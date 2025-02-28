Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

In a lively display of tradition and superstition, residents in Surin province gathered at a prominent local temple to witness the erection of the main pillars for a new sermon hall. The auspicious event, steeped in spiritual significance, drew a crowd of eager lottery enthusiasts hoping to uncover lucky numbers for the upcoming draw on March 1.

The ceremony was led by 50 year old village headman, Somboon Wiset, from Ban Mai Pattana village in the Mueang district. The community had come together to replace the old, deteriorating sermon hall with a new structure, a decision made collectively by the village committee and locals.

The event began with a merit-making ceremony, featuring offerings and breakfast for the monks, setting a spiritual and festive tone for the day. At 9am, a Brahmin priest conducted the main ritual, presenting savoury and sweet offerings to appease the spirits and deities believed to bless the new construction. Over 100 residents participated, watching in awe as the main and secondary pillars were raised.

However, the real buzz of excitement began once the pillar ceremony concluded. Lottery enthusiasts, known for their keen sense of numerology, eagerly gathered around a table laden with ceremonial offerings, searching for lucky numbers. Their eyes were fixed on the incense sticks placed atop a pig’s head among the offerings, a traditional method believed to reveal winning lottery numbers.

With smartphones at the ready, the crowd snapped pictures of the incense sticks, hoping to capture the magic numbers that could change their fortunes.

Observers noted varying interpretations of the numbers, with some seeing 907, others 905, and a few identifying 902. Despite the differing views, the shared sense of anticipation and hope was palpable, reported KhaoSod.

“This ceremony is very auspicious. I’m sure these numbers will bring good luck,” said a resident, clutching her freshly written lottery picks.

The excitement didn’t end at the temple. Photos of the incense numbers quickly circulated among friends and family, sparking lively discussions and predictions for the March 1 lottery draw.

The event not only marked the beginning of a new chapter for the local temple but also infused a sense of community spirit and hope for prosperity.

As the countdown to the lottery draw continues, residents remain optimistic that the blessings from the ceremony will bring them good fortune.