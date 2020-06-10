People
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
Pattaya’s beloved street performer known as the “dancing grandma” who works on the city’s popular Walking Street told local reporters that she is very much alive and well and that rumours of her death are premature. The rumours came after a woman, as yet unidentified and believed to be homeless, was struck and killed on the Beach Road yesterday morning in a hit and run incident.
Some media outlets and social media sources incorrectly reported that the woman was Bunthi Srimanirat, who for many years has danced up and down Walking Street for tips and is a well known fixture and local street performer.
Bunthi laughed off the erroneous reports and said she felt ‘great,” her health was ‘great’ and she was looking forward to returning to performing when Walking Street reopens. The world famous nightlife street remains closed due to the Emergency Decree for the Covid-19 crisis.
Bunthi even gave reporters a dance and said she’s practicing some new moves during the downtime and ready to perform for locals and tourists again soon.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
A man in Chon Buri threatened to jump from a footbridge this morning after his wife refused to sleep with him. Rescue worker say this is the seventh time he’s threatened to jump from the same bridge. Police in the province’s Semet subdistrict were notified of the incident at about noon yesterday at the pedestrian bridge in front of the Big C and HomePro store on Sukhumwit Road in Mueang Chonburi district.
They arrived at the scene to find 43 year old Kampang Sermsri on the bridge standing on the edge of the bridge having climbed over the guardrail. After lengthy negotiations, rescue workers and police were finally able to convince him to come down. He claimed that he wanted to jump as his wife had once again refused to sleep with him. Chonburi Rescue workers said this was the seventh time that he has threaten to jump from the same bridge. For the same reason.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
A hit and run incident on Pattaya Beach Road has claimed the life of an elderly woman, according to a report in The Pattaya News. The incident is understood to have taken place at 1am yesterday morning, during the national curfew. Emergency workers arrived to find the woman lying in the road, bleeding heavily. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Pattaya City Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage after several witnesses reported a pickup truck travelling at high speed before colliding with the woman who was crossing the road at the time. The driver sped away without stopping.
The police are also attempting to identify the woman, who wasn’t carrying any ID. She was out and about during the curfew hours. Local media reports that claim the dead woman is a popular Walking Street dancer are inaccurate, as that performer is reportedly alive and well.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit
A man has been arrested after allegedly using a knife to attack a Pattaya shop owner who refused to provide him with alcohol on credit. Police in the Banglamung district were called to the premises in Soi Chaiyapruek 2, according to a report in The Pattaya News. There, they found shop owner, 24 year old Mr Surachai, with knife wounds to his hands and neck.
The suspect, 49 year old Saman Pratumwan, was arrested nearby in possession of a knife. Mr. Surachai claims Saman wanted to purchase alcohol but had no money and asked to be given it on credit, promising to repay the shopkeeper later. When Mr. Surachai refused, the suspect allegedly produced a knife and used it to attack him before taking off.
Mr. Surachai received treatment from rescue workers at the scene but declined to go to hospital for any further medical care. Meanwhile, it’s reported the suspect’s mother told police he has drug and alcohol addiction problems and she hopes this latest incident will serve as a lesson to him to get the help he needs.
The alleged attacker remains in police custody, facing legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 10
Activists want investigation into government’s plans to “spy” on people
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
Nonthaburi “nurse” reported to police
Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Covid-19 update: 4 new cases, no deaths (June 10)
New Normal for property developers as marketing moves online
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home
More masks, more problems: Covid waste pollutes oceans
Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew
Former Miss Universe Thailand speaks up on missing activist
500 volunteer teachers to help students in remote areas
Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok for 2020
No date for resumption of international arrivals: PM
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Major makeover proposed for Pattaya’s Walking Street
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
As Thailand’s beaches reopen, crowds flock back
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
- Business2 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Business2 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Environment3 days ago
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Thailand1 day ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August