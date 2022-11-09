Connect with us

Thailand

Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world

Published

 on 

Thailand is not known for its timekeeping, yet two Thai airlines were among the most “on time” in the world in September 2022.

The Top 10 Most On-time Airlines were ranked using real data from the Official Airline Guide (OAG) flight database. OAG provides “the world’s most accurate and information-rich flight data.”

Flights that leave within 15 minutes of their scheduled time are considered on time. Cancellations are included and taken as not on time. Departing 15 minutes or later than scheduled is considered not on time.

If you’re sick of flight delays, consider flying with Bangkok Airways or Thai AirAsia for a punctual aviation experience.

Bangkok Airways came in as the third most on time airline in the world and Thai AirAsia ranked as the world’s eighth most timely airline.

Airlines from the Asia Pacific region dominate the list, taking up six of the ten spots.

The data represent at least 80% of all scheduled flights operated by an airline.

Top 10 Most On Time Airlines

  1. Eurowings
  2. Garuda Indonesia
  3. Bangkok Airways
  4. Fuji Dream Airlines
  5. Safair
  6. Jeju Airlines
  7. Oman Air
  8. Thai AirAsia
  9. Uni Airways
  10. South African Airways

most on time airlines

Last month, budget airline Thai AirAsia launched two new routes from Bangkok to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, and Lucknow in northern India.

Next month, Thai AirAsia will commence flights from Bangkok to Melbourne and Bangkok to Sydney. The airline is also reportedly planning a new direct service from Chiang Mai in northern Thailand to Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

Bangkok Airways recently announced a new partnership with Qantas.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

101 Isaan locals suffer hearing loss fever after eating raw pork
Thailand17 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Thailand38 mins ago

Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Sponsored6 days ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Thailand50 mins ago

MOPH to investigate Krabi’s holy water after a disabled woman claimed she could walk after drinking it
Pattaya1 hour ago

1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Environment2 hours ago

TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Thailand3 hours ago

Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
Cannabis3 hours ago

Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
Phuket3 hours ago

Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Thailand3 hours ago

Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
World4 hours ago

Could rats save people from disaster zones?
Expats5 hours ago

PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending