Phuket International Airport.

1. Botanica Four Seasons (Spring)

Inspired by the freshness and tranquillity of spring, Botanica Four Seasons (Spring) embraces a Modern Zen aesthetic. With clean lines, natural wood accents, and lush greenery, this villa offers a calming atmosphere that is ideal for unwinding and recharging.

2. Botanica Four Seasons (Summer)

Drawing on the warm, vibrant energy of summer, this villa is designed in a Tropical Balinese style. High ceilings, open spaces, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow create a bright, inviting atmosphere for relaxed living.

3. Botanica Four Seasons (Autumn)

When you think of autumn, ‘cosy’ is likely one of the first words that comes to mind. Botanica Four Seasons (Autumn) captures that feeling perfectly, with a Modern Loft design that radiates warmth and sophistication. Open-plan spaces, textured materials, and a palette of earthy tones bring a contemporary edge to this inviting, homey atmosphere.

4. Botanica Four Seasons (Winter)

Coming soon, Botanica Four Seasons (Winter) will showcase a Modern Luxury style that blends sleek architecture with opulent details.

While each villa style has its own unique character, they all share the same thoughtful amenities: a shimmering private pool, a stylish Western kitchen, and serene surroundings. Spread over 180 rai, Botanica Four Seasons also offers world-class facilities. This means that living here means enjoying an exclusive lifestyle in one of Phuket’s most coveted areas.

Both Botanica Wisdom and Botanica Four Seasons offer the luxurious, laid-back lifestyle Phuket is known for, with thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to diverse lifestyles. Both developments start from 19.9 million Baht and are available in limited numbers.

For more information or to make an offer, visit the Botanica Luxury Villas website.

Sponsored