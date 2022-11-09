Connect with us

Trends, directions and costume designs with Thai fabrics

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

Her Royal Highness Princesse Sirivannavari Naree Ratana Rajakanya launched “Thai Textiles Trend Book Spring/Summer 2023,” a book compiling data on top-notch Thai fabrics and fashion trends, on November 3, 2022. This book recommends Thai fabric trends and design directions for costumes over the next two years that will be helpful to designers, weavers, communities, and experts from all sectors.

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

The event was arranged by The Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture in this regard. Book of Trends and Direction of Thai Fabrics, Volume 3 (Thai Textiles Trend Book Spring/Summer 2023). 

Thai fabric trends and directions will be displayed, and there will also be scholarly talks on “Promoting and Developing the Image of Thai Fabrics to be International for the Year 2022.” Along with this, there will be a display of Thai fabric trends and directions, as well as costume designs using Thai fabrics.

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya graced ICONSIAM on the 8th floor of ICON Art and Cultural Space from November 3-6, 2022, and presided over the book launch celebration and academic seminar on November 3, 2022.

Thai Textiles Trend Book is a compilation of information about Thai fabrics and international fashion trends that recommends fashion and design trends for Thai materials and Thai fabric-based costumes. Thai Textiles Trend Book Spring/Summer 2023 can be used by designers, weavers, communities, and experts from all fields.

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

The concept of “Moving Culture” is reflected in the Thai Textiles Trend Book Spring/Summer 2023. Each settlement on the canvas was inspired by the summer atmosphere of Thailand by conducting studies along with wisdom work and handicrafts, reflecting the concept of various types of Thai fabrics that come from other cultures, which shows the immutable nature of culture, such as “Pha Khao Ma” and “Batik.” A gradual and ongoing exchange of local identities exemplifies the cross-cultural interaction that occurs in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

There are five trends under the concept of “Moving Culture,” which are: Dream Catcher, Expressive Exotic, Vibrant Variegations, and Civilization of the New World. (Neo-Tribes) and Miracle of Nature (Natural Extraction), which depict the colours, shapes, details, and materials that aid in the development of Thai handicrafts in order to keep up with changes in contemporary culture as well as global sustainability trends. It tells the story of contemporary culture from various perspectives and dimensions, as well as the evolution of techniques, methods, and textile materials from local patterns to international standards.

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

At the event, the limited edition creations were on display to highlight the season’s five primary themes and fashion trends. The colour tones used, in particular, will emphasize the more diverse shades and a different colour tone from the original, allowing artists, designers, weavers, and communities to use it in a variety of ways and have more dimensions to use colours starting with the concept of “Moving Culture.”

The use of specific colour tones will draw attention to the more varied tints. An artist’s alternative colour tone from the original colours adds dimensions and can be used in a variety of ways by designers, weavers, and communities. These five trends are based on the brand SIRIVANNAVARI BANGKOK’s concept of shifting culture.

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

And all 5 trends consist of the dimension of dreams. Presented by the brands VINN PATARIN and WISHARAWISH, a cross-cultural identity, presented by the brand’s THEATER and KLOSET, the imperfections flourish by the brand EK THONGPRASERT and RENIM PROJECT, a new world civilization, presented by the brand ISSUE and ARCHIVE026 and finally, a miracle of nature, presented by the brands ASAVA and TANDT.

PHOTO: ICONSIAM

 

