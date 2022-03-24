Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School

Sponsored Article

Welcome to Thailand- the land of thousand smiles. One of the most visited countries globally, the country is home to stunning islands, irresistible street foods, thousands of temples, and royal palaces. What is a better way to experience Thai culture than to learn the language? Learn Thai and immerse yourself in Thai culture while worry-free about visa restrictions. Let us introduce you to ALA Language School (previously called Asoke Language Academy), one of Thailand’s best Thai language schools located in downtown Bangkok.

What is ALA?

First, let’s cover the ground about the ALA Language School. ALA was established by a group of dedicated and experienced educators. In ALA, the languages are reduced to the fundamentals, which greatly enhance the learning process. ALA also utilizes realistic learning approaches, custom-created curriculums, textbooks, and course materials, which fosters an ideal place for individuals of various backgrounds and comprehension levels to learn and gain confidence in mastering the languages.

ALA offers courses of all the four skills- speaking, listening, reading and writing- for students who want to target specific skills. Many conversational activities are also provided in class to help students improve their pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar. We assure you that ALA is an ideal academy that offers a fun and nurturing environment for you to develop your language abilities. Here are the reasons why you should study at ALA!

1. Obtain an Education (ED) Visa.

Bid farewell to tiresome visa runs! ALA is a licensed language school that was approved by the Thai Ministry of Education. Hence, ALA has the authority to assist its students in obtaining Education (ED) Visas. The duration of the visa depends on the student’s preferences and payment flexibility. The visa options range from 3-14 months for Thai language courses and 3-12 months for English language courses. Shortly, there will also be ED Visa from 4-13 months for students taking Chinese language courses by mid-year 2022. Obtain your ED Visa by signing up for the courses and experience the beauty of Thailand worry-free!

2. ALA is in the heart of Bangkok.

Learn Thai in the most happening area of Bangkok! ALA is located on Sukhumvit 13 in the heart of Bangkok’s Central Business District, in a highly convenient position with easy access to public transportation (BTS Nana is 400 meters away, BTS Asoke is 500 meters away, and MRT Sukhumvit is 600 meters away). The famous Terminal 21 Shopping Mall, hotels, business towers, restaurants, cafés, convenience stores, sports fitness, flea markets, and residential units are all walking distance of ALA. Spend less time and money travelling and live like a Bangkokian as you learn the language!

3. Have the most experienced teachers.

Found by a group of highly experienced and passionate teachers, it is no surprise that ALA offers quality courses taught by accomplished teachers. In addition to being native speakers, the teachers are approachable and friendly, which adds to the fun and pleasant learning environment. A big plus point is that the teachers are bilingual in more than two languages, allowing for more flexible teaching and straightforward explanation. They are tech-savvy, so worry not about difficulties in online learning. So, the students can study from anywhere in the world!

4. Master accurate Thai pronunciation.

Many foreigners learning Thai often feel daunted to speak in Thai. This is because Thai is a tonal language with FIVE different tones. But do not fret; ALA got you covered! It offers a student-centred curriculum and focused effective courses with the most up-to-date standards for spoken Thai language written and printed by ALA. Moreover, the teachers will teach you how to use flawless language phonetics to enhance and improve your pronunciation and use mnemonic strategies to simplify writing and reading creatively. All of these resources will make your conversation more realistic and natural. Master accurate pronunciations and speak like a local at ALA!

In addition, the school offers in-depth techniques which cover grammar in the advanced level course for those who would want to master the Thai language as a native speaker. Many students from other language schools also join the advanced courses, giving you the perfect opportunity to practice Thai more efficiently!

5. Have a flexible learning schedule.

One of the best perks of the language courses in ALA is its flexible schedule. ALA understands the student’s busy schedules, e.g., social life balance and vacation plans to see family. So, ALA has constructed a monthly dynamic study calendar based on topic-focused lessons as small goals to complete individually. What’s more, there are reruns of the same sessions at different times regularly as a revision. Feel free to join the upcoming classes without feeling overwhelmed with a new topic if you miss a lesson. You can also consider joining the course at any point of the month according to the monthly timetables.

6. Chinese language is available.

By providing instructional services with Chinese speaking explanations, ALA transforms the Thai language learning experience. To make learning Thai easier, all textbooks of the speaking courses are in Thai – Chinese. This is especially beneficial for native Chinese speakers or students who prefer learning in Chinese.

The need for Chinese-speaking specialists is growing exponentially globally. Employers are looking for people who can communicate effectively with Chinese business partners from new international markets. The good news is that ALA also offers Chinese language courses to students eager to learn Chinese. So don’t limit yourself and sign up for a Chinese course if you’re interested!

7. The tuition fees won’t break your bank.

Even though maintaining qualitative advantage in the high competitive local market is a challenge, ALA’s mission is to provide various language resources to the students, encourage students’ language abilities, and offer reasonable and affordable prices without compromising on teaching quality. Each session starts from 40-60 hours. ALA also ensures that you get a quality education for your money, with noticeable improvements.

These are seven solid reasons why ALA is one of the best language schools in Thailand. The language academy’s custom-created curriculum, realistic learning approach and flexible learning schedule put it in the top tier of all the language centres in Thailand. Moreover, the central location and reasonable prices are second to none! So, what are you waiting for? Experience Thailand to the fullest and master the Thai language by enrolling at ALA!

