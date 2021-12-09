Philippines to ban France visitors from December 13 due to Omicron

Starting from December 13 onwards, tourists with a two-week travelling history in France will be barred from entering the Philippines, according to the acting presidential spokesperson, Karlo Nograles, yesterday, amidst fear of the new variant, Omicron. France has been added to the Philippines’ “Red List” of countries after over 20 cases of the Omicron were discovered in the European nation, regardless of vaccination status.

Tourists who are travelling to the Philippines from tomorrow until and Sunday are subjected to a 14-day quarantine. They must perform an RT-PCR test on the seventh day of the quarantine, with their arrival date considered day one, and must complete the two-week quarantine regardless of the results of the testing.

Filipinos returning from France can only rejoin the nation through government- or non-government-initiated repatriation, as well as Bayanihan Flights, according to Nograles, subject to current testing and quarantine requirements for “Red List” countries.

SOURCE: Rappler