Special Features
Top 7 incredible beachfront villas in Phuket you don’t want to miss (2022)
Whether you’ve been dreaming of falling asleep to the sound of crashing waves against the shore or seeing the sparkling blue ocean as the first thing you see when you wake up, rest easy knowing that you can find a beautiful beachfront pool villa in Phuket to make your dreams come true. With the help of our friends at Thaiger Property, we’ve scoured the beautiful island to find all the best beachfront pool villas dotting the sandy shores. From homey to ultra-luxurious, here are some of the best beachfront pool villas on Phuket’s beautiful beaches.
1. Watch the sea from your Jacuzzi
Price for sale: $823,000 (฿29,900,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Want front row seats to Phuket’s breathtaking sunsets? This 3-bedroom beachfront pool villa might be the perfect choice for you. Located on private land and only 3 minutes away from the stunning Tri Trang Beach, it’s a hidden gem in the middle of Patong’s hustle and bustle. Spanning over 4 storeys, it features 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an open plan kitchen-dining-living area, and spacious terraces and balconies.
Moreover, the villa comes with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that create a breathtaking view from the open plan space, seamlessly connecting the indoors and outdoors. Watch the world go by from your private Jacuzzi, take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool, or enjoy quiet days while eating your favourite meal on the balcony – life doesn’t get any better than that.
2. A luxury tropical oasis
Price for sale: $1,240,000 (฿45,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Surrounded by lush greenery, this 4-bedroom beachfront pool villa on Phuket’s serene East Coast is fantastic for those who want to feel closer to nature and live a peaceful life. With a combination of natural materials and traditional Thai elements, the villa blends with its idyllic location perfectly. Moreover, luxury is not in short supply here. From the huge Jacuzzi to the outdoor bed under the sala, you will surely have a luxurious and relaxing lifestyle here.
For beach lovers, the villa boasts direct access to a small private beach – perfect for spending a fun day under the sun. Set right at the water’s edge, the pool is just as inviting. You can enjoy splashing around in the sparkly water, watch the beautiful Phang Nga Bay from the edge of the pool, or work on your tan on the comfy sunbeds. There’s also a verdant tropical garden, so you can meditate and find your zen anytime you want. Need more entertainment? Invite your friends to a game of table pool available in the villa’s living room.
3. The perfect indoor-outdoor living
Price for sale: $702,000 (฿25,500,000)
Click here to see more pictures
If you want to have the blue ocean right outside of your door, then this beachfront pool villa is for you. Part of the Serenity Resort & Residences, this 2-bedroom villa really lives up to its name. There are plenty of spaces to relax and enjoy the tranquil atmosphere here, from the private roof terrace with a Jacuzzi to the sundeck with a pool and outdoor dining space. The small but charming swimming pool is the perfect spot to watch the rippling water of Rawai Beach and the magical sunsets.
Each room in this villa is very spacious, with floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise natural lights and to allow you to get the most perfect panoramic views. Moreover, the sliding doors in the open plan living space provide a vast opening that leads to the terrace, creating the perfect indoor-outdoor living.
4. Breathe the refreshing ocean air as soon as you wake up
Price for sale: $1,360,000 (฿49,500,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Located in Kata Noi, this exclusive beachfront pool villa allows you to wake up in the morning, open the windows wide, and breathe the fresh ocean air. With the villa’s outstanding features, your life here will be all smiles. The huge living room is the cosy place to spend a lazy day, the kitchen is fully equipped, and the ensuite bedrooms come with their own private balcony. The main bedroom on the third floor comes with a study, training simulators, and a terrace with a stunning sea view.
Sip on a frosty margarita as you lounge on the sun chairs lining the charming swimming pool. When you start to get a little hot, enjoy a dip in the pool or walk to the beach and enjoy the warm salty waters of Kata Noi. The villa also has a Jacuzzi, bathtub, and private garden for extra relaxation.
5. A pool in your living room
Price for sale: $730,000 (฿26,500,000)
Click here to see more pictures
With a combination of rustic and modern design, this 3-bedroom beachfront pool villa boasts a distinct but beautiful style. Although it’s located just a few steps away from Rawai Beach, it still offers supreme privacy and tranquillity. Aside from its unique design, what makes this villa so unique is the indoor swimming pool located right in the living room. The bedrooms are all stunning, embracing the traditional Thai culture with a mix of clean white walls and natural wooden floorings.
Outdoors, you’ll find a long and narrow swimming pool perfect for a morning or night swim. When you want to play in the sands or splash around in the ocean, the beach is only a few steps away from your door.
6. Incredibly lavish tropical paradise
Price for sale: $3,720,000 (฿135,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
There’s no better way to fall asleep than after watching the beautiful sight of the sun setting on the horizon, with refreshing cocktails to loosen you up and the sound of the waves crashing on the shoreline. And you’ll get to do this every day if you live in this 4-bedroom beachfront pool villa in Kamala. Part of the luxury Samsara Estate, the villa is a masterpiece of Asian contemporary architecture. It incorporates the perfect blend of natural elements and modern design in both its interior and exterior. Plus, it offers all the luxury facilities that’ll make you feel like you’re living in a tropical paradise.
Each room is super spacious and features enormous windows to let all the natural lights in. Each bedroom offers all the comfort you need to relax like royalty, with comfy beds and bright bathrooms. From the main bedroom on the second floor, you can enjoy an unobstructed view of Patong Bay. Additionally, the main bathroom has a balcony equipped with an outdoor whirlpool bath. But that’s not all. The villa also boasts an enormous infinity swimming pool, spacious sundecks, and an outdoor dining area. Furthermore, it has a sauna and a verdant green garden.
7. Nothing but blue and green outside the window
Price for sale: $5,500,000 (฿200,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Live in ultimate luxury in this 6-bedroom beachfront pool villa in Kamala Beach. Perched on a hill surrounded by tropical greenery, this villa holds a certain level of exclusivity from its location alone. Breathtakingly modern and comfortable with ocean views as far as the eyes can see, it offers easy access to the beach. Furthermore, it features 6 incredibly luxurious bedrooms, spacious living areas, a giant swimming pool, enormous gardens, a home theatre, a pool table, and plenty of spots to relax.
Indoor, the interior design is beautiful. With simple decor, clean white walls, wooden flooring, and plenty of windows, it feels very open and airy. Spend your days at the poolside, enjoy the fantastic ocean view while soaking in one of the bathtubs, lay under the sun in the comfy sun loungers, partake in an evening swim at sunset, or watch your favourite movies in the home theatre – it’s impossible to get bored here.
Visit Thaiger Property to inquire or make your offer, and live out your dreams of owning a luxurious beachfront pool villa in tropical paradise.
