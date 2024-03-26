Discover the pinnacle of beachfront luxury: Why InterContinental Residences Hua Hin is the ultimate investment

PHOTO: The bedroom at InterContinental Residences Hua Hin

Known for its breathtaking blue ocean and serene atmosphere, Hua Hin’s allure dates back to the 1920s when the Royal Family chose it as their summer retreat. Today, it still retains its reputation as an elite playground. Thanks to its seamless blend of modern amenities with tranquil surroundings, it’s a top destination for investors and individuals seeking luxury living experiences.

Amongst this stunning backdrop sits InterContinental Residences Hua Hin, world-class luxury freehold residential condominiums occupying one of the last untouched beachfront lands in Central Hua Hin. As the first InterContinental Residences in Thailand, these luxury beachfront condominiums are a dream come true for those looking for an extraordinary living experience in paradise.

Below, we’ll look at five reasons why InterContinental Residences Hua Hin is the perfect investment opportunity.

Unmatched location and luxury

Since InterContinental Residences Hua Hin is situated next to Hua Hin 71 on Petchakasem Road, living here means you’re in the heart of the action with convenience at your doorstep. The bustling Hua Hin Market Village, Blueport Hua Hin Resort Mall, Hua Hin Night Market, and Cicada Market are all under a 5-minute drive, providing easy access to shopping and dining options. The proximity to Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin and Vana Nava Water Jungle also gives plenty of entertainment options. Additionally, with easy access to Bangkok Hospital and Hua Hin Airport, InterContinental Residence Hua Hin offers both luxury and practicality.

And, of course, the beachfront location offers a luxurious experience that is truly unparalleled. You’re only a few steps away from the pristine beach and the crystal-clear waters of the Gulf of Thailand. With the gentle sound of waves lapping against the shore as your soundtrack, it’s an ideal setting for those seeking solace and relaxation.

But these beachfront condominiums in Hua Hin aren’t just about the prime location; they’re also set to redefine luxury living standards in the region. Representing the first InterContinental Residences in Thailand, these condos embody the prestigious IHG brand, renowned for its long-standing legacy in luxury travel since 1946. Moreover, The project’s meticulous planning and execution were entrusted to a team of experienced consultants and designers. Therefore, you can expect nothing less than state-of-the-art design, exceptional service, and top-tier amenities, befitting a residence bearing the prestigious InterContinental name.

Future value potential

InterContinental Residences Hua Hin sits in the last piece of undeveloped land in Central Hua Hin. With beachfront properties becoming increasingly scarce in the area, this project provides a rare opportunity to own prime real estate in one of Thailand’s most sought-after locations.

Hua Hin itself is a thriving city with immense business potential and a booming tourism industry, making it an ideal destination for those looking for resort-style living. The government’s ambitious Thailand Riviera development initiative further highlights the city’s status as a global leisure hub, attracting visitors and investors alike.

Key infrastructural projects such as high-speed rail connections and airport expansions are going to transform Hua Hin into a more accessible and interconnected destination. This strategic positioning not only enhances the overall appeal of the city but also increases the investment potential of properties like InterContinental Residences Hua Hin.

By investing in this luxurious property now, not only do you secure an exquisite living space but also position yourself for significant future value appreciation as Hua Hin continues to evolve into a premier leisure and business destination.

World-class facilities and services

Living in one of the beachfront condominiums at InterContinental Residences Hua Hin means experiencing luxury like never before, courtesy of IHG’s renowned world-class facilities and services. With only 238 units available, the property offers an exclusive and intimate experience. They designed the beautiful central area with lush landscapes and thoughtful details. Thus, creating a serene atmosphere for residents to enjoy. The architectural style mixes Colonial charm with modern touches – a unique blend of traditional and contemporary influences.

From a game room and a library to a hidden gym and yoga lawn, there are all kinds of facilities to add excitement to everyday living. Additionally, the project also has multiple pools, a private beachfront, a Jacuzzi on the beach, a chess lawn, and even a rock climbing area, so you’ll have endless opportunities for fun in the sun.

On top of the facilities, you’ll also get to enjoy a full package of services that showcases IHG’s position as a leader in personalised, luxury experience. Your own personal butler will attend to your every need, while fine dining options are just steps away from your doorstep. Enjoy seamless check-ins for weekend getaways with housekeeping, laundry services, grocery pick up and fridge stocking at your disposal. Plus, valet services and baggage assistance make coming and going a breeze, while on-call spa treatments and personal fitness training ensure you always look and feel your best. And for families, on-call babysitting services offer peace of mind while you enjoy the resort-like setting.

Furthermore, the exclusive access to 111 Social Club on-site adds an extra layer of luxury with its restaurant, swimming pool, and sun loungers just steps away from your door.

Investment and lifestyle opportunity

InterContinental Residences Hua Hin presents an exceptional opportunity for investors and those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in one of Thailand’s most desirable locations. The high international interest in Hua Hin, particularly from European, Scandinavian, and Russian visitors and investors, has created a booming market with occupancy rates reaching up to 70 to 100% in leading hotels during peak months. And with over 70% of visitors showing interest in long-term rentals at InterContinental Residences Hua Hin, there is a clear opportunity for lucrative returns on investment.

In addition, the limited availability of beachfront land has restricted new project launches in Hua Hin to only 1 to 2 per year over the past 5 years, which creates a scarcity of beachfront condominiums. This low supply drives rental yields up to an impressive 7% annually. Buyers looking for vacation homes or retirement residences face minimal competition as well. Thus, the value of beachfront properties is higher than non-beachfront projects in terms of capital gains.

Aside from a profitable rental income, investing in InterContinental Residences Hua Hin also provides an exclusive lifestyle experience. The esteemed brand reputation of InterContinental ensures a level of quality and excellence that sets it apart from other properties in the area.

Exclusive offer for the remaining units

InterContinental Residences Hua Hin has been incredibly successful, with only 5 of the 238 stunning units remaining. They now offer these final units at a special price before the project officially closes its doors to new buyers. With one-bedroom units starting at an attractive price point of 9.9 million baht, this is your opportunity to own a piece of paradise in this exclusive residential community.

Hua Hin’s legacy as a prestigious retreat destination continues to thrive, attracting investors and luxury-seeking individuals from around the world. And every moment you spend at InterContinental Residences Hua Hin promises indulgence and opulence beyond comparison. From world-class amenities to breathtaking views that take your breath away, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to offer an elite living experience.

