Thailand
MOPH to investigate Krabi’s holy water after a disabled woman claimed she could walk after drinking it
The Ministry of Public Health yesterday revealed it intends to investigate Krabi’s holy water after a disabled woman claimed she could walk again after drinking it.
The holy water is prepared by putting a miracle rock in water that was found in the area. Locals believe the rock has magical qualities. A shaman then conducts a ceremony to conjure a spirit from the water before selling it to people from across the country.
The water is on sale at a house in the Khao Phanom district of Krabi. The owner of the house, a 43 year old man named Rin Rakwong, revealed that a woman came to him in a dream and suggested he went to collect the mystical rock from a hill in the Kuan Kiam community.
Rin said he went to the place and found the exact rock he had dreamed about. He invited a shaman to conjure a spirit from the rock and make the water holy.
Rin claims he gave his bedridden father some of the holy water to drink, and kazaam! His father could walk again. But not only that, he could live without a ventilator.
Rin said he was offered 1 million baht for the magical rock but he refused because he is scared that the female soul in his dream would come back and haunt him and take revenge.
Once news got out that his father could walk again, locals in Krabi and other provinces came to Rin’s house to buy the holy water. Rin charges 20 baht for three bottles of water.
Khaosod reported that since the revelation between 3,000 to 5,000 people queue every day to get some of the magical holy water.
The wife of the Krabi Provincial Administration Organization revealed her disabled friend could walk again after drinking the water.
The Deputy Director of the Health Department, Autthapon Kaewsamrit, told Thai media yesterday that he has recommended the provincial health department test the water to determine whether it is safe for people to drink or not.
Autthapon recommends locals refrain from drinking the water because it could contain bacteria, germs and dangerous substances that could lead to health problems and diseases like diarrhea.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
MOPH to investigate Krabi’s holy water after a disabled woman claimed she could walk after drinking it
1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Could rats save people from disaster zones?
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend
Kim Jong-Un sets the dogs on South Korea’s politicians
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites6 hours ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Education1 day ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond