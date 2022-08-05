Sponsored
The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Press Release
Kavin Intertrade is organizing “The 16th Thailand Coffee, Tea & Drinks, and Thailand Bakery & Ice Cream to support the industry’s growth. The event is expected to generate purchase orders of 500 million baht in 4 days and have 17,000 visitors from 20 countries.
The tradeshow will take place on 25 – 28 August 2022, at Hall 99, BITEC, Bangkok, between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. With more than 150 exhibitors, covering coffee, bakery, ice cream, cocoa, tea, and beverages, both equipment and ingredient at a special price to serve the high demand for coffee and bakery industry in Thailand and ASEAN markets.
Mr. Kavin Kittibunya, Managing Director, said, “Many people are interested in starting a coffee shop or homemade bakery business in Thailand – it has become a trend nowadays. The demand is high and we want to be able to serve them. At the same time, existing operators who wish to expand their business or look for new equipment or suppliers will be able to choose and discuss face-to-face with many companies at once at our show. All of which will be offering a special price or promotion to help them prepare their business for the last quarter of the year to meet consumer demand, both Thais and foreigners, as we welcome the return of tourists during the high season.”
At the show, buyers will find thousands of products from around the world “all in one place,” ranging from Specialty Coffee Beans, Coffee Machine, Roasting Machine, Grader, Vacuum Blender, Juicer, Ice Making Machine, Ice Cream Making Machine, Refrigerator, Oven & Baking Equipment, Waffle Maker, Bakery Showcase & Storage, Flour & Baking Powder, Flavoring & Ingredient, Chocolate & Cacao, premium grade Green Tea & Herbal Teas, Matcha Set, Tea Infuser, Packaging, and Shop-solution System (POS/CRM), etc.
The new zone is being added to its 16th edition to serve bakery and confectionary trends in Thailand. “In addition to Roaster Street, we have added “Sweet Zone,” dessert lovers can indulge in their guilty pleasure, and café owners can select and sort new dessert supplies to upsell their permits.
“Visitors are welcome to relax and enjoy freshly made slow bar and speed bar coffee from roasters around Thailand with live music, surrounded by nature at the Coffee Adventure Camp, which proved popular last year. Also, do not miss the cupping opportunity of the Best Thai Coffee Beans Winners 2022 by the Department of Agriculture.
Together with the Thai Barista Association, we are the only coffee show that held such a prestigious coffee event. So far, we have created two Thai world champions, and we want more for Thailand. I would like to invite baristas and those interested in this profession to attend, witness the competition closely, learn new barista techniques and meet new friends at our event.
The team has worked hard in organizing many free upskill workshops covering all categories; coffee, tea, bakery, and ice cream, led the industry by experts such as Basic Barista Course, Pastry Chef Master Class, Tea Blending & Kombucha Menu Creation, and Gelato Mix & Match Techniques,” he said.
Another highlight that “coffee people” should not miss is the informative and aspiration discussion by Thai coffee experts, International COE Judge and Q Arabica Grader Mr. Wittaya Paisansak, Mr. Niwat Banchobpudsa, TCM Dr. Suchao Thawornwong, and Ms. Piyarat Prachanokwanichkul, on “Coffee processing and its impact on the ecosystem; the roles and duties of COE Judge and Q Grader in the development of the coffee society.
“We have more activities this year like never before. Our event presents itself as a great opportunity for coffee, bakery, ice cream, tea, and cocoa entrepreneurs; whether you’re a café owner, F&B hotel manager or a homemade bakery start-up, coffee and bakery lovers etc., you are invited to take advantage of the show both on the products’ price and value-added activities,” Mr. Kavin stressed.
The event is expected to attract over 17,000 visitors from 20 countries in 4 days at BITEC, Bangkok. Kindly pre-registration in advance for a fast-track entry by scanning the QR Code, and you could win a big prize: https://eventpassinsight.co/el/to/XS4P5C
For more information, please visit our fan page on Facebook @ThailandCoffeeShow
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya gold necklace theft involving no tourists, or ladyboys
Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Thai PM Prayut orders safety inspections of entertainment venues after Mountain B fire
Fire burns wooden house in Phuket to the ground
Chon Buri night club blaze kills 13 & injures 40 people
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
3 Covid-19 drug smugglers face 5 years in Thailand jail
Thailand Launches New 10 year visa for Foreigners | GMT
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Flooding chaos in Phuket
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand3 days ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Crime1 day ago
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
-
OutDoor Activities3 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
South Korea2 days ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand1 day ago
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident