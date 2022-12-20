Connect with us

Sponsored

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?

Published

 on 

Sponsored

Phuket’s crystal clear waters, stunning beaches, and vibrant nightlife make it an unrivalled travel destination in Thailand. What’s more, the island is renowned for its stunning resorts, boasting luxurious amenities and spectacular views of the Andaman Sea. Amari Phuket, one of Phuket’s luxurious 5-star beach resorts, sets itself apart as a private paradise. But what differentiates it? 

Private yet ideal location 

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise? | News by Thaiger

The resort’s bird’s-eye view.

Amari Phuket is situated in a quiet area of Patong Beach, away from the hustle and bustle. So, granted, the location provides an unmatched view of the turquoise sea amidst the lush tropical jungle. Exuding picturesqueness, every corner of the tropical paradise is ideal for snapping enviable pictures for your Instagram. 

Setting off to explore Phuket? You can reach countless places from Amari Phuket! Have a scenic drive to the Chalong Temple, explore Old Phuket Town, visit night markets for street food, or explore hidden beaches near the resort. After all, you’re a stone’s throw (5-mins walk) away from Patong Beach. The resort is conveniently located only a short 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. 

Stunning seascape 

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise? | News by Thaiger

Seascape from the bedroom.

Stay at Amari Phuket, and immerse yourself in the stunning seascape of a perfect blend of turquoise waters, vibrant foliage and scattered islands. The rooms at Amari Phuket are designed to create a homely atmosphere encapsulating the breathtaking views through the bay windows or on the private balcony. The modern decor also showcases beautiful and intricate traditional Thai craftsmanship.

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise? | News by Thaiger

The Club suites’ private breakfast area.

Reserved exclusively for Club Suite guests, The Clubhouse offers you a private retreat with exclusive access to its luxurious amenities. The benefits include:

1. Infinity pool with 270 degree view of Patong Bay
2. FIT Centre
3. Daily complimentary tea, coffee and cookies
4. Food & Beverages service at The Clubhouse (With additional cost)
5. Complimentary pre-dinner cocktails and canapés between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

The Ocean Wing suites are the ideal option if you’re seeking ultimate luxury since the suites boast living and dining areas overlooking the bay. 

A paradise in itself 

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise? | News by Thaiger

Tree pod at Amari Phuket.

The resort offers something for everyone! There is an array of fun activities for children, scenic photo spots to snap perfect vacation shots, and a spa tucked within lush tropical hills for you to relax and unwind. The Breeze Spa has your mood at heart with its carefully designed menu of treatments with aromatherapy oils, herbal teas, music selections, mood-setting colours and mood analysis consultation on arrival. Are you feeling adventurous? Book Phuket’s best underwater adventures with the resort’s scuba diving centre.

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise? | News by Thaiger

Breeze spa’s jacuzzi.

It does not end here; Phuket’s renowned restaurants – La Gritta, Rim Talay and The Jetty- will take you on a culinary journey as you overlook the ocean view. Of course, you cannot simply miss ending your day at Samutr Bar with a well-curated cocktail. 

Iconic Restaurants & Exquisite Bar

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise? | News by Thaiger

Italian cuisine at La Gritta.

La Gritta 

La Gritta is an Italian restaurant that prides itself as one of the most romantic restaurants to dine in Phuket. The ambience against the backdrop of the turquoise sea is unmatched. At La Gritta, you can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine from homemade pasta, gourmet pizzas, and delectable desserts inspired by homemade recipes from all regions of Italy – from the ancient town of Umbria to eclectic Sicily.

Rim Talay 

“Rim Talay” translates to “seaside” in Thai. Famed for its genuine Southern Thai cuisine, the beachfront restaurant is particularly renowned for its freshest seafood dishes. Additionally, the seaside restaurant serves international and Asian buffets and delicious a la carte multicultural menus. You can watch the island slowly awaken at Rim Talay as you indulge in a wholesome breakfast buffet. 

The Jetty

The Jetty is unarguably one of Patong’s most iconic landmarks. The venue guarantees unforgettable experiences for all occasions- from sunset cocktails and romantic proposals to company dinners and intimate dining experiences under the stars.

Samutr Bar 

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise? | News by Thaiger

The ambience at Samutr bar.

As evening comes, the Samutr Bar transforms into one of Patong’s classiest bars with stunning sunset panoramas. The bar features an extensive selection of well-curated cocktails and beers. Opting for a non-alcoholic option? You can enjoy the TWG Tea offerings with magnificent views over Patong as you find calm amid the chaos during a night of whiskey and cigars. 

The outstanding features of Amari Phuket make it a true private oasis in the tropics. If you’re interested in booking a stay at your dream tropical getaway, don’t forget to check out the resort’s special offers

For reservations, book through the contact details below. 

Phone: 076 340 106

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmariPhuket

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amariphuket/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/amariphuket

E-mail: reservations.phuket@amari.com

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Michelle writes content for various topics- from travel and leisure to business. She graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She spends her free time indulging in psychological Youtube videos and Japanese animations.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand23 mins ago

Navy rescues German man with heart failure from cruise ship in Gulf of Thailand
Tourism31 mins ago

Thailand tops BBC poll for Southeast Asia travel
China36 mins ago

China releases first Covid fatality rates after loosening restrictions
Sponsored2 mins ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Hua Hin39 mins ago

As Thailand’s large waves rage on, officials raise red flags on Hua Hin beaches
Thailand1 hour ago

Navy rescues 1 sailor from Gulf of Thailand, 30 still missing
Pattaya2 hours ago

Finnish man found sleeping in road after motorbike crash
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Ask an Agent2 hours ago

Why hire a real estate professional in Thailand?
Koh Samui2 hours ago

Over 2,000 tourists leave Koh Samui by plane amidst huge waves
Hot News2 hours ago

The UN reaches historic biodiversity agreement to protect one-third of planet by 2030
Hot News3 hours ago

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Video3 hours ago

UK Tesco accused of using slave labour in Thailand | GMT
Hot News3 hours ago

Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Transport3 hours ago

Thailand to open all land border crossings next year
Thailand17 hours ago

Body and 9 sailors found alive by oil tanker are not from HTMS Sukhothai, says navy
Tourism18 hours ago

Pheu Thai Party wants to reform tourism, cut red tape
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending