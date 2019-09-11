14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy | The Thaiger

Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Looking for a condo around Bangkok? Now might the right time to take the plunge with the head of the Appraisal and Estate Agents Foundation saying some areas have between 8-14% vacancy rates, some areas of Bangkok up to 17.5%.
Dr Sophon Pornchokchai made the remarks at a news conference yesterday.
“Adding developer price wars, plus inducements to purchase, this represents a buyers’ market.”
He says the figures relate to condos, single houses, townhouses and other dwellings where less than 15 units of electricity were being used, deeming them to be classified as ‘unoccupied’.
Around Bangkok there are 525,889 such vacant properties.
The top three areas for vacancies were Nonthaburi (north west of the central area) with 335,421 available properties with 45,848 unoccupied or 14%. This percentage was also true of Bang Na (south east of Bangkok) with 231,192 properties, 31,289 unoccupied. Bang Yai – to the far north west of the capital – has 221,492 with 28,016 unoccupied or 13%.
Locations with the lowest unoccupied dwellings are Bang Plee (south east) with 8% unoccupied, Min Buri (north) 9% and Lat Krabang (south east) 9%.
Dr Sophon says that when it comes to condos in Bangkok and the surrounding areas, between 13.5% and 17.5% are unoccupied.
“This glut has prompted a selling war with discounts and deals.”
FazWaz‘s CEO Brennan Campbell says that we’re in part of the buying cycle right now that is definitely in the buyer’s favour.
“Long-term, the Bangkok market continues to show its strength, but there is definitely an enormous range of property to choose from, in almost every location, right now. The current dip in demand is just part of the cycle.”
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
Bangkok man commits suicide after killing wife
PHOTO: Stock photo/Thailandlawforum.com
Bangkok police say the owner of a garage in Ratburana district has shot and killed his wife before taking his own life. The murder-suicide took place at the couple’s home on Soi Suksawd 46 yesterday evening.
Police found the body of the man’s wife, 39 year old Romrawin Kaewkamnerd, lying face down with a bullet wound in the back of her head.
Her husband, 41 year old Dusit Pibulsawat, was lying nearby, with a single gunshot wound to the head and a pistol in his right hand.
Both bodies have been sent to Siriraj Hospital for autopsy.
Neighbours told police the shootings were the culmination of a huge row on Tuesday evening, adding that the couple could frequently be heard arguing in recent days.
A close friend of the husband told police the businessman had been battling financial difficulties as a result of a downturn in his business. This had led to arguments with his wife.
It’s understood the couple have two young sons.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Three-airport high-speed train project stumbles forward
One of the delayed Thai high-speed rail projects is now closer to being inked by the State Railway of Thailand and CP Holding’s joint venture, once an agreement on some key details of the public-private partnership project are reached.
The new railway service will connect Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports, with U-Tapao in Rayong, serving Pattaya and the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor.
Warawut Mala, SRT’s acting governor, says the panel responsible for the 220 kilometre high-speed rail, connecting the three airports, will meet representatives of the CP Holding joint venture on today.
The SRT will hand over 4,421 rai for the rail project within two years on the condition that it can complete the expropriation of 850 rai.
The cost of the high-speed rail project connecting Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports with U-Tapao in Rayong is 224.5 billion baht. The CP venture is seeking 117.2 billion baht in state support.
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Immigration police conduct spot-check of Nana area of Bangkok
PHOTOS: Naew Na
Immigration police headed to the Nana area of Bangkok to inspect businesses and operators last night in the popular market zone.
The ‘walk thru’ started at 8 pm as Immigration police visited Sois 3 – 5 along Sukhumvit Road checking on foreign workers and work permits. Immigration officials say there were no arrests during their unannounced visit.
Shops and businesses were given advice on complying with 1979 laws. Naew Na reports that it was conducted in accordance with immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang’s orders.
“The public can call 1178 to report illegal activity.”
SOURCE: Naew Na
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
