Changes to the leasehold bill ‘unlikely to impact property market’
Changes to the Leasehold Bill looks likely to update the way foreigners can maintain rights to use land in Thailand. A new bill has been approved by the Thai cabinet and could become law following the public hearing process that finished yesterday.
The intention of the changes to the bill, mooted last year, is to make leasehold arrangements more secure and attractive. It would also allow lessees to sublet, renovate a property and even inherit without the consent of the lessor. Lease rights will also be able to used as collateral.
Investors and lawyers have so far given the proposals a thumbs up saying that the new Bill is a ‘positive step forward.
Under current laws a lease agreement is automatically terminated up the death of the lessee.
Experts see one of the main improvements in the Bill is that leases will now be able to be mortgaged and make leases legally ‘saleable’, turning them into actual assets.
If the Bill goes into law under its current form leases for residential property will remain at 30 years and 50 years for commercial properties.
Experts don’t believe that the Bill ‘make-over’ will have any effect, either way, on Thailand’s residential property market.
Read more about the proposed changes HERE.
- The Thaiger
News Desk
Bangkok: A car and 500 motorcycle seized in road racing crackdown
Police in Samut Prakan province, just south east of central Bangkok city, have seized a car and some 500 motorcycles in a crack down on road racing last night (Friday).
Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal said police from 14 police stations in Samut Prakan set up road checkpoints to check for vehicles that were illegally modified for racing. They impounded a car and some 500 motorcycles.
The operation also found that 10 motorcyclists tested positive for drug use. They would be fined and subject to mandatory rehabilitation, Surachet added.
He said police also checked 61 motorcycle parts shops in Samut Prakan and arrested the owners of two shops for allegedly providing services to modify motorcycles for road racing.
Phuket
Five days of wind and rain for the south
The forecast over the next five days in Phuket and southern provinces is not good, if you’re a tourist.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department, “The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf becomes stronger leading to rough sea continuing between June 16-20. 2-4 metre waves will be likely in the Andaman Sea and 2-3 metres in the Gulf of Thailand, offshore from Surat passing north. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats stay ashore. People along the coast should beware of inshore surges.”
Weather.com is predicting above 90% chance of rain from Sunday to Wednesday with fresh onshore winds for the west coast of Phuket.
News Desk
Pattaya: Pump Up Dance Club raided
PHOTO: Pump Up Club/Facebook
Police raided a dance club pub in Pattaya early this morning (Saturday) for remaining open past the legal closing time and arrested 19 people over alleged drug abuse.
Police from Pattaya Police station and the Tourist Police division 2 raided the Pump UP Pattaya pub at 3am after receiving complaints from residents of the neighbourhood that it violated the 2am closing hour rule. When police arrived, they found that some 50 patrons were still drinking and dancing.
Twelve women and 7 men tested positive for drugs. They were arrested for further checks before they would be sent for mandatory rehabilitation. Police also found a small amount of ketamine in five zip bags and seven ecstasy pills.
26 year old Thanakrit Pattanapibul, the pub manager, was arrested for violating the closing time rule for entertainment venues and for allowing drug abuse at the venue under his watch.
Police will propose to the Interior Ministry that the club be closed down.
