Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day

On Saturday, September 15, the Clean The Beach Boot Camp crew (CBBC) will be heading to Surin Beach to take part in another of their regular clean-ups. Now in its sixth year, the team and its dedicated followers will help celebrate World Clean Up Day, which also happens to fall on the same day, by cleaning Surin Beach.

Clean The Beach Boot Camp is a great way to get fit, give something back to the island of Phuket by cleaning the island beaches, meet some new people from all over the world, all while helping the environment.

Krix Luther, a personal trainer in Phuket and founder of CBBC says, “I would like to see as many people as possible heading down to Surin Beach on September 15. With so many people we can all help make a big difference in a short space of time, setting a great example for locals as well.”

The CBBC kicks off at 10am on Surin Beach, September 15. It’s a free event. Lookout for the CBBC flags. Bring water, sunscreen and workout clothes (you don’t mind getting wet and sandy). A usual it will be a lot of fun, day and, most of all, you will be part of a very special event.