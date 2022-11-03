W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events

Press Release

As the year-end celebrations and festive season are approaching. W Bangkok and The Bar at The House on Sathorn offer a parade of activations that will definitely get you ready for non-stop exciting celebrations in December.

W Does Brunch

Saturday, 5th November 2022 | Saturday, 19th November 2022

12:30PM – 3:30PM

At W Does Brunch, food is not the only thing that matters but the vibes also do. W Does Brunch, a no-typical like no other in town, gives you a world of gastronomy, music and of course, W cocktail culture. We guarantee a great time that everyone will want for more. The selection of food at W Does Brunch is packed with multi-national cuisine from all over the world, starting from Tipsy Cow-inspired Pitt-barbecue signature item to by-the-Mediterranean iconic dishes such as Paella and pasta station. Choose to enjoy the brunch with soft drinks or boozy drinks, all free-flow as much as you like.

• Just for Food: THB 2,299 net/person inclusive of free-flow soft drinks

• The Experience: THB 3,499 net/person inclusive of free-flow alcoholic drinks

Purchase tickets on megatix.in.th/wdoesbrunch

Beats by the Pool

Saturday, 5th November 2022

2PM – 9PM

W Bangkok teams up with COINTREAU and Bangkok Invaders for the return of this long-awaited pool party in town. You know the drill—a poolside vibe, coupled with W’s signature cocktails signed, sealed, and delivered in-house mixologists, and a swinging selection of music that will keep your head and hips busy throughout the day. Bangkok party-goers can choose to spark the joy with early bird offers and exclusive packages, making sure no one would steal your best spot!

Purchase packages on bit.ly/3ycUUr8

A Bartender Takeover with Yeongjun Jo from Villa Records

Saturday, 5th November 2022

8PM – 11PM

The Bar at The House on Sathorn is hosting “Yeongjun Jo” or Felix from South Korean’s Villa Records, who is also the nation’s brand ambassador for Fever-Tree tonic water, as part of a partnership with The House of Suntory. Straight from Seoul just for this takeover, Felix will impress Bangkok’s cocktail connoisseurs with a great choice of sophisticated cocktails, especially if you’re a gin fan. His passion for bartending started when he was young, and it brought him across the globe to 130 cities in 15 countries within two years to strive for the achievements he has today.

To book your seat, please call 02 344 4025 or send an email to thehouseonsathorn@whotels.com

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody

Saturday, 12th November 2022

7PM – 1:30AM

Join The Bar at The House on Sathorn’s second-edition themed party, where the venue will be converted to a splendid social lounge during the roaring twenties. Sponsored by Roku Gin, this themed party invites you to have your glitter shimmering gown ready for this fabulous night and get excited and entertained by live shows and music from special artists and performers as well as DJs to live up the night.

Purchase packages on megatix.in.th/events/thebarfirstparty

For W Bangkok’s 24/7 updates, visit www.facebook.com/wbangkok or www.wbangkok.com.

Hidden Gems Unveiled in the city Bangkok

Opened on December 7, 2012, W Bangkok introduces a cutting-edge design concept to North Sathorn Road. The hotel combines a 31-floor modern glass tower with a century-old, European-inspired heritage building. Set in the heart of Bangkok’s bustling commercial district with direct access to the city’s elevated rail system, W Bangkok is Thailand’s first urban W Hotel, following W Retreat Koh Samui, the first destination in Thailand to introduce the W Brand’s iconic, hip concept.

W Hotels draws its inspiration from the dynamic energy of its birthplace in New York, and Bangkok, a true 24/7 city – the perfect complement to the W lifestyle. The design and offerings of W Bangkok embody the capital’s fusion of past and present to create a shimmering new scene. Interiors mirror the secrecy of the city’s obscure alleyways and the evocative twists and turns of its corridors while evoking spirits of the past and evoking the city’s captivating collision of modern skyscrapers, ancient temples and shimmering bijous.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold, 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has redefined hospitality for over two decades, breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With nearly 60 hotels around the globe, the detail-driven design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing, signature Living Rooms create an experience that is often imitated but never matched. Dynamic and invigorating, the brand celebrates each travelers’ desire to uncover the destination through a lens that is distinctly W. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enrol for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.