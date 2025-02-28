Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
97 2 minutes read
Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

In a lively display of tradition and superstition, residents in Surin province gathered at a prominent local temple to witness the erection of the main pillars for a new sermon hall. The auspicious event, steeped in spiritual significance, drew a crowd of eager lottery enthusiasts hoping to uncover lucky numbers for the upcoming draw on March 1.

The ceremony was led by 50 year old village headman, Somboon Wiset, from Ban Mai Pattana village in the Mueang district. The community had come together to replace the old, deteriorating sermon hall with a new structure, a decision made collectively by the village committee and locals.

Advertisements

The event began with a merit-making ceremony, featuring offerings and breakfast for the monks, setting a spiritual and festive tone for the day. At 9am, a Brahmin priest conducted the main ritual, presenting savoury and sweet offerings to appease the spirits and deities believed to bless the new construction. Over 100 residents participated, watching in awe as the main and secondary pillars were raised.

However, the real buzz of excitement began once the pillar ceremony concluded. Lottery enthusiasts, known for their keen sense of numerology, eagerly gathered around a table laden with ceremonial offerings, searching for lucky numbers. Their eyes were fixed on the incense sticks placed atop a pig’s head among the offerings, a traditional method believed to reveal winning lottery numbers.

Related Articles

Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony | News by Thaiger

With smartphones at the ready, the crowd snapped pictures of the incense sticks, hoping to capture the magic numbers that could change their fortunes.

Observers noted varying interpretations of the numbers, with some seeing 907, others 905, and a few identifying 902. Despite the differing views, the shared sense of anticipation and hope was palpable, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

“This ceremony is very auspicious. I’m sure these numbers will bring good luck,” said a resident, clutching her freshly written lottery picks.

Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony | News by Thaiger

The excitement didn’t end at the temple. Photos of the incense numbers quickly circulated among friends and family, sparking lively discussions and predictions for the March 1 lottery draw.

The event not only marked the beginning of a new chapter for the local temple but also infused a sense of community spirit and hope for prosperity.

As the countdown to the lottery draw continues, residents remain optimistic that the blessings from the ceremony will bring them good fortune.

Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight Thailand News

Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight

6 hours ago
Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road Thailand News

Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road

6 hours ago
Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying Thailand News

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

6 hours ago
Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety Bangkok News

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

6 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff Crime News

Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

6 hours ago
Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video) Thailand News

Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

7 hours ago
Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand Thailand News

Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand

7 hours ago
18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van Thailand News

18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van

7 hours ago
Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft Thailand News

Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft

7 hours ago
Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony Thailand News

Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony

7 hours ago
Bigamy bombshell: Drama unfolds as husband hooks second catch Thailand News

Bigamy bombshell: Drama unfolds as husband hooks second catch

7 hours ago
Opposition demands probe into NACC&#8217;s Prawit asset case Thailand News

Opposition demands probe into NACC’s Prawit asset case

8 hours ago
Deadly cobra snagged in Trang, residents eye lottery jackpot Thailand News

Deadly cobra snagged in Trang, residents eye lottery jackpot

8 hours ago
Thailand Anti-Discrimination Bill set for Cabinet approval by April Thailand News

Thailand Anti-Discrimination Bill set for Cabinet approval by April

8 hours ago
Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket Phuket News

Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket

9 hours ago
Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors Thailand News

Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors

9 hours ago
Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong Thailand News

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

9 hours ago
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city Bangkok News

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

9 hours ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing Thailand News

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

9 hours ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals Thailand News

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

9 hours ago
Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon Things To Do

Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon

9 hours ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security Pattaya News

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

10 hours ago
Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime Business News

Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime

10 hours ago
Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business Phuket News

Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business

10 hours ago
Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani Thailand News

Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani

11 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
97 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

6 hours ago
Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

6 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

6 hours ago
Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

7 hours ago