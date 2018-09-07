Connect with us

Phuket

Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, September 15, the Clean The Beach Boot Camp crew (CBBC) will be heading to Surin Beach to take part in another of their regular clean-ups. Now in its sixth year, the team and its dedicated followers will help celebrate World Clean Up Day, which also happens to fall on the same day, by cleaning Surin Beach.

Clean The Beach Boot Camp is a great way to get fit, give something back to the island of Phuket by cleaning the island beaches, meet some new people from all over the world, all while helping the environment.

Krix Luther, a personal trainer in Phuket and founder of CBBC says, “I would like to see as many people as possible heading down to Surin Beach on September 15. With so many people we can all help make a big difference in a short space of time, setting a great example for locals as well.”

The CBBC kicks off at 10am on Surin Beach, September 15. It’s a free event. Lookout for the CBBC flags. Bring water, sunscreen and workout clothes (you don’t mind getting wet and sandy). A usual it will be a lot of fun, day and, most of all, you will be part of a very special event.

Related Topics:
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Phuket

Launch of Integrated Green Urban Transport Plan for Phuket and southern islands

Tanutam Thawan

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

The Integrated Green Urban Transport Plan has been launched. The launch was held at the Pullman Acadia (Nai Thon) Hotel led by Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport who is part of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT). Joining him was outgoing Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and other officials.

Khun Arkhom says, “The Integrated Green Urban Transport Plans has been supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The aim is to develop the Green Urban Transport system in tourism areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Langkawi, Penang and Sabang.”

"The Green Transport Integration Program is an important part of the Green City Initiative in order to maintain long term sustainable development."

“Phuket is developing projects to solve its traffic problem such as the light rail project which is scheduled to start construction soon.

“The second Airport for ...
Continue Reading

Phuket

Police hunting for thieves after break-ins at Phuket shops

Tanutam Thawan

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Police are hunting for thieves who broke into three shops in Suan Luang Market in Phuket Town this morning.

The Phuket City Police were notified about incidents at the Suan Laung Market on Wirat Hongyok Road in Phuket Town around 8.30am.

60 year old Somboon Kleawkla, a food shop owner, says, “I was going to open the shop at 4am today. I discovered that the key and chain to the door was already cut off. Some snacks had disappeared. There wasn't any money at the shop. This is the fourth time we've been broken into.”

“54 year old Chuleewan Apiwat, a clothes shop owner, says. “I was informed that thief broke into my shop. Many of our clothes and shoes have been stolen. But this is the first time it happened with my shop.”

Police say they're now tracking down people involved after viewing CCTV footage.

Continue Reading

Phuket

Drug suspect dies after Thalang police return fire

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

A Thalang drug suspect has died after being shot when he opened fire on Thalang police before trying to escape yesterday afternoon (September 5).

The Thalang Police were notified of the incident in front of a restaurant in Thepkrasattri Road, southbound through Thalang.

Thalang Police arrived to find a man who was later identified as 34 year old Pisit Boonsing being transferred on an ambulance. He was taken to Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. At the scene police found cartridges, a gun magazine and handgun on the ground.

“The incident happened at 2pm. Thalang Police went to a house in Thalang to arrest Pisit who was a drug suspect. When Pisit saw police, he ran out from the house and opened fire,” according to Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan.

“Pisit fled on a motorbike and travelled to the Khao Lan Intersection which is two kilometres from his house. Police tried to arrest him but he opened f...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending