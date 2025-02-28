Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
217 2 minutes read
Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Chinese couple was arrested yesterday in a dramatic raid at a luxury condominium in Kathu, Phuket for allegedly operating an illegal business in Thailand.

Phuket Immigration, working with the Investigation Unit of the Crime Suppression Division 3 and Region 8 Crime Suppression Division, swooped on the couple’s lavish hideout at 11.30am, yesterday, February 27, catching them by surprise.

Advertisements

The suspects, identified as a 43 year old man surnamed Bin and a 39 year old woman surnamed Chen, were apprehended on the ground floor of the condominium. Immigration officers, accompanied by interpreters, presented their credentials and read the charges against the couple, who were visibly stunned by the unexpected raid.

According to Phuket Immigration, both suspects were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants (warrant numbers Chor. 175/68 and Chor. 176/68) issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on February 23. They were promptly taken into custody and transferred to Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Related Articles

The couple is facing charges of being foreigners jointly engaged in a business that Thais are not yet ready to compete with foreigners, a serious offence under Thai law designed to protect local businesses from unfair competition.

Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business | News by Thaiger

Police did not disclose the nature of the business the couple was operating, but sources suggest it involved activities reserved exclusively for Thai nationals. The case has drawn attention to the increasing number of foreign nationals allegedly exploiting legal loopholes to run unauthorised businesses in Thailand, an immigration officer involved said.

Advertisements

“We are committed to cracking down on illegal business operations by foreigners to protect the interests of Thai businesses and maintain order in the region.”

The arrest is part of an ongoing effort by Phuket Immigration to target foreign nationals engaging in unlawful activities. Recent months have seen a series of high-profile raids as police intensify their crackdown on foreign-run businesses operating outside legal boundaries, reported The Phuket News.

The incident sparked discussions among local business owners, who have expressed growing concerns over competition from foreign-run enterprises. Many have welcomed the government’s efforts to enforce the law and level the playing field for Thai businesses.

Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business | News by Thaiger

Phuket Immigration reiterated its commitment to addressing illegal activities involving foreign nationals, ensuring that all business operations comply with Thai laws. As the investigation continues, the couple remains in police custody, awaiting further legal action.

Latest Thailand News
Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors Thailand News

Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors

6 minutes ago
Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong Thailand News

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

17 minutes ago
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city Bangkok News

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

27 minutes ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing Thailand News

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

34 minutes ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals Thailand News

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

45 minutes ago
Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon Things To Do

Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon

48 minutes ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security Pattaya News

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

55 minutes ago
Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime Business News

Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime

1 hour ago
Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business Phuket News

Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business

1 hour ago
Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani Thailand News

Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani

2 hours ago
Ctrl-alt-delete: Thai police shut down notorious Singaporean hacker Bangkok News

Ctrl-alt-delete: Thai police shut down notorious Singaporean hacker

2 hours ago
New entertainment complex law to shake up Thailand&#8217;s nightlife Bangkok News

New entertainment complex law to shake up Thailand’s nightlife

3 hours ago
Stray dog leads Tak police to decomposed body of identified girl Thailand News

Stray dog leads Tak police to decomposed body of identified girl

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s north faces rising temperatures and increased dust risk Thailand News

Thailand’s north faces rising temperatures and increased dust risk

3 hours ago
Pattaya taxi driver bricked in booze-fuelled bust-up Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver bricked in booze-fuelled bust-up

3 hours ago
Phuket petrol station refuses rider&#8217;s coin payment Phuket News

Phuket petrol station refuses rider’s coin payment

3 hours ago
Pickpocket peril and ladyboy larceny: Pattaya&#8217;s foreign tourist trap Pattaya News

Pickpocket peril and ladyboy larceny: Pattaya’s foreign tourist trap

4 hours ago
Thai transwoman rescued in suicide attempt over boyfriend&#8217;s affair with sister Thailand News

Thai transwoman rescued in suicide attempt over boyfriend’s affair with sister

4 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China despite UNHCR warnings Thailand News

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China despite UNHCR warnings

4 hours ago
Fairway to heaven: Icons of Football tee up for swings and banter Bangkok News

Fairway to heaven: Icons of Football tee up for swings and banter

4 hours ago
Cruise company apologises for pouring trash into Chao Phraya (video) Bangkok News

Cruise company apologises for pouring trash into Chao Phraya (video)

4 hours ago
Search underway for missing American woman in Phuket Phuket News

Search underway for missing American woman in Phuket

5 hours ago
Phuket Airport to boost flight capacity to 35 per hour Phuket News

Phuket Airport to boost flight capacity to 35 per hour

5 hours ago
British family races to save loved one after Thailand crash Koh Samui News

British family races to save loved one after Thailand crash

5 hours ago
European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays Pattaya News

European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
217 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

27 minutes ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

34 minutes ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

45 minutes ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

55 minutes ago