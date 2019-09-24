Afternoon tea goes vegan at Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental | The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.mandarinoriental.com

The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok has a newly-appointed executive pastry chef and he’s planning some afternoon tea delights with a difference.

Chef Pablo Gicquel is introducing vegan and gluten-free options as part of the traditional afternoon tea offering, available from October 7 in The Author’s Lounge at the renowned Bangkok hotel.

Highlights on the vegan menu will include vegan cheese puffs, vegan “bratwurst sausage”, “Calisson” almond cake with mandarin marmalade, and scones with golden sultanas and a Granny Smith apple with homemade jam and tofu spread.

As always, the menu boasts a choice of freshly brewed coffee and a selection of fine teas.

Chef Pablo’s menu is a nod to a growing global trend, as more consumers embrace a plant-based diet.

His afternoon tea menu will include a total of 13 vegan and gluten-free savoury and sweet treats, bringing health benefits that include lower risk of heart disease and lower blood sugar levels, as well as the environmental benefits that come from the vegan way of living.

Feel smug as you indulge, all while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of an historic Bangkok property.

SOURCE: The Nation