Phuket
Phuket’s Vanderbilt Estate opens for local charity
The financial impact of Covid has been felt all around the world, with charities hit the hardest. Phuket Has Been Good To Us, who teach English for free to disadvantaged Thai children, is no exception.
Desperately in need of funds, they were hugely thankful when friends of the Foundation Mohan Murjani and Sukanya Panyalert (Khun Yui) offered to open the Vanderbilt Estate in central Phuket for a charity event. The Vanderbilt Estate has been built as a reflection of the Vanderbilt mansions built for the American family dynasty over a century ago in and around New York.
Read a bit about the Vanderbilt family and Phuket resident Mohan Murjani’s association HERE.
On Saturday March 26, 80 VIP guests enjoyed an exquisite afternoon tea on the spectacular lawns of the Vanderbilt Estate, with all proceeds donated to Phuket Has Been Good To Us. Beautiful artwork and fabulous boat cruises were kindly donated for live auction and a matching grant of 300,000 baht was received from Living Waters Phuket Foundation, resulting in the party raising 800,000 baht.
The money raised was almost sufficient funds for PHBGTU to employ two qualified, fluent English speakers for a year, and ensures that the charity will be there for the underprivileged children when this pandemic is behind us.
PHOTOS: Jessi Cotterill Photography
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket’s Vanderbilt Estate opens for local charity
Thailand’s Ministry of Interior urges tight Covid enforcement during Songkran
Will Smith has been ‘slapped’ a 10 year ban from attending the Oscars
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
Airlines launching direct flights from Phuket to northeast Thailand, and Singapore
Songkran, and traffic, are in the air as Bangkok dwellers head ‘upcountry’
Missile attack on train station kills 52 Ukrainians, Russia denies involvement
Drunk drivers in Thailand could be jailed without suspension during Songkran
2 more missing divers found off Malaysia, 3 out of 4 now found
Smuggled sketches show horrific conditions inside notorious Insein Prison in Myanmar
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Phuket Soi Dog volunteer to brave Himalayas to raise money for foundation
Plastic obsession & Southern insurgency in Thailand | Thaiger Bites
Chon Buri locals find baby crocodile in their kitchen
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
Tangmo: Suspect ‘Sand’ surrenders to police
Tourists flood back to Thailand as travel restrictions ease before Songkran
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Woman wields sword, tries to slash man who refused threesome
Business owners on Bangkok’s Khao San Road kiss goodbye their Songkran plans
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
1 groom, 3 brides at unusual Thai wedding… who paid the dowry?
New Test & Go station eases entry for Malaysian motorists at Sadao border crossing
How did the Phuket man, who won 18 million baht in the lottery, receive his winnings?
Strange cold spell in Thailand caused by high pressure system from China
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
Thai netizens share video of mysterious woman standing still on Pattaya sidewalk for hours
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
- Malaysia3 days ago
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
- Events22 hours ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
- Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- Bangkok4 days ago
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
- Press Room3 days ago
AQ.in.th simplifies and speeds up the process of entering Thailand for tourists
Recent comments: