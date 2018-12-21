Fine tuning on same-sex Bill before it goes to Cabinet next week | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Fine tuning on same-sex Bill before it goes to Cabinet next week
by Kornrawee Panyasuppakun
The Life Partnership Bill has been updated to recognise more rights for same-sex couples before it heads to the Cabinet for approval next week.
The Nation reports that the adjustment was made by the Rights and Liberties Protection Department (RLPD) after it had considered concerns collected from hearing held in major cities and from its website.
LGBT media specialist Vitaya Saeng-aroon, however, said: “The bill mentions these rights as ‘examples’ (of the rights same-sex couples are entitled to) but without more details, how effective it is in practice is questionable.”
He believed the RLPD intended to test the water. If the Cabinet approves the revision, the bill will head to the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) where more revisions and details will follow, he said.
Despite a strong support from Thai nationals, the bill was viewed by many as incomplete, without recognising many rights enjoyed by straight couples, such as the right to adopt a child, receive the spouse’s public and private welfare, pension, civil-servant medical welfare, and spouse-status income tax deduction, among others.
The bill, however, recognises same-sex couples can jointly manage debts and assets, inherit their spouse’s assets, and become a guardian for their spouse.
Phuket
Pulp Fiction – Phuket tourism by numbers
by Bill Barnett
This week netizens have been captivated over a photo in the blogosphere proclaiming that “Phuket high-season was dead as a dodo.”
Excuse me as I digress for just a minute on the subject of dodo’s, which is clearly something I know nothing about, hence putting myself on par with the individual proclaiming the ‘end of days’ for Phuket, on a pictorial blogpost.
The dodo bird species according to most sources I read about is an extinct flightless bird, who gave birth to the term “dead as a dodo. Moving on, the bird was a character in Lewis Carroll’s iconic Adventures in Wonderland. Interesting (maybe), but please now follow me down the rabbit hole of fact versus fiction, and check out the state of Phuket’s tourism market.
Our most accurate benchmark of Phuket tourism remains the gateway international airport, and data is collected and reported by the AoT (Airports of Thailand). Oftentimes passenger numbers are inaccurately referred to as tourists, whereby in fact the term passengers include residents, business travelers, and often visitors transiting to Khao Lak, Krabi or elsewhere
Yet, the AoT data is relevant and is the best source of numbers for tourism that exists. There is not a direct method for counting the number of tourists traveling by private car or public transport to the island, but in the scheme of things, let’s consider that to be somewhat negligible in the day and age when everyone can fly.
Last year Phuket International Airport hosted a record number of passenger arrivals both on overseas and domestic flights exceeding 8.4 million. Putting 2018 into perspective, we have looked at latest actual numbers for January through October and factoring in current trends anticipate that full year 2018 will see close to 9.0 million passenger arrivals. This would be an 8% increase in year-on-year traffic. and not bad. considering the impact of the mid-year boat sinking episode. Good news, Phuket is far from dead.
There is little doubt that there was an impact of the Phoenix disaster on the Chinese market. The first six months of the year was a burner and things turned challenging in the third and fourth quarters. But for clarity, the bottom did not fall out of the market.
Passenger arrivals for the period of July through October registered a 1.3% cumulative fall compared to the same period last year. As the episode went through the cycle, each succeeding month saw an easing of the impact. Looking at the larger picture, domestic arrivals decreased 5.2% but international arrivals grew by 2.4%. during the four-month period. For those looking at disaster scenarios, is a 1.3% drop the end of the world? I think not.
In all fairness, the China story still has other moving parts such as the depreciation of the currency against the Thai baht, and rising competition of other destinations such as nearby Vietnam. One macro factor that drives the metrics remains the domestic arrival basket, as passengers who come via Bangkok or other Thai airports into Phuket are counted as into the domestic category and many of these are not Mainland Chinese so perhaps there is a need for concern is on other feeders of Phuket tourism such as Europe and Australia.
