Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott21 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
95 1 minute read
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city
Picture courtesy of Wikipedia

Bangkok’s iconic Lumpini Park is grappling with a surge of reptilian residents, as the city considers crafty manoeuvres to manage the thriving water monitor lizard population that’s raised eyebrows, not alarms.

At the heart of the city, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) faces a slippery challenge: an uptick in water monitors roaming Lumpini Park and the adjacent canal along the bustling Rama IV Road.

Advertisements

The growing lizard population has prompted the BMA to weigh up strategies for ensuring harmonious coexistence between these cold-blooded inhabitants and park-goers.

Prapas Lueangsirinapha, the BMA’s Environment Department boss, recently spoke out about the concern bubbling among residents as these reptiles leave their mark on the city centre. While protected under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act BE 2562, which forbids hunting or harming them, water monitors are more an asset than a threat.

Related Articles

Despite their fearsome appearance, experts from the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand assure the public that these majestic creatures pose no danger to humans unless provoked. In fact, they play a crucial ecological role, feasting on animal carcasses and keeping rodent populations in check.

The BMA is keen to boost public knowledge, educating locals and tourists alike on these monitor marvels and encouraging peaceful cohabitation. High-level talks with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation are on the agenda to explore population management tactics, reported Bangkok Post.

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city | News by Thaiger
Picture of a water monitor lizard resting in Lumpini Park courtesy of Complete City Guides

Ittipol Ingprasarn, Pathumwan district director, revealed that ongoing clean-ups around Lumpini Park and the nearby canal aim to fend off animals that spread disease, preventing these green spaces from becoming their lunch counters. The district is also mulling additional collaborations with agencies to keep the monitor masses in line.

Advertisements

In this urban jungle, Bangkok plans to balance its ecosystem, taming the wild without taming the wild at heart.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a large monitor lizard unexpectedly entered a home, startling an elderly woman. Her daughter speculated the reptile was driven by a dog while attempting to steal eggs. The incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Latest Thailand News
Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors Thailand News

Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors

7 seconds ago
Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong Thailand News

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

11 minutes ago
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city Bangkok News

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

21 minutes ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing Thailand News

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

29 minutes ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals Thailand News

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

39 minutes ago
Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon Things To Do

Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon

43 minutes ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security Pattaya News

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

49 minutes ago
Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime Business News

Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime

58 minutes ago
Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business Phuket News

Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business

1 hour ago
Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani Thailand News

Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani

2 hours ago
Ctrl-alt-delete: Thai police shut down notorious Singaporean hacker Bangkok News

Ctrl-alt-delete: Thai police shut down notorious Singaporean hacker

2 hours ago
New entertainment complex law to shake up Thailand&#8217;s nightlife Bangkok News

New entertainment complex law to shake up Thailand’s nightlife

3 hours ago
Stray dog leads Tak police to decomposed body of identified girl Thailand News

Stray dog leads Tak police to decomposed body of identified girl

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s north faces rising temperatures and increased dust risk Thailand News

Thailand’s north faces rising temperatures and increased dust risk

3 hours ago
Pattaya taxi driver bricked in booze-fuelled bust-up Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver bricked in booze-fuelled bust-up

3 hours ago
Phuket petrol station refuses rider&#8217;s coin payment Phuket News

Phuket petrol station refuses rider’s coin payment

3 hours ago
Pickpocket peril and ladyboy larceny: Pattaya&#8217;s foreign tourist trap Pattaya News

Pickpocket peril and ladyboy larceny: Pattaya’s foreign tourist trap

4 hours ago
Thai transwoman rescued in suicide attempt over boyfriend&#8217;s affair with sister Thailand News

Thai transwoman rescued in suicide attempt over boyfriend’s affair with sister

4 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China despite UNHCR warnings Thailand News

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China despite UNHCR warnings

4 hours ago
Fairway to heaven: Icons of Football tee up for swings and banter Bangkok News

Fairway to heaven: Icons of Football tee up for swings and banter

4 hours ago
Cruise company apologises for pouring trash into Chao Phraya (video) Bangkok News

Cruise company apologises for pouring trash into Chao Phraya (video)

4 hours ago
Search underway for missing American woman in Phuket Phuket News

Search underway for missing American woman in Phuket

5 hours ago
Phuket Airport to boost flight capacity to 35 per hour Phuket News

Phuket Airport to boost flight capacity to 35 per hour

5 hours ago
British family races to save loved one after Thailand crash Koh Samui News

British family races to save loved one after Thailand crash

5 hours ago
European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays Pattaya News

European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays

20 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott21 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
95 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

29 minutes ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

39 minutes ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

49 minutes ago
Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime

Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime

58 minutes ago