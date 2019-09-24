Afternoon tea goes vegan at Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental | The Thaiger

Food Scene
Afternoon tea goes vegan at Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental
PHOTO: www.mandarinoriental.com
The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok has a newly-appointed executive pastry chef and he’s planning some afternoon tea delights with a difference.
Chef Pablo Gicquel is introducing vegan and gluten-free options as part of the traditional afternoon tea offering, available from October 7 in The Author’s Lounge at the renowned Bangkok hotel.
Highlights on the vegan menu will include vegan cheese puffs, vegan “bratwurst sausage”, “Calisson” almond cake with mandarin marmalade, and scones with golden sultanas and a Granny Smith apple with homemade jam and tofu spread.
As always, the menu boasts a choice of freshly brewed coffee and a selection of fine teas.
Chef Pablo’s menu is a nod to a growing global trend, as more consumers embrace a plant-based diet.
His afternoon tea menu will include a total of 13 vegan and gluten-free savoury and sweet treats, bringing health benefits that include lower risk of heart disease and lower blood sugar levels, as well as the environmental benefits that come from the vegan way of living.
Feel smug as you indulge, all while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of an historic Bangkok property.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.
Food Scene
The 5 Thai dishes most likely to harbour bacteria
Research shared by Thai Residents reveals the 5 Thai dishes most likely to contain E-coli and other nasty bacteria.
They are Red Pork Rice, Crunchy Pork Rice, Chicken Rice, Pork Leg Rice, and Papaya Salad.
It’s believed that the reason for this may be that while many of the individual ingredients in these dishes are pre-cooked, they are then left to sit, increasing the chance of bacteria multiplying. When a dish is ordered, ingredients are then mixed together without being heated.
Wooden chopping boards are usually used to prepare many of the ingredients and these boards may not always be properly cleaned, making them an ideal playground for all kinds of germs.
The latest research has been carried out by The Nutrition Association of Thailand, under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, using 50 street food samples.
42% of the samples tested had higher than acceptable levels of micro-organisms, and 19 of the 50 samples were found to have high levels of E-coli.
There’s no doubt that street food can be delicious and safe and is an integral part of Thai life. It’s cheap, usually fresh, and usually cooked right in front of you.
But safety is key when choosing where to get your street food and one recommendation is to re-heat it at home before eating, if that’s an option.
Either way, it’s not something we plan to give up anytime soon – as with many situations in life, a little bit of common sense goes a long way.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
“Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.”
We’re eating in more and dining out less. But we can still enjoy our favourite restaurant food. Welcome to the latest ‘disrupter’ making inroads to our eating habits.
KResearch (a part of Kasikorn Bank) estimates that the food delivery business in 2019 will amount to 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from last year. Food delivery apps are another example of ‘digital disruption’, and are transforming consumer behaviour as well as the restaurants’ food supply chains.
(Thing Food Panda, LineMan and Grab Food among many other franchises and individual restaurants now offering boutique delivery services.)
It’s estimated that food delivery apps and businesses will account for 8% of Thailand’s total restaurant business in 2019.
The findings show that 63 percent of the respondents to a survey believe that the advent of food ordering apps has changed their food consumption behaviour. Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.
The burgeoning food delivery and related application business has increased opportunities for players in restaurant supply chains, including small and big restaurants, to generate more income as they can reach out to new groups of customers beyond their regular catchment of regular eaters.
Delivery motorbike riders can also earn extra income by receiving business from online food delivery platforms; the market share of the delivery motorcycle services is estimated at 3.9 billion baht this year.
Restaurant chains are being forced to add channels for receiving food orders from outside customers and offer a wider variety of menu options.
One thing is for sure, you will see more motorbikes zipping around your area delivery all sort of foods to homes around Thailand.
Mmmm, I feel like a pizza!
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Food Scene
“Probably the best pork spare ribs in the world” – Naughty Nuri’s Patong
Naughty Nuri’s Phuket, also known as Naughty Nuri’s In The Forest in Patong, was the first restaurant from the iconic Indonesian chain to open its doors in Thailand. The indoor/outdoor venue can easily accommodate more than 500 diners in an alfresco setting.
Their signature dish is the BBQ Spare Ribs – “probably the best spare ribs in the world” – which was created in 1995 when Brian Aldinger and his wife, nicknamed ‘Nuri’, opened their first restaurant in Ubud, Bali. The rest is history, and since then more than 10 locations have opened around in South-East Asia.
The meat on the BBQ Spare Ribs simply falls off the bone and the sweet and spicy BBQ sauce provides a nice kick to the palate. Other dishes of interest are the traditional Nasi Goreng and the Satay Lilit, a Balinese-version of the tender satay style of cooking.
Naughty Nuri’s Phuket also offers great cocktails, and the team members know for sure how to provide a great atmosphere, with the regular dance off and a cool band to accompany your meal. The venue offers regular happy hours and a fantastic Sunday brunch, with all-you-can-eat options for four hours (with a special price until the end of July).
Parking can be found in front of the restaurant, but is limited, so it is advised to arrive early. A kids-friendly dining area is also available, with small tables perfect for children.
Read the rest of the article at phuketify.com
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Thai man claims he’s 128 years old, reveals his secrets for living
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
Alleged killer of British man wandering free around Phuket
Over 77,000 Bangkok residents living with HIV
All cigarettes in Thailand sold in drab packaging starting September 12
Southern insurgency suspect dies after 35 days in coma
Canadian man found dead, with throat cut, in northern Thailand
Top 10 prettiest towns in Asia
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Afternoon tea goes vegan at Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental
Thai PM addresses UN Climate Action Summit, pledges ASEAN support
Wanted American found hiding in Thailand
“Philippines: Deadliest country in the world for land defenders” – Global Witness
Haze from Indonesia’s forest fires affecting Thailand’s south
Đường sắt nghìn tỷ Cát Linh – Hà Đông: hàng loạt sai phạm
Nokia 7.2: Thiết kế đẹp, giá tốt, cấu hình cực “chất” trong phân khúc tầm trung
Kỷ luật gần 40 cán bộ trong vụ cắt xẻ đất rừng Sóc Sơn
Thai actor condemns abuse of donations as “deplorable”
Tech giants ramp up systems to detect and remove extremist content
Chim-Shop-Chai – more than a million already register for the latest Thai stimulus package
Thai pro-democracy body calls on UN to investigate ‘military government in disguise’
Bangkok land prices plateau, new tax on the way
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
ถ่ายทอดสดการออกรางวัลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 16 ก.ย.2562
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
Trending
- Patong33 mins ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
- Thai Life24 hours ago
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
- Expats16 mins ago
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
- ASEAN4 days ago
Prayut heading to New York for six day trip, including attending UN
- Philippines3 days ago
Philippines calls for halt in aid talks with backers of UN probe into Duterte’s drug war
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand ranked sixth best in the world for healthcare
- Weather2 days ago
36 Thai provinces to be hit by heavy rain, sharp drop in temperatures
- Air Pollution1 day ago
Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket