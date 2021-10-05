Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”

While there has not been an official announcement, travellers entering Thailand through the Phuket “Sandbox” might soon be able to apply for a “Visa on Arrival,” or VOA. A graphic was posted by Phuket officials on Facebook outlining the requirements for a “Visa on Arrival.”

According to the post, travellers will need to have a Certificate of Entry, or COE, approved and printed out before departure. The visa application is 2,000 baht and travellers need to show proof that they have 10,000 baht in their bank account.

Travellers will also need to pre-book a stay at a certified SHA+ Hotel. For more information on hotels approved for the Phuket “Sandbox,” click HERE. (sponsored link.)

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on