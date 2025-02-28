Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business

A Chinese couple was arrested yesterday in a dramatic raid at a luxury condominium in Kathu, Phuket for allegedly operating an illegal business in Thailand.

Phuket Immigration, working with the Investigation Unit of the Crime Suppression Division 3 and Region 8 Crime Suppression Division, swooped on the couple’s lavish hideout at 11.30am, yesterday, February 27, catching them by surprise.

The suspects, identified as a 43 year old man surnamed Bin and a 39 year old woman surnamed Chen, were apprehended on the ground floor of the condominium. Immigration officers, accompanied by interpreters, presented their credentials and read the charges against the couple, who were visibly stunned by the unexpected raid.

According to Phuket Immigration, both suspects were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants (warrant numbers Chor. 175/68 and Chor. 176/68) issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on February 23. They were promptly taken into custody and transferred to Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The couple is facing charges of being foreigners jointly engaged in a business that Thais are not yet ready to compete with foreigners, a serious offence under Thai law designed to protect local businesses from unfair competition.

Police did not disclose the nature of the business the couple was operating, but sources suggest it involved activities reserved exclusively for Thai nationals. The case has drawn attention to the increasing number of foreign nationals allegedly exploiting legal loopholes to run unauthorised businesses in Thailand, an immigration officer involved said.

“We are committed to cracking down on illegal business operations by foreigners to protect the interests of Thai businesses and maintain order in the region.”

The arrest is part of an ongoing effort by Phuket Immigration to target foreign nationals engaging in unlawful activities. Recent months have seen a series of high-profile raids as police intensify their crackdown on foreign-run businesses operating outside legal boundaries, reported The Phuket News.

The incident sparked discussions among local business owners, who have expressed growing concerns over competition from foreign-run enterprises. Many have welcomed the government’s efforts to enforce the law and level the playing field for Thai businesses.

Phuket Immigration reiterated its commitment to addressing illegal activities involving foreign nationals, ensuring that all business operations comply with Thai laws. As the investigation continues, the couple remains in police custody, awaiting further legal action.