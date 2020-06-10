image
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours

Jack Burton

29 mins ago

Pattaya's "dancing grandma" is alive and well, despite rumours
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Pattaya’s beloved street performer known as the “dancing grandma” who works on the city’s popular Walking Street told local reporters that she is very much alive and well and that rumours of her death are premature. The rumours came after a woman, as yet unidentified and believed to be homeless, was struck and killed on the Beach Road yesterday morning in a hit and run incident.

Some media outlets and social media sources incorrectly reported that the woman was Bunthi Srimanirat, who for many years has danced up and down Walking Street for tips and is a well known fixture and local street performer.

Pattaya's

Bunthi laughed off the erroneous reports and said she felt ‘great,” her health was ‘great’ and she was looking forward to returning to performing when Walking Street reopens. The world famous nightlife street remains closed due to the Emergency Decree for the Covid-19 crisis.

Bunthi even gave reporters a dance and said she’s practicing some new moves during the downtime and ready to perform for locals and tourists again soon.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Pattaya

Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again

Jack Burton

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A man in Chon Buri threatened to jump from a footbridge this morning after his wife refused to sleep with him. Rescue worker say this is the seventh time he’s threatened to jump from the same bridge. Police in the province’s Semet subdistrict were notified of the incident at about noon yesterday at the pedestrian bridge in front of the Big C and HomePro store on Sukhumwit Road in Mueang Chonburi district.

They arrived at the scene to find 43 year old Kampang Sermsri on the bridge standing on the edge of the bridge having climbed over the guardrail. After lengthy negotiations, rescue workers and police were finally able to convince him to come down. He claimed that he wanted to jump as his wife had once again refused to sleep with him. Chonburi Rescue workers said this was the seventh time that he has threaten to jump from the same bridge. For the same reason.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road

Maya Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A hit and run incident on Pattaya Beach Road has claimed the life of an elderly woman, according to a report in The Pattaya News. The incident is understood to have taken place at 1am yesterday morning, during the national curfew. Emergency workers arrived to find the woman lying in the road, bleeding heavily. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Pattaya City Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage after several witnesses reported a pickup truck travelling at high speed before colliding with the woman who was crossing the road at the time. The driver sped away without stopping.

The police are also attempting to identify the woman, who wasn’t carrying any ID. She was out and about during the curfew hours. Local media reports that claim the dead woman is a popular Walking Street dancer are inaccurate, as that performer is reportedly alive and well.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit

A man has been arrested after allegedly using a knife to attack a Pattaya shop owner who refused to provide him with alcohol on credit. Police in the Banglamung district were called to the premises in Soi Chaiyapruek 2, according to a report in The Pattaya News. There, they found shop owner, 24 year old Mr Surachai, with knife wounds to his hands and neck.

The suspect, 49 year old Saman Pratumwan, was arrested nearby in possession of a knife. Mr. Surachai claims Saman wanted to purchase alcohol but had no money and asked to be given it on credit, promising to repay the shopkeeper later. When Mr. Surachai refused, the suspect allegedly produced a knife and used it to attack him before taking off.

Mr. Surachai received treatment from rescue workers at the scene but declined to go to hospital for any further medical care. Meanwhile, it’s reported the suspect’s mother told police he has drug and alcohol addiction problems and she hopes this latest incident will serve as a lesson to him to get the help he needs.

The alleged attacker remains in police custody, facing legal action.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

