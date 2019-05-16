Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you? | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
PHOTO: Over 50 and reading about compulsory health insurance? Not sure which way to turn?
Foreigners aged over 50 applying for a particular visa type now need mandatory health insurance.
The new requirements, which were approved by Cabinet in April and announced by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), says that people applying or renewing (or rather re-applying for) a Non-Immigrant Visa O-A now need to have health insurance from either a Thai insurance company or from a policy bought overseas.
The requirement for mandatory health insurance appears to only affect those applying for a Non-Immigrant Visa OA. According to the announcement on the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) website, it does not affect anyone who stays in Thailand on an extension of stay based on retirement, which is often incorrectly referred to as a ‘retirement visa’. Extensions of stay are not visas. Most retirees who stay in Thailand do so on an ‘extension of stay based on retirement’.
A Non-Immigrant Visa OA can only be applied for at Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate overseas. Anyone who has a Non-Immigrant Visa OA typically applies for this at the Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country.
An extension of stay based on retirement can only be obtained at an immigration office within Thailand. It’s the extension of stay based on retirement which have recently been the subject of the much publicised change in the financial requirements which need to be met in order to be granted the extension.
Suvarnabhumi’s third runway closer to reality
The contracts for the construction of Suvarnabhumi Airport’s third runway are ready to be signed. But it isn’t likely to happen until later this year according to Airports of Thailand (AoT).
The AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says the new 21.7 billion baht third runway, which is included in the airport’s second-phase development plan, was already approved by the cabinet.
“It could take up to six months to get the bidding process started and select the winner. The winner is expected to sign the contracts either by late this year, or early next year,” he told the Bangkok Post.
The AoT is in the process of drafting the terms of reference for the runway construction’s bidding process and that they’re likely to be forwarded to the AoT’s board for consideration by June or July this year.
The AoT is currently working on the project’s environmental and health impact assessment. Nitinai says the results from the reports will be sent to the National Environmental Board for approval.
“The process can be done in parallel with the bidding. I am confident the report will be approved.”
Toon takes to Thailand’s roads again for more charity runs
Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai is one of Thailand’s most popular rock stars and celebrities. He fronts the band ‘Bodyslam’. He’s also become somewhat of an inspirational fund-raiser, principally running to raise awareness of Thailand’s health system and raise funds for the poorer hospitals and provinces.
In 2017 he famously ran from from the southernmost to the northernmost tips, raising money for some of Thailand’s poorer hospitals – from Betong in Yala province to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai in the north.
The “Kao Kon La Kao” run covered 2,215 kilometres. It was an epic and inspirational marathon raising more than a billion baht and turning the rock star into a national treasure and philanthropist.
Check out the preview of the documentary…
Even better, the full documentary is on Netflix, with sub-titles in many languages, and is well worth seeing. But we digress…
Now “Kao Kon La Kao” is a properly set-up foundation and has announced plans to embark on new running events in all five regions of the country starting next month.
“More than the money that we want to raise money for the charity, our ultimate goal is simple – to see more Thai people come out for exercise, and taking better care of their health,” Artiwara was speaking to ‘Life’ in a recent interview.
“I believe that once Thai people have the highest quality of life, then the country should be stronger too.”
He’s been challenged with the obvious question, why doesn’t he just organise a few charity concerts and save all the trouble of running all those long distances?
“Of course, playing a charity concert is perhaps one of easiest ways to raise money, but I’m sure it won’t inspire people to increase their awareness of the health benefits of exercise,” he said.
Artiwara say he wants to make the foundation sustainable. He’s had plenty of time to think about the longer-term plans as he’s pounded the pavement for hours on end as he chewed up the kilometres in the Kao Kon La Kao event.
“With or without me in the future, the idea and purpose will stay with Thai people forever.”
The new program of running charity events kicks off in the Northeast on June 15-16. That will be followed with more running events in the southern, northern, eastern and central regions later in 2020.
Artiwara say the south-to-north run was as much a personal challenge as it was a charity event.
“This time it won’t be a one-man show.”
“I realised that I could use my status as a singer to do good deeds for the country. I’m so grateful and thankful to those who always believed in me. I promise to keep doing this until the day I run out of energy.”
Thailand travel tax. Good idea but…
by Don Ross – ttrweekly.com
“The changes to the law came into effect on May 20. Now, the panic button has been pressed. A workable package and collection process needs to be hammered out and fast.”
Thailand is looking to introduce a tourist tax, either on arrival or departure, that will be, according to officials, used to fund accident insurance and finance restoration of tourist attractions and the environment. Well that’s the theory. Don Ross from ttrweekly.com says it’s a great idea but is wary of the implementation…
Read the original Thiager article about the proposed Tourist Tax HERE.
A talking topic for years, this time round some progress has been achieved. New legislation written in the Tourism Act allows the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to collect and manage the levy and the start-up date is 1 October (start of the government’s fiscal year).
As for the challenges, the government and research partner, Naresuan University, has just six months to conduct a survey and put in place a mechanism to collect the tax.
Naresuan’s survey team will have to check out all the worldwide examples of successful travel tax schemes. There are hundreds and they all have various objectives from fighting ‘overtourism’ to simply lining the pockets of a territory’s ruler.
Take your pick from the selection and then give it a local twist to please the electorate such as suggesting the funds will save the environment and critics are likely to be silenced.
The guessing game on the actual levy is hovering optimistically over the 100 baht fee button, paid by all tourists entering the country. A ballpark estimate says that would reap 3,800 million baht for the ministry coffers.
The problem with that simple equation is the credibility of the count. Are there really 38 million tourists, or do we mean a head count at the turnstile?
If it is the latter there could be calls for politically correct exceptions. For starters do we really want to take 100 baht every time a Lao trader crosses the border to sell their wares in Thailand?
Then there are the thousands of foreigners who work in Thailand or stay on retirement or other long-stay visas. They are also required to cough up proof of expensive insurance cover so would they be exempt?
The complications are many and not least the collection process emerges as one potential headache.
If you’d like to read the rest of the article, click HERE.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
Travel’s dynamic changes – A personal perspective
Thailand’s sex crime laws toughened
Two Thais charged over Chinese bag snatch in Rawai, Phuket
Thailand’s ‘smoking toll’ is three times the annual road toll
David Zurnamer
May 16, 2019 at 3:25 pm
This is not a well thought-out measure. How does one get medical insurance at age 60+? A retiree is required to have sufficient funds in a Thai bank (at least 400000Bt) and/or proof of monthly income from home-country. Medical Insurance companies automatically disqualify an applicant over 60, no matter the excellent state of health.
This is throwing the baby out with the bathwater! For the sake of the usual handful of renegades the whole farang population must suffer. Easy enough to track the odd culprit down, demanding payment plus expenses and a fine. Besides, each traveller’s history is on computer; when next leaving or renewing, settlement required first!
The authorities no only one way – the first draconian idea that comes to mind…
This is another step toward making matters as difficult as possible for foreigners, estrangement continuing to grow. So many have had enough and many looking outside Thai borders to the many welcoming arms of alternatives.
Most farang are law-abiding, straight-walking assets to the “Land of Smiles(?)” which frowns upon them more and more. Generally, they are higher than average income earners also spending more than average. Tax in the form of VAT not to be sniffed at, as well as their incomes all ending up in Thai cash registers.
Please, can an infuential THAI person bring some sobriety where it matters – “they” despise any advice from outside…