Mono tourism continues to be an ongoing issue and looking at year-to-date international arrivals in the first 10 months of this year, China stands at 43.4% and Russia at 11.6%, so over half the overseas profile is two markets. Going down the line in order of numbers comes Australia, Korea, Malaysia, U.K and Germany. Clearly anyone who runs a business understands the importance of diversifying the base and creating less dependence on these two segments. Phuket’s epic rise over the past decade has come at a cost of diversity, but similar stories can be seen in trends across Asia’s other leisure destinations.
Before I close out the tourism shop talk I did take time to check out new data from STR who are the leading authority on hotel market performance and there is some cause for concern on this front. Key metrics for hotels remain occupancy, average rate and RevPAR (revenue per available room).
STR’s numbers reveal the first six months of the year were strong but the numbers fell in July to October. The impact of the China incident was clearly demonstrated. Looking at eleven month market-wide performance, occupancy fell 3.8%, but surprisingly rates pushed up 5.4%, which drove RevPAR to a 1.4% positive.
Looking at year-on-year comparisons of November to evaluate the easing China impact, there was only a 1% decline over the same month in 2017. Things are getting better, yet December last year was a record setter and it’s unlikely the same momentum can be held. One thing that is clear in STR data is that when Phuket hits stride in high and peak months, most hotels are able to drive rates up and impact RevPAR. STR data is broad and again some hotels do better, some worse but it remains the best market indicator available.
To close out our hotel tourism trip, what keeps me awake at night? Aside from a recurring concern over the big sleep, certainly growing noise about a global recession, mono market reliance, and a hyper development supply pipeline of new hotels that is likely to create a supply demand imbalance as the market slows. Nothing moves in straight lines forever.
Summing up the ‘Phuket death of the dodo tale’, I’ll let you decide this one, perhaps by the numbers and not just an Instagram-rant moment.
Phuket is busy. Below is a dodo.
Bangkok
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
Following a few hiccups, the board of the AOT has now given the green light for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international Airport. In past months there have been demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.
AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn says that after the board’s approval of the project, the company will now hold meetings with stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details. One of the many issues is whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or link with one of the existing concourses.
He said that result of the meeting with the stakeholders would be brought up for discussion with the consortium, DBALP-Nikenseke-EMSMHPM-MSE-ARJ, or the Duangrit group, which won the bid for the construction of the project.
Nitinai said that the project design would have to be adjusted in accordance with the wishes of the majority stakeholders but if the adjustment would incur substantial cost increase, a new round of bidding might go ahead.
Earlier in October, 12 engineering and architecture organisations joined forces to urge PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to scrap the project because they doubted the project was worth the huge investment estimated at 41 billion baht plus another 22 billion baht for a third runway.
They pointed out that since Suvarnabhumi airport would be linked with the two other airports namely Don Meuang and U-tapao with a combined capacity to handle 100-120 million passengers a year via train system, there would be no need for a new passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.
Thai Life
Plain tobacco packaging by September 2019
The Thai government has made a new legislative announcement regarding plain packaging for cigarette packets, making it the first country in Asia, and first low and middle-income country to do so.
This legislation adds to the 2017 Tobacco Control Act, which currently mandates an individual must be 20 or older to purchase tobacco, bans tobacco advertising in the media, sponsorship, promotion or single stick sales.
As per the new legislation all tobacco products will have plain packaging by September 2019.
Australia was the first country to introduce plain packaging in 2012. A decision met by much opposition at the time from Tobacco companies.
Tobacco giant Philip Morris even tried to sue the Australian government over the limitations on packaging. Australia won the case in an international court and Philip Morris was ordered to pay for the government’s legal fees. This set a precedent in which other countries started to adopt the plain packaging.
In Thailand, graphic health warnings already cover 85% of the cigarette packets, but authorities don’t believe the impact has been high enough as yet. With over 11 million smokers in Thailand – one out of every five adults smokes – and over half men aged 35 to 54 do too.
Concern is now with the younger generation, as 1 in 6 young Thais use tobacco between the ages of 13 to 17.
On Wednesday the World Health Organisation (WHO) praised Thailand for bringing in stronger tobacco control measures, reflecting the country’s continuous efforts to promote well-being and health to its people.
While we wait to see the new plain packaging legislation come into effect we share with you John Oliver’s segment about tobacco from three years ago.
