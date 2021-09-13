Connect with us

Sponsored

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Disrupt or Die. Tune in to a full-tilt, one-hour online event led by The Thaiger’s Co-Founder and leading digital entrepreneur Michael Kenner. On the virtual stage will be fast-paced conversations with seven amazing start-up disruptors who are set to change Thailand’s online space.

From super apps, the sharing economy, big data, to taking business off the sois and onto digital platforms. The pandemic has been a catalyst for the biggest entrepreneurial opportunity in our lifetime.

This is a provocative new series of virtual disruptive events from The Thaiger which is aimed to change the way business thinks, and promote change, bring ideas to life, and give innovation a step up.

Sign up now, get the chaos monkeys off your back and prepare to be inspired and dream big.

Speakers
• Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa – Founder and Group CEO, Bitkub
• Pun (Twwo) Jaruthassanakul – Senior investment Manager, 500 Startups
• Jostein Aksnes – Chief Executive Officer, Seven Peaks
• Brennan Campbell – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, FazWaz
• Sapir Matmon – CEO and Co-Founder, Tadoo
• Ashton Lawson – Creative Director, Creative Concept AV
• Junaid Shaikh- Digital Coordinator, The Thaiger

Host
• Michael Kenner – Co-Founder – The Thaiger

The event will begin on September 15 at 3:00 p.m. local time, you can also register for free by clicking HERE.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 mins ago

CCSA monitoring developments in next 2 weeks to decide next steps
Bangkok27 mins ago

Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Thailand34 mins ago

Fire breaks out at Pattaya nightclub, millions of baht in damage estimated
Sponsored9 mins ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)34 mins ago

Monday Covid Update: 132 deaths and 12,583 new cases
Guides41 mins ago

Island hopping in the Gulf of Thailand
Economy60 mins ago

Thai PM calls on state agencies to disburse allocated funds quickly to revive economy
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides1 hour ago

Island hopping in the Andaman Sea of Thailand
World1 hour ago

FBI releases 9/11 file documenting probe into Saudi Arabia’s possible role
Politics2 hours ago

Return of 2-ballot voting system could prove a threat to PM’s future
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Digital Health Pass for Covid-19 safety rolling out now
Protests12 hours ago

Police arrest 78 protesters, bystanders, medics and minors
Technology13 hours ago

Gaming stocks plunge as Chinese authorities protest “effeminacy”
Crime16 hours ago

Man stabbed his common-law wife in front of police station
Pattaya17 hours ago

Crash wakes family as a drunk driver plows into their house
Koh Samui18 hours ago

Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending