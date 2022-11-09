Thailand
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thailand is not known for its timekeeping, yet two Thai airlines were among the most “on time” in the world in September 2022.
The Top 10 Most On-time Airlines were ranked using real data from the Official Airline Guide (OAG) flight database. OAG provides “the world’s most accurate and information-rich flight data.”
Flights that leave within 15 minutes of their scheduled time are considered on time. Cancellations are included and taken as not on time. Departing 15 minutes or later than scheduled is considered not on time.
If you’re sick of flight delays, consider flying with Bangkok Airways or Thai AirAsia for a punctual aviation experience.
Bangkok Airways came in as the third most on time airline in the world and Thai AirAsia ranked as the world’s eighth most timely airline.
Airlines from the Asia Pacific region dominate the list, taking up six of the ten spots.
The data represent at least 80% of all scheduled flights operated by an airline.
Top 10 Most On Time Airlines
- Eurowings
- Garuda Indonesia
- Bangkok Airways
- Fuji Dream Airlines
- Safair
- Jeju Airlines
- Oman Air
- Thai AirAsia
- Uni Airways
- South African Airways
Last month, budget airline Thai AirAsia launched two new routes from Bangkok to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, and Lucknow in northern India.
Next month, Thai AirAsia will commence flights from Bangkok to Melbourne and Bangkok to Sydney. The airline is also reportedly planning a new direct service from Chiang Mai in northern Thailand to Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.
Bangkok Airways recently announced a new partnership with Qantas.
