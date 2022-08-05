Connect with us

The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Kavin Intertrade

Press Release 

Kavin Intertrade is organizing “The 16th Thailand Coffee, Tea & Drinks, and Thailand Bakery & Ice Cream to support the industry’s growth. The event is expected to generate purchase orders of 500 million baht in 4 days and have 17,000 visitors from 20 countries.

The tradeshow will take place on 25 – 28 August 2022, at Hall 99, BITEC, Bangkok, between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. With more than 150 exhibitors, covering coffee, bakery, ice cream, cocoa, tea, and beverages, both equipment and ingredient at a special price to serve the high demand for coffee and bakery industry in Thailand and ASEAN markets.

 Mr. Kavin Kittibunya, Managing Director, said, “Many people are interested in starting a coffee shop or homemade bakery business in Thailand – it has become a trend nowadays. The demand is high and we want to be able to serve them. At the same time, existing operators who wish to expand their business or look for new equipment or suppliers will be able to choose and discuss face-to-face with many companies at once at our show. All of which will be offering a special price or promotion to help them prepare their business for the last quarter of the year to meet consumer demand, both Thais and foreigners, as we welcome the return of tourists during the high season.”

At the show, buyers will find thousands of products from around the world “all in one place,” ranging from Specialty Coffee Beans, Coffee Machine, Roasting Machine, Grader, Vacuum Blender, Juicer, Ice Making Machine, Ice Cream Making Machine, Refrigerator, Oven & Baking Equipment, Waffle Maker, Bakery Showcase & Storage, Flour & Baking Powder, Flavoring & Ingredient, Chocolate & Cacao, premium grade Green Tea & Herbal Teas, Matcha Set, Tea Infuser, Packaging, and Shop-solution System (POS/CRM), etc.

The new zone is being added to its 16th edition to serve bakery and confectionary trends in Thailand. “In addition to Roaster Street, we have added “Sweet Zone,” dessert lovers can indulge in their guilty pleasure, and café owners can select and sort new dessert supplies to upsell their permits.

 “Visitors are welcome to relax and enjoy freshly made slow bar and speed bar coffee from roasters around Thailand with live music, surrounded by nature at the Coffee Adventure Camp, which proved popular last year. Also, do not miss the cupping opportunity of the Best Thai Coffee Beans Winners 2022 by the Department of Agriculture.

Together with the Thai Barista Association, we are the only coffee show that held such a prestigious coffee event. So far, we have created two Thai world champions, and we want more for Thailand. I would like to invite baristas and those interested in this profession to attend, witness the competition closely, learn new barista techniques and meet new friends at our event.

The team has worked hard in organizing many free upskill workshops covering all categories; coffee, tea, bakery, and ice cream, led the industry by experts such as Basic Barista Course, Pastry Chef Master Class, Tea Blending & Kombucha Menu Creation, and Gelato Mix & Match Techniques,” he said.

Another highlight that “coffee people” should not miss is the informative and aspiration discussion by Thai coffee experts, International COE Judge and Q Arabica Grader Mr. Wittaya Paisansak, Mr. Niwat Banchobpudsa, TCM Dr. Suchao Thawornwong, and Ms. Piyarat Prachanokwanichkul, on “Coffee processing and its impact on the ecosystem; the roles and duties of COE Judge and Q Grader in the development of the coffee society.

“We have more activities this year like never before. Our event presents itself as a great opportunity for coffee, bakery, ice cream, tea, and cocoa entrepreneurs; whether you’re a café owner, F&B hotel manager or a homemade bakery start-up, coffee and bakery lovers etc., you are invited to take advantage of the show both on the products’ price and value-added activities,” Mr. Kavin stressed.

The event is expected to attract over 17,000 visitors from 20 countries in 4 days at BITEC, Bangkok. Kindly pre-registration in advance for a fast-track entry by scanning the QR Code, and you could win a big prize: https://eventpassinsight.co/el/to/XS4P5C

For more information, please visit our fan page on Facebook @ThailandCoffeeShow

 

