Connect with us

Bangkok

Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dr. Sopon Pornchockchai, the President of the Thailand Agency for Real Estate Affairs, is calling for controls to restrict foreign property buyers.

Thailandproperty.news is reporting than he is justifying his comments saying the growth in income of Thais is slower than the property price rises being pushed up by high foreign demand.

“Some measures should be adopted, such as higher stamp duty for foreigners,” he said.

The article says that this is the first time an industry figure has spoken out about the need to restrict or reduce the amount of foreign investment in the Bangkok property market. Dr. Sopom says he believes that foreign buyers account for around 20 percent of all Bangkok property purchases.

He noted that Chinese purchases account for about 80 percent of foreign buyers.

Read the original story HERE.

Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

NokScoot adds Bangkok to Osaka flights

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

NokScoot is launching another service with a four-flights-a-week schedule between Bangkok and Osaka, Japan. The announcement follows the start of the airline’s Bangkok to Tokyo service which started in June.

The low-cost international carrier is launching the service to Kansai Airport on October 28.

Kansai Airport, closed until today following storms which damaged the land-bridge from the mainland to the airport, is also the gateway to other western Japan tourist magnets including Kyoto and Kobe. Osaka has added an additional 30% of arrivals over the past year - in 2016 the area attracted 9.4 million tourist arrivals.

NokScoot’s entry onto the route follows three other airlines, including Thai Airways, but NokScoot says they’ll be offering better value for money with a one-way promotional ticket price starting at 3,599 baht (available until September 19 for trips between October 28 and March 30).

Last year 850,000 Thais tra...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Pathum Thani street racers arrested for modifying bikes

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Surachet Hakpal

Police have arrested 155 motorcyclists for illegally modifying their bikes for road racing in a joint forces operation in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, last night (Thursday).

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, held one of his early morning media-fests at 1am this morning at the Klong Lung district office. He reported that 161 illegally modified motorcycles had been seized. He said 58 of the people arrested were younger than 18 years old.

He also said police also checked 68 motorcycle spare parts and repair shops in the province and found that 19 shops broke the law by offering to fit motorcycles with exhaust pipes that make a noise louder than the 95dB ceiling.


Surachet said 84 illegal exhaust pipes were also seized.

SOURCE: The Nation
Continue Reading

Bangkok

February 24 election date official – probably

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTO: A pro-election protest earlier this year. Looks like protesters' demands are being answered - Kyodo News

Put it in your calendar. As far as the Government's main voices are concerned February 24 is THE date for the next Thai general election.

Government leaders are reiterating that the national elections will be held on February 24, now that the last two electoral organic laws were promulgated on Wednesday.

The Nation reports that Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan has stressed that the date remains unchanged, though how the relaxation of the ban on political activities unfolds depe...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending