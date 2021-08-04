Sponsored
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Sponsored article
Searching for a private boat charter in Phuket? Look no further than 5 Star Marine.
Operating in Phuket for over 13 years, 5 Star Marine has since evolved to become industry leaders. Today, they are one of the top boat companies in Phuket, due to their strength in customer focus and premium boats at affordable prices.
As a tour operator in Phuket, they offer island excursions where you can explore a handful of bays, beaches and lagoons in the comfort of your own speedboat. Moreover, they provide Yacht like services with custom experiences ranging from single to multiple day trips.
Photo via 5 Star Marine
Experienced crew
The crew at 5 Star Marine are fully trained with over 40 years of combined experience. As such, they are well-adept at avoiding crowds and know the best islands and hidden gems around Phuket and Krabi. Guests can often enjoy tropical beaches all to themselves, or canoe through caves off the tourist track. As they strive to provide the best experience, they cater to all needs; whether you want to snorkel, sightsee, fish or go for a sunset cruise they’ll know where to take you.
On the other hand, their team are drivers of change. In 2020 alone they delivered over 190,000 Life Bags to support local and vulnerable communities. Such charitable efforts demonstrate their care, consideration and reliability which extends to everyone.
VIP fleet
5 Star Marine is home to a luxury fleet of 8 vessels. From Standard VIP Speedboats to elite cruisers, all of their boats are new, well-maintained and fully equipped.
Each of their boat charters is stable and capable of safely completing journeys in all conditions. Furthermore, their powerful engines allow for speed and efficiency when travelling from island to island. Boats are cleaned daily and include water, soft drinks, fresh fruit, masks, snorkels, life jackets, beach mats and fins on every trip. Outdoor cushions and picnic equipment can also be provided upon request and customers can bring their own drinks on board as well.
However, despite their similarities, each vessel has its own unique features. For example, Lucus 1 (the first speedboat to 5 Star Marine’s fleet) and Lucus 6 seats up to 35 adults along with 3 crew members. Moreover, they come with an inbuilt cool box, Bluetooth Sound System and marine shower and toilet for maximum comfort.
Alternatively, Lucus 7 otherwise known as the “Raptor” is a little more exclusive. This high-performance cruiser is their newest addition and seats up to 12 and 2 crew. At the back of the boat, you’ll find a covered area with a table, seating and bottle holders for added convenience. The front is uncovered, featuring reclined loungers ideal for unwinding on the water. Finally, there is an air-conditioned bedroom inside with both shower and toilet facilities.
Bespoke itineraries and destinations
5 Star run tour programs around the coast of Phuket and its surrounding islands. These include Phi Phi, Phang Nga Bay and the Islands of Raya, Koh Rok to Koh Ha.
Each tour they operate is completely customisable. Thus, customers can choose their own destinations and schedules, or the crew can create a special itinerary instead. Simply just tell them what you’re interested in and they’ll create an experience tailored to you. Moreover, with the Captain’s Choice luxury tour, there are even a few surprises for a bit of extra fun.
Depending on the day’s weather and sea conditions, marine captains will choose a great location for each trip. However, there’s no worry if unexpected rain does occur as their informed on-the-day planning can work around this. “So, sit back and relax whilst you enjoy the bespoke selection of untouched paradise locations on offer”.
Health and safety
In 2020, they were awarded a TAT SHA Certification; complemented with a TAT SHA Plus Certification in 2021. They were the first boat company in Phuket to achieve such distinction, attesting to their hard work and professionalism. This is further evident in their continuous efforts to improve their speedboats, staff, policies and procedures to adhere to new public health measures. For example, whilst the “Phuket Must Win” rollout required only 70% employee vaccination, 100% of their employees have been fully vaccinated.
First-aid is always on-board and staff are qualified in lifesaving. Furthermore, as safety is their main priority, boats are sanitised after each tour. These efforts have been acknowledged by the Thai Government, highlighting their competence in following the “Covid-19 Safe Guidelines and Principles”.
Perks
Loyal customers can take advantage of their “Rewards Passport”, a points system that awards stamps for each tour taken. The program is straightforward – collect 7 stamps and win one free day trip! There are no hidden fees, petrol costs or charges, merely a free day out to create lasting memories with your loved ones.
For more information, contact Shaun from 5 Star Marine:
Phone: +66 93 720 6221 thus
Email: more@5starmarinephuket.com
Website: www.5starmarinephuket.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/5StarMarinePhuket
