Politics
Activists want investigation into government’s plans to “spy” on people
The Ministry of Defence and the Disease Control Department have demanded phone usage data from service providers, and political activist Srisuwan Janya (aka. “Thailand’s complainer-in-chief,”) is lodging a petition with the National Human Rights Commission seeking an investigation. The secretary-general of the Thai Constitution Protection Association says he found the conduct of the MoD and DCD to be a breach of the “rights, liberties and human dignity of the people,” as enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution.
Srisuwan says the demand could also violate the Privacy of Information Protection Act, dismissing claims by the MoD that it’s in the process of gathering opinions from all stakeholders about the means to contain the spread of Covid-19, and has not received information about phone usage. He also questions the MoD’s claim that phone usage information can be used for containing the spread of the contagion.
The director of Policy and Planning at the MoD admits that the idea of taking phone usage information from service providers, to be used to track those infected with the virus, originated from the defence technical team, citing the case of the cluster of infections at the Lumphini boxing stadium.
“If the military had had the phone information of about 2,800 people who were at the stadium… it could have tracked them down and alerted them of the need for medical screening, rather than only 800 actually traced by the DCD.”
Representatives of 5 service providers were invited for discussions with defence officials, along with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, due to their regulatory role.
He insists that the MoD had good intentions and no ulterior motive or plan to use the information in a way that would violate people’s rights, and maintains that the ministry has not made use of the Thai Chana phone tracking program, which was initiated in mid-May.
Independent academic and writer Saranee Archavananthakul raised further questions, demanding to know why the MoD wants to get involved in tracking and monitoring people suspected of being infected.
She asks why the MoD, the NBTC and DCD did not publicly disclose details of the plan to exploit phone usage information.
Saranee says Thai people are unaware that the MoD is working on an app to track people without their knowledge, over and above the Thai Chana platform.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
88 billion baht Covid-19 spending bill, criticised by opposition, passes first reading
Thailand’s House of Representatives kicked off a debate this morning on a bill that would transfer about 88 billion baht from the budgets of each government ministry to a central fund, to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and rehabilitate the nation’s economy. The first reading was approved with 264 votes. 4 MPs rejected it, 185 abstained and 1 MP failed to vote.
The Opposition called on fellow MPs to reject the bill, saying it gives no detail about how the money will be spent and approving it would be like “issuing a blank cheque to the PM.” A Sereeruamthai party-list MP criticised PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for revising rules to increase the spending limit from the central fund and urged the House not to allow it, pointing out that the budget transfer would be capped at 16 billion baht under the old rules. He argued it’s improper for the PM to raise the spending amount of funds that he would himself manage, saying it would invite corruption.
A Pheu Thai Party MP for the northern Nan province says the PM revised the regulation to accommodate himself, pointing out the central fund is to be be managed by the PM, and it’s the fourth time the administration has sought budget transfers.
The PM defended the reallocation of budgets, saying the government needs money to implement programs to help cushion the pandemic’s economic blow. He says the central fund will be used for Covid-19 mitigation efforts or the money will be returned.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Battered Thai Airways seeks government protection from creditors
Struggling national flag carrier Thai Airways is seeking government support in 4 key areas, including negotiating with foreign creditors and renegotiating contracts with other state enterprises. The director-general of the State Enterprise Policy Office said yesterday that the airline is seeking state help after the Central Bankruptcy Court accepted its request for rehabilitation.
The airline also wants the government to examine its time slots in order to boost its competitiveness and that of its alliance airlines, according to the director-general, who is also secretary of the government committee formed to follow up on the airline’s rehabilitation plan. The committee is chaired by Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who has announced publicly that the beleaguered carrier won’t fly again until at least the end of this month.
A spokesman said the national carrier wants the government to coordinate negotiations with foreign creditors, as it wants them to accept its rehab plan under Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court. The company also wants the government to help renegotiate financial dealings with other state enterprises, such as Petroleum Authority of Thailand and Airports of Thailand. Now that the Finance Ministry has dropped its stake in the airline below 50%, Thai Airways has lost its state enterprise status and wants to revise contracts it made with state agencies.
Meanwhile, the deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister said the 86 savings cooperatives involved need to find common ground when it comes to the 43 billion baht the airline owes them. Of the 86, 85 invested in the airline’s debentures and 1 bought shares.
The carrier carries a total debt of 300 billion baht, and the minister warned that if the cooperatives don’t stick together, they may not get reasonable compensation as foreign creditors may take all of Thai Airways’s assets.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
The death of black American George Floyd at the hands of police burgeoned into a storm of protests reaching across the globe; one that will reach Bangkok this weekend. The vast majority of demonstrations over the past 8 days in the US have been peaceful, but some have turned violent and curfews have been imposed after looting in a number of US cities. “Justice for George Floyd (Peacefully Paying Our Respects),” a rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, is expected to be held Sunday from 1pm-3pm at a location to be confirmed.
Attendees are encouraged by the event’s organisers to wear black, wear masks, bring signs and practice social distancing. The event was announced Tuesday, and more than 800 people have so far expressed interest. Reached for comment this afternoon, organisers said the event is more likely be held “virtually”. Public assembly is currently banned in Thailand under the Emergency Decree enacted to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Thailand, which has its own history of police brutality, denied using using that decree last month as a pretext to quash an anti-government rally.
New charges have been announced against all of the sacked US police officers present at George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minneota. The charge against the officer who held his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck, has been elevated to second degree murder. 3 other officers, previously uncharged, now face counts of aiding and abetting murder.
SOURCES: Coconuts Bangkok | BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 10
Activists want investigation into government’s plans to “spy” on people
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
Nonthaburi “nurse” reported to police
Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Covid-19 update: 4 new cases, no deaths (June 10)
New Normal for property developers as marketing moves online
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home
More masks, more problems: Covid waste pollutes oceans
Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew
Former Miss Universe Thailand speaks up on missing activist
500 volunteer teachers to help students in remote areas
Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok for 2020
No date for resumption of international arrivals: PM
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Major makeover proposed for Pattaya’s Walking Street
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
As Thailand’s beaches reopen, crowds flock back
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
- Business2 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Business2 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Environment3 days ago
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Thailand1 day ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August