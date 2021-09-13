Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA monitoring developments in next 2 weeks to decide next steps

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

An advisor to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says what happens in the next 2 weeks is crucial to determining any further easing of restrictions. According to a Bangkok Post report, Dr Udom Kachintorn says there is unlikely to be any further relaxing of measures until officials are sure the situation is under control.

Udom says the easing of restrictions on September 1 could have caused a surge in news infections, adding that the recent decline in infections is because of the lockdown introduced from July, coupled with more people being vaccinated. He says that in order to keep infections trending downward, people must continue being careful.

“The lockdown easing from September 1 has flattened the downward trend and cases will begin to rise, so we must rely on the public’s precautions and universal prevention measures. State agencies and the private sector must conduct random spot tests every week.”

Udom adds that having people fully vaccinated might not always translate to falling infection rates, as can be seen in the US and Europe. In Thailand, the predominant Covid-19 strain is the highly contagious Delta variant.

Thailand has reported 132 Covid-related fatalities and 12,583 new infections in the last 24 hours. 1,177 were detected as a result of mass testing, while 163 were found in prisons. There are currently 132,113 patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Thailand.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 second ago

CCSA monitoring developments in next 2 weeks to decide next steps
Bangkok19 mins ago

Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Thailand25 mins ago

Fire breaks out at Pattaya nightclub, millions of baht in damage estimated

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)26 mins ago

Monday Covid Update: 132 deaths and 12,583 new cases
Guides33 mins ago

Island hopping in the Gulf of Thailand
Economy51 mins ago

Thai PM calls on state agencies to disburse allocated funds quickly to revive economy
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides54 mins ago

Island hopping in the Andaman Sea of Thailand
World1 hour ago

FBI releases 9/11 file documenting probe into Saudi Arabia’s possible role
Politics2 hours ago

Return of 2-ballot voting system could prove a threat to PM’s future
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Digital Health Pass for Covid-19 safety rolling out now
Protests12 hours ago

Police arrest 78 protesters, bystanders, medics and minors
Technology13 hours ago

Gaming stocks plunge as Chinese authorities protest “effeminacy”
Crime16 hours ago

Man stabbed his common-law wife in front of police station
Pattaya17 hours ago

Crash wakes family as a drunk driver plows into their house
Koh Samui18 hours ago

Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending