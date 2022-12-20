What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?

Sponsored

Phuket’s crystal clear waters, stunning beaches, and vibrant nightlife make it an unrivalled travel destination in Thailand. What’s more, the island is renowned for its stunning resorts, boasting luxurious amenities and spectacular views of the Andaman Sea. Amari Phuket, one of Phuket’s luxurious 5-star beach resorts, sets itself apart as a private paradise. But what differentiates it?

Private yet ideal location

Amari Phuket is situated in a quiet area of Patong Beach, away from the hustle and bustle. So, granted, the location provides an unmatched view of the turquoise sea amidst the lush tropical jungle. Exuding picturesqueness, every corner of the tropical paradise is ideal for snapping enviable pictures for your Instagram.

Setting off to explore Phuket? You can reach countless places from Amari Phuket! Have a scenic drive to the Chalong Temple, explore Old Phuket Town, visit night markets for street food, or explore hidden beaches near the resort. After all, you’re a stone’s throw (5-mins walk) away from Patong Beach. The resort is conveniently located only a short 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport.

Stunning seascape

Stay at Amari Phuket, and immerse yourself in the stunning seascape of a perfect blend of turquoise waters, vibrant foliage and scattered islands. The rooms at Amari Phuket are designed to create a homely atmosphere encapsulating the breathtaking views through the bay windows or on the private balcony. The modern decor also showcases beautiful and intricate traditional Thai craftsmanship.

Reserved exclusively for Club Suite guests, The Clubhouse offers you a private retreat with exclusive access to its luxurious amenities. The benefits include:

1. Infinity pool with 270 degree view of Patong Bay

2. FIT Centre

3. Daily complimentary tea, coffee and cookies

4. Food & Beverages service at The Clubhouse (With additional cost)

5. Complimentary pre-dinner cocktails and canapés between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

The Ocean Wing suites are the ideal option if you’re seeking ultimate luxury since the suites boast living and dining areas overlooking the bay.

A paradise in itself

The resort offers something for everyone! There is an array of fun activities for children, scenic photo spots to snap perfect vacation shots, and a spa tucked within lush tropical hills for you to relax and unwind. The Breeze Spa has your mood at heart with its carefully designed menu of treatments with aromatherapy oils, herbal teas, music selections, mood-setting colours and mood analysis consultation on arrival. Are you feeling adventurous? Book Phuket’s best underwater adventures with the resort’s scuba diving centre.

It does not end here; Phuket’s renowned restaurants – La Gritta, Rim Talay and The Jetty- will take you on a culinary journey as you overlook the ocean view. Of course, you cannot simply miss ending your day at Samutr Bar with a well-curated cocktail.

Iconic Restaurants & Exquisite Bar

La Gritta

La Gritta is an Italian restaurant that prides itself as one of the most romantic restaurants to dine in Phuket. The ambience against the backdrop of the turquoise sea is unmatched. At La Gritta, you can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine from homemade pasta, gourmet pizzas, and delectable desserts inspired by homemade recipes from all regions of Italy – from the ancient town of Umbria to eclectic Sicily.

Rim Talay

“Rim Talay” translates to “seaside” in Thai. Famed for its genuine Southern Thai cuisine, the beachfront restaurant is particularly renowned for its freshest seafood dishes. Additionally, the seaside restaurant serves international and Asian buffets and delicious a la carte multicultural menus. You can watch the island slowly awaken at Rim Talay as you indulge in a wholesome breakfast buffet.

The Jetty

The Jetty is unarguably one of Patong’s most iconic landmarks. The venue guarantees unforgettable experiences for all occasions- from sunset cocktails and romantic proposals to company dinners and intimate dining experiences under the stars.

Samutr Bar

As evening comes, the Samutr Bar transforms into one of Patong’s classiest bars with stunning sunset panoramas. The bar features an extensive selection of well-curated cocktails and beers. Opting for a non-alcoholic option? You can enjoy the TWG Tea offerings with magnificent views over Patong as you find calm amid the chaos during a night of whiskey and cigars.

The outstanding features of Amari Phuket make it a true private oasis in the tropics. If you’re interested in booking a stay at your dream tropical getaway, don’t forget to check out the resort’s special offers.

For reservations, book through the contact details below.

Phone: 076 340 106

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmariPhuket

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amariphuket/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/amariphuket

E-mail: reservations.phuket@amari.com