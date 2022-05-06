In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4

It may have its critics, particularly in light of recent ham-fisted and bureaucratic attempts to revive tourism, but Thailand remains one of the most popular destinations in the world. At least, that’s what a study by financial services provider Visa has found. Nation Thailand reports that Thailand sits at number 4 among the world’s top tourism destinations, according to the Visa Global Travel Intentions Study.

Thailand has come in behind the US, the UK and India, with 30% of those surveyed saying they chose Thailand to take a break, 25% saying they went to Thailand to escape and relax, and 18% saying they chose Thailand for adventure and outdoor pursuits.

According to the Nation Thailand report, the most popular destinations in the kingdom are Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin, with tourists most interested in offerings such as traditional Thai massage and Thai food. Many also expressed interest in visiting spa resorts and experiencing Thai culture, including visits to Buddhist temples.

Serene Gay, an ASEAN region manager at Visa, has welcomed the findings, saying Thailand’s re-opening will significantly help to revive its tourism sector. She adds that businesses in the kingdom should prepare to welcome the return of overseas visitors and to ensure their businesses can meet tourists’ demands, which may have changed since the pandemic. As an example, she says demands for enhanced financial security and contactless payment systems will be key to sustaining growth.

“We hope that all this information will be useful for entrepreneurs, both big and small businesses in Thailand, to prepare for the recovery of the tourism industry. Visa expects to be their business partner as their digital payment solutions. We would like to be part of the country to recover and return to their full potential again.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand