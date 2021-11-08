Sponsored
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Looking for a relaxing experience and lifestyle in the heart of the city? If yes then Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 might just be what you are looking for!
Supalai Oriental is a high-rise condominium located at Sukhumvit 39. There are altogether 4 towers with 1,046 units and you have the options to choose between 1 – 3 bedrooms as well as a 4-bedroom penthouse. Tower A and B have 25 floors while tower C and D has up to 35 floors.
The Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 is ideal for those who enjoy large spaces. Unlike other recent developments in Bangkok, the rooms at Supalai Oriental are spacious ranging in size from 39 to 355 square meters. When talking about the design, the Supalai Oriental adopts a modern oriental design concept giving it a soothing and oriental vibe. To limit heat and noise from outside the project, each unit is equipped with energy-saving laminated glass. UV radiation heat can be blocked up to 90% by the glass.
There are approximately 1.2 acres of green space developed with the perfect balance of function and aesthetics to maximize your living experience. You can relax after a long day at work by swimming in the infinity-edge pool with views of the city. Apart from that, there are other amenities to enjoy, including a fitness centre, a sky lounge, a rooftop garden, a game room, aerobics and yoga room, and a sauna, making it nearly impossible to be bored. Each tower has its own Wisdom Sky Lounge that offers a panoramic view of Bangkok and is an excellent spot to unwind and relax. For those with children, there is a children’s playground called Zoo Zoo Land, which is full of toys and allows kids to play as much as they like.
Supalai Oriental also includes various types of security technologies such as a 24-hour security system, an access control system, CCTV, face scan, finger scan and elevator key card to ensure that your stay is safe and worry-free. Moreover, you don’t ever have to worry about parking as there are 100% parking lots at Supalai Oriental which is very hard to find in other projects nowadays.
You will be located right in the middle of the city where you can access the condo through various modes of transportation. The great news is that you can access the condo via both Sukhumvit and Phetchaburi Road. Aside from that, Phrom Phong BTS station, Phetchaburi MRT station, Makkasan Airport Rail Link and Khong Saen Saeb Express boat service are all located nearby making your travel as convenient as possible. The condo also offers a shuttle van service that drops you at the sky train station as well as golf carts that drops you from the car park to your resident.
Looking to do some groceries shopping? Fuji UFM supermarket is only a few mins walk from the condo. And with only a few minutes drive, you will arrive at the famous Emquatier where you can spend your day shopping, eating, socializing and even watching movies. Furthermore, you can also enjoy your delicious meals at the international fine dining restaurants around Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39. If you suddenly fall ill, don’t worry as some of the best hospitals in Thailand such as Samitivej and Bangkok Hospital are located nearby. The closest international school is the NIST International school which is ranked as one of the best international schools in Thailand. This school is also only a few minutes drive from the resident. Why live a life of compromise when you can have it all!
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 is suitable for both families and individuals and it is also a great opportunity for investment since it is located in the heart of the city. Construction of Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 was completed in late 2020 and it is now ready to move in!
Starting Sale Price: THB 5.5 MB (1–3 Bedroom, 4-Bedroom Penthouse (39–355 sqm)
Starting Rental Price – 22,000 Baht/month
For more information on Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39, click HERE.
