Events
Deep Week in Phuket – The world’s largest open freediving festival
Phuket recently hosted ‘Deep Week’, a huge freedive training event, which sold out in just 5 days. This was certainly Asia’s, and probably the world’s, biggest ever participation of freediving held in open water. The recent reopening of Thailand certainly enabled this first-of-a-kind freediving event to take place from May 14 – 21.
Freediving, free-diving, free diving, breath-hold diving, or skin diving is a form of underwater diving that relies on breath-holding until resurfacing rather than the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear – Wikipedia
Over 100 free divers flew into Phuket from across over 35 countries to take part in this organised week of training, freediving and events. The event was hosted and organised by Alexey Molchanov (24-time world champion AIDA and CMAS, world record holder and freediving promoter) and Adam Stern (8-time Australian freediving record holder).
In addition to freediving, everyone taking part will also be engaging in depth training, theory sessions and workshops to help enhance their knowledge and technique.
Shaun Stenning, the owner of 5 Star Marine who were providing boats and infrastructure for the event, said the event was an important boost for the economic recovery of Phuket.
“This attracts a different kind of customer to Phuket as well as highlighting the best of what Phuket and the surrounding waters have to offer. We were delighted to be the boat partner and to see such talented free divers from across the world flying in.”
Deep Week has positioned itself as the best freediving educational event, where some of the top experts and free divers come together from around the world for one week of shared learning experiences. The event also catered to absolute beginners who wanted to learn new skills and a hobby. Deep Week also allowed beginners to complete their Wave 1 and Wave 2 courses.
Phuket was selected due to its water clarity and perfect conditions for freediving, as well as a variety of locations meaning the groups only required a short speedboat ride to get to a number of islands with deep and protected dive sites; most with access to 60 at least metres. Most participants stayed at the Boat Lagoon Resort.
Wicky Sundram, GM of the Boat Lagoon Resort said they were delighted to host the Deep Week Thailand participants at the resort.
“It is also an honour for us at Phuket Boat Lagoon to have the presence of Alexey and Adam. With participants from over 35 countries, we believe we were well placed to provide excellent accommodation and easy access to the departure location each day, and moving forward, we are excited to work with the organisers for the next Deep Week Thailand.”
Both Alexey and Adam encourage everyone to enjoy their time in the water and better themselves, whatever their background or level. Don’t worry if you missed out this time, there is already talk of Deep Week Thailand 2023 taking place in Phuket.
For more information…
www.adamfreediver.com/deep-week-thailand
https://freedivingfamily.com/deep-week-thailand
