Muay Thai gains momentum in Nepal | The Thaiger

Muay Thai gains momentum in Nepal
“Muay Thai fighters are so strong, they can knock down a tree with a single kick.”
Gymkhana, with the help of Nepal National Muay Thai Association, organised the first semi-professional competition and plans more in the future.
While still a child Rahul Moktan heard his father talking about the Thai sport of Muay Thai, which has since paved his way to pursue the sport. A young Moktan wanted to become a Muay Thai fighter himself and now has over 10 years of Muay Thai experience.
“Yes, a Muay Thai fighter can bring down a tree. But it has got to be a small lean banana tree. Not the big ones I believed during my childhood.”
“I didn’t plan to go pursue Muay Thai but I was good at sports and was fascinated especially by the martial arts.”
Edgar Noosdanus, a Dutch national trained Moktan and also suggested he go to Thailand – the country of origin of Muay Thai – for proper training. Since his intensive training in Thailand there has been no turning back.
In 2014, he returned to Nepal and started Gymkhana Muay Thai in 2017. Moktan now trains Muay Thai fighters at Gymkhana. His fitness centre recently organised its first Muay Thai and boxing competition and received rave reviews.
Twelve fighters took part in three different weight categories – 60, 65, 70 kilogram – in semi-professional five-round bouts.
“Any combat sports in dangerous so we thought about getting permission from the governing body. We informed about our intention to the sports governing body — Nepal National Muay Thai Association — and got the green light,” said Moktan.
He now hopes such tournaments will give a proper platform to aspiring Nepalese Muay Thai fighters.
Moktan, however, believes it’s still tough to give Muay Thai a professional touch in Nepal.
“Whatever tournaments are organised in the country, they are still amateur events. Such amateur tournaments won’t help much in the popularity of the sport. Fighters don’t have a financial incentive or motivation to pursue it for long.”
“But now the national association take athletes to Thailand which helps grow their game. The sport is gradually finding it’s foothold across the country.”
President of Nepal National Muay Thai Association Ganesh Lal Kakshyapati says Muay Thai needs a greater fan base to help it gain greater heights.
“We see fans flocking the airport every time the Nepali football or cricket teams fare well abroad at international tournaments. But whenever we (Muay Thai athletes) win big and return home, we hardly see anyone at the airport to welcome us back.”
We may lag behind in terms of infrastructure but what we lack is the support from the public. People still don’t understand Muay Thai well. They believe it a kind of karate or taekwondo. There is a need to clear this misconception about the sport.”
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Kathmandu Post
Wyndham adds two more hotels for Phuket’s south
PHOTOS: Artists impressions of the new Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket
Global hotel group Wyndham has announced two more Phuket pipeline hotels. The announcement follows a long list of new developments and openings over the next few years on the island.
First for Wyndham, is a 353 key property named the Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket at the popular southern west-coast beach. It’s scheduled to open late this year.
A second hotel is located in Chalong, with 150 pool villa units and will debut next year. Both properties are developed by the Cissa Group.
The group already has three properties on the island – Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay (between Kalim and Kamala), the Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort Phuket, overlooking Patong on the Patong Hill road, and Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong, a rebranding of an older hotel.
The China Syndrome, south east Asia’s tourism dilemma
PHOTO: Lunar New Year celebrations in Bali – Jakarta Post
“When China sneezes, the rest of south east asia catches a cold.”
From quiet markets in Malaysia, empty rooms in Hanoi’s hotels and barren beaches in Bali, China’s economic slowdown and weakening yuan are sending shockwaves felt across south east Asia’s vacation belt. Thailand is just one of many countries currently affected by the Chinese staying at home as their currency abroad weakens.
The Chinese outbound travel boom stoking tourism across south east Asia is now in reverse gear. And the abrupt decline of Chinese packing their bags for a holiday is becoming a painful lesson for the countries that became overly dependent on Asia’s top economy and its burgeoning middle class.
Rising incomes over the past decade fueled Chinese consumers and their hunger for travel, making them the world’s largest outbound travel market with the total number of outbound trips more than doubling from 57 million trips in 2010 to 131 million trips in 2017.
Now, the slump is expected to continue into 2020 if the US-China trade war continues to weigh down the Chinese economy.
The surge of Chinese tourism has spurred accomodation providers and developers to meet the demand but there are still hundreds of new hotels in the pipeline and many half-built in south east Asia’s hot tourist zones. Phuket currently has 51 new hotels either under construction or in the early stages of development adding more supply to the island’s dwindling demand. There will be 18% more hotel rooms by 2024, according to consultancy C9 Hotelworks. International arrivals in Thailand this year so far have grown only 2%, data from Thai tourism ministry show with the Chinese demographic dropping quite steeply.
The Thai capital is also expecting a new Ritz Carlton by 2023 as part of a $3.9 billion development, while Hilton will manage two hotels due for 2022 opening.
“The supply was based on people’s unrealistic expectations,” said C9’S managing director Bill Barnett.
Mandarin-speaking tours, Chinese eateries and Chinese mobile payment services mushroomed from Da Nang to Yogyakarta, Yangon to Hua Hin. These travellers thronged to south east Asian holiday spots, lured by their proximity and familiar cuisines.
Following in the footsteps of the west 40 years before, the Chinese were now enjoying the exotic wonders of the Asia’s south east and its many and varied cultures.
The decline is already showing up in some hotel operators’ results. Thailand’s Central Plaza Hotel reported a softening of its hotel business in the second quarter due to decreasing Chinese demand, Ronnachit Mahattanapruet, the company’s senior vice president, said at an investor briefing last month. Occupancy in its Thai properties dropped 7% in the quarter, and the Bangkok-based operator has 2,040 rooms in the pipeline to add to its existing portfolio of 6,678 rooms.
In Singapore, casino operators Las Vegas Sands and Genting Singapore announced a $9 billion expansion of their resorts earlier this year after the country’s skyline was beamed across cineplexes as the setting of the Hollywood hit “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Marriott International has 140 hotels in the pipeline across the region, with plans to more than triple its portfolio by 2023 in the Philippines, whose white-sand beaches and turquoise waters are such a draw that the island of Boracay had to close last year for upgrades to its sewage system.
The boom dissipated in the first half of 2019 as China’s economy slowed, its yuan weakened to historically low levels, and the ongoing US-China trade war weighed on consumer confidence. The decline is also affecting China’s economy at home, as big-ticket purchases like cars and luxury goods slow.
Thai monks receive alms then sell them back to traders… mmmm
PHOTOS: Sanook
Just another day in Thailand with a social media post about monks seated along a city street appealing for alms at the Asoke market in the business hub of Bangkok.
Sanook reports that there were many monks on the footpath as mostly Chinese tourists paid their respects and offered the monks food bought at the market.
But an online activist grout claimed that once the people had made merit, the items in the bowls were handed back to traders for resale. They complained the monks were cluttering up the footpaths and may be totally illegal scammers.
Online comments said, that if the monks were fakes, they should all be arrested. If they were for real then the Buddhist authorities should investigate to see if the proper procedures for taking alms were being flouted.
SOURCE: Sanook
