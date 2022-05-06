Exclusive lifestyle: Most prestigious condominiums in Bangkok 2022

There is never a lack of luxury apartments in Bangkok, and each new complex surpasses the previous in terms of pricing and facilities. Here are the topmost prestigious apartment units for sale in Bangkok in 2022. The most expensive apartment on the list is worth 450,000,000 million baht ($13,088,817 million). Check out the list below:

98 Wireless

Sansiri’s flagship project is located on Wireless Road, a famous and premium neighbourhood in the luxury residential diplomatic area, close to BTS Ploenchit station and the American embassy.

Sansiri’s latest flagship property in over 30 years, 98 Wireless, is more than another property on Wireless Road. It’s one of the remaining freehold plots of land on this exclusive street, and it’s located at the intersection of the city’s most exclusive commercial, hospitality, and diplomatic areas.

The Bentley is a private limousine service that is available to residents. The Wittayu Tea Room is a secluded space where you may enjoy some alone time and afternoon tea.

The most expensive apartment available is 210,000,000 baht for 290 square metres. It has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. There is only one room to rent, and it costs 180,000 baht per month. The project was finished in 2017. It has 77 units on 25 floors.

Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok

The elegant and premium freehold apartment, Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok, overlooks the Chao Phraya River’s most beautiful curve. Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok, developed by Nirvana Daii, provides residents with a quiet haven for the finest living experience.

Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok is a 45-story apartment, located just 16 metres from the Chao Phraya River. It caters to all areas of luxury life by offering 133 units on about 2 acres. Every property has a panoramic view of the river and Bangkok’s vibrant cityscape. The beautiful settings of Bangkok’s modern business district combine nicely with the historic aura of historical neighbourhoods and ancient temples will leave you in awe.

This 4 bedroom unit is for sale at 65,900,000 Baht.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences At MahaNakhon

The Ritz-Carlton Residences At MahaNakhon is a Bangkok apartment that was finished in 2016. It was created by PACE Development and includes 200 units on 77 levels. Being able to live at Mahanakorn is once of a lifetime experience. Furthermore, this is also the second tallest building in Thailand. The BTS Skytrain is a short walk away for homeowners who want to avoid traffic.

The four-bedroom apartment unit that is available for sale is 717 square metres. It has four bedrooms and six toilets. All you need for this penthouse is 450,000,000 baht. If buying isn’t an option, there is a 5 bedroom unit up for rent at 534 square meters costing 600,000 baht per month.

The Residences at The St. Regis

The Residences at St.Regis is a high-end luxury apartment in the heart of the city that will provide you homebuyers with an incredible lifestyle. With its incredible location, homeowners have easy access to the train station and the expressway. Lumphini Park, Central Embassy and Central Chidlom are near the apartment building.

The St. Regis Bangkok, located in Bangkok’s primary business road and premier shopping area, Rajadamri Road, offers incredible standards of luxury, and elegance, with direct BTS skytrain access via skybridge.

This apartment has four bedrooms and five bathrooms of the size of 439 Sqm. It costs 184,500,000 baht to buy.

Four Seasons Private Residences

This prestigious address is another hotel-managed riverfront residence. The condominium is developed by Country Group Development and is located on the east side of the river, a more prime area than the west.

At the Chao Phraya River, the Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok redefines premium riverfront living in Bangkok. It was inspired by the best waterfront properties across the globe and designed with a vision of everlasting beauty.

The most expensive unit is the 4-bedroom,358.40 sq m unit at 176 million. Two units are for sale, now. The condominium sits on the King’s private land, so you can only buy them leasehold.

Marque Sukhumvit

Major Development created Marque Sukhumvit, which is one of the highest skyscrapers on Sukhumvit Road. The apartment is in a fantastic location, just 50 metres from the Phrom Phong BTS station and a few minutes from upscale shopping centres like The EmQuartier and The Emporium. The unit comes with a private swimming pool. The apartment is extremely private, with a limit of four rooms per floor, a private lift, and a key card access control system.

This is a penthouse unit which comes with 4 bedrooms 5 baths sized at 287 square metres costing 140,000,000 baht, while it’s 400,000 baht to rent per month. It’s an unfurnished unit so homebuyers are expected to buy their own furnishings.

Expensive apartments don’t stop here. There are many other properties on the market for sale and for rent. There are many other options available for you to call home, but the list above are the best of the best, so don’t miss out when it’s the best opportunity to own a unit.

