Thai artist uses sex workers’ hair to make social critique in BKK installation | The Thaiger

Thai artist uses sex workers’ hair to make social critique in BKK installation
PHOTOS: Vivianne Chow
Thai artist, Imahathai Suwatthanasilp new work at the Bangkok Biennale has brought attention to the prostitution industry in Thailand. Through her work the artist critiques preconceptions on sex workers while highlight their prevalence.
Imahathai’s new work involved hair, specifically hair collected from a number of sex workers in Thailand. Her passion for hair started when her father was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2003 and he asked her to cut his hair. He had always grown his hair into four long ponytails, each of which represented one of his children. He had hoped that it could be a part of him his children could keep with him if ever he would have to leave them, he died in 2008.
Studying art at Silapakorn University she began to use her own hair as a medium for deeply personal artworks. Her new installation titled Good Girls Go to Heaven, Bad Girls Go Everywhere is currently on display at the Biennale (taking place until February 3 in 20 venues across Bangkok) involves weaving the hair of Thai sex workers around 174 parts of a vintage sewing machine.
With a population of 70 million, it is estimated that there are around 800,000 to 2 million sex workers in Thailand. Often perceived to be generally accepted, prostitution remains illegal in Thailand.
Under a 1996 Thai law, there is no offence for the customer but the sex worker can be fined for offering his or her services and on top of that receive up to a month in jail for working at a sex establishment.
Recent government discussion are moving to the notion of abolishing or regulating the business creating protective measure for the work force rather than current punitive ones. Sex workers have shared their opinion and agree that the trade should be legalised and the government should create worker ID’s so they can be identified and protected like other occupations.
For her current art work Suwatthanasilp reached out to the Empower Foundation in Chiang Mai. They provide support for those who work in the sex industry, fight for the decriminalisation and offer protection to the workers while helping them to learn new skills.
The sewing machines were part of one initiative to help provide an alternative source of income for the sex workers. People were kind enough to donate sewing machines but the organization notes they always came with a label of expected ‘salvation’.
Prostitution is deemed as a bad career choice, and all sex workers are under pressure to work in a ‘acceptable’ job. Suwatthanasilp’s works has the hair of the workers shaped into leaves, grass and flowers around the sewing machine parts portraying the birth of something beautiful, delicate and intricate being able to born out of cold metal.
“By changing the shape of the lifeless sewing machine parts into new and lifelike objects… I want to tell people that life is able to grow out of something cold, just like how sex workers survive the judgement of the society and social structure,” – Suwatthanasilp
Very few of the machines were used for their expected purpose, as many of the women had chosen to work in this dark industry as a means to provide for their family. One woman know by the artist said that she worked her whole life in the sex trade as it was the only way to put her kids through university.
Regardless of the negative connotations attached to their job description, many of these women love their families and will do the necessary to provide for them.
In some countries with legal prostitution social benefits have shown that incidents of rape have decrease due to the availability of the service, as well as lower the spreading rate of various sexually transmitted diseases. Keeping prostitution illegal is often pitched as a act for women, yes it only detrimental to an huge pre-existing industry.
Decriminalisation can provide measures of precaution for the worksas well as access to legal protections although many advocated will say that only once prostitution has been completely erased will women be ‘saved’ form the exploitation and violence associated with it.
From an outsiders point of view, the conundrum stems by the juxtaposition of allowing the industry to flourish and exist in Thailand while not being willing to provide any form of legal safety net for the workers. Whether regulations and and a new approach by authorities would help remains to be seen, but it could be a first small step in the right direction.
Authorities struggle to find solutions for the BKK smog
PHOTO: The Nation
“Normal cheap face masks are useless to protect people from air pollution.”
Bangkok is suffering some severe air pollution as authorities struggle to find a way to reduce the dangerous levels of particulate matter floating around the city. A lack of wind is allowing the pollution, mostly from vehicle emissions and local industry, to hang around the streets and not be blown away.
The Bangkok Post is reporting that the hazardous ultra-fine dust that has been sweeping through 20 districts of Bangkok is predicted to last for a few days, warns the BMA.
The warning corresponds with dust levels measured by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) which started issuing alerts on Thursday.
With a size of up to 2.5 microns, the airborne particulate matter (PM) can easily lodge in in the lungs. Normal cheap pharmacy face masks do not work effectively, as the particles are smaller than the width of a single human hair. To be of any value, a face mask would need to be a KN95 level mask.
Read more about the air pollution problems in Bangkok HERE.
The Chao Phraya lights up for new years eve
Heading to the capital for new years eve? Looking for some spectacular fireworks?
The Tourism Authority of Thailand will host the longest fireworks display ever staged along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok as part of New Year celebrations at midnight on December 31.
Called the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019”, the spectacular display will last five minutes and is expected to be witnessed by more than a million people in the proximity of the river and beyond.
The Countdown festivities are jointly organised by the largest coalition of public and private sector organisations which are collaborating to stage a single, synchronised show that can become a dazzling landmark celebration to mark Thailand’s entry into the New Year.
The festivities will begin at 6 pm on December 31 and include various performances and other shows under the theme of ‘The River of Prosperity’ and run up to the fireworks display as the highlight at midnight.
There will also be an extensive line-up of cultural performers and top ranked singers on stage to entertain revelers at ICONSIAM’s riverside ‘River Park’ plaza which will be open to the public and can accommodate more than 4,000 people.
Sites with the best views of the displays include Mandarin Oriental Hotel, The Peninsula Hotel, Millennium Hilton Hotel, Shangri-La Hotel, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, Lhong 1919, and Chalermphrakiat Park, among many other riverside locations.
Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said, “Every year we organise extraordinary events to mark the New Year and reinforce Thailand as a great destination for visitors, and this year’s will be a particularly sensational one. We invite visitors from around the world to witness what will be a truly spectacular show.”
Together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the riverside ‘River of Prosperity’ Countdown is jointly organised by ICONSIAM, the Association of Chao Phraya Commerce, the Marine Department, Siam Commercial Bank, TRUE Corporation, Kasikorn Bank, the Thai Shipping Association, Bangkok River Partners, and Chao Phraya Riverside Communities.
SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand
Tourism Authority denies spending 9 million at political fundraiser
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is rejecting a report that it spent 9 million baht on banquet tables at a pro-Junta fundraising dinner on Wednesday night.
TAT director Yuthasak Supakorn claims the agency had nothing to do with the dinner and TAT might take legal action against those reporting the false news for defaming the agency.
“It was TAT’s policy that its budget be allocated efficiently and transparently”, the director said.
“The agency had no link with the fundraising dinner hosted by Phalang Pracharat.”
“Considering the financial regulations, it’s impossible to do that,” he said.
“Plus, allocation of that budget needs to be passed by the TAT committee. We had no such agenda in our meetings.”
Phalang Pracharat’s Nattapon Teepsuwan, responsible for fundraising, also rejected the report that the finance ministry and TAT had made donations or joined the fundraising dinner on Wednesday.
He said the fundraising process was transparent and the party would disclose the names of the donors in a couple of weeks.
The development came after it was reported that the finance ministry and TAT may have spent more than 20 million baht to buy banquet tables which cost 3 million baht each.
TAT director Yuthasak Supakorn
STORY: The Nation
