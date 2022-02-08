Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon

Sponsored Article

The season of love is approaching and it’s time to treat your special someone for lunch or dinner on Valentine’s day. Siam Paragon, a shopping centre located in the heart of Bangkok is known for its world-class food destination. This shopping centre offers a variety of classic restaurants where you can celebrate your sweet momentous occasion. Lovebirds can also enjoy special promotions in the month of love with over 50% discount or with every 800 baht spent per receipt, get THB200 Siam Gift Card at participating restaurants, from 25 January – 25 February 2022.

A wonderful tea hour is an ever-classic choice for a pleasant and elegant Valentine’s Day. TWG Tea Salon & Boutique serves the great varieties of finest tea meticulously sourced from across the globe and indulging sets of tea-infused delicacies and dishes. For the month of love, do not miss the Valentine’s special ‘Bain de Roses Teatime Set for Two.’ This luxurious set comprises pink garden tea mocktails that give a refreshing touch of raspberry and lemon, accompanied by signature TWG Tea Macaron and love-themed treats. For a choice of tea, you can select from Bain de Roses Tea or Earl Grey d’Amour with a hint of aromatic bergamot and subtle wildflowers. Don’t forget to capture and share the special moment at their magnificent tea tin display that beautifully spans across the wall.

Give your date the trendiest Valentine’s treats at CDGRE. This cool lifestyle coffee shop and restaurant are a brainchild of three celebrated partners including the World’s famous chef Gaggan Anand, who ranked the fourth in World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the twin German chefs Thomas and Mathias from Sühring that have been awarded two Michelin Stars for four consecutive years and one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and the famous Thai streetwear label Carnival. Their signature The “Brotzeit Picnic” will transport you to a picnic date right in the heart of Siam Paragon. Served in a chic picnic basket are big platter by Sühring offering cold cuts, cheese, selections of bread, pickles, and their signature spreads. Compliment your choice with Gaggan’s many creative drinks. Do not miss Moka, which boasts a spectacular combination of Valrhona chocolate, coffee, milk, and chocolate crumble. You can grab their stylish street-style merchandise designed by Carnival, available exclusively at CDGRE.

Or follow Facebook: @CDGRE Instagram: @cdgre.bkk

Mozza by Cocotte makes a fabulous date for foodies. Impress your special someone with homey and filling Italian made-by-grandma dishes. This cosy Italian bistro serves varieties of pizza. We recommend Tartufina Pizza, a scrumptious truffle-loaded pizza with flavorful Asiago cheese freshly baked from a wood-fire oven flown in from Italy. Their Tomato Confit & Balsamic Caramel are also on the must-try list, a dreamy concoction of fresh and soft burrata cheese served with roasted confit tomatoes and luscious balsamic caramel sauce. The restaurant offers choices of sweet spots to dine where you can enjoy the view of bustling the open kitchen among dazzling selections of cheese and bread. Or opt for the mezzanine floor for a more private dining experience or head out to the outdoor zone for an easy-breezy special date night.

Indulge your sweetheart with savoury English treats at Harrods which offers a complete range of dishes, desserts and beverages. The Lobster Bisque is a smooth and creamy soup robust with a punch of fresh lobster sauteed in brandy and cognac. Crunchy croutons and lobster meat add to the texture. Also, delight your special one with Egg Royale Norwegian Smoked Salmon, egg benedict topped on soft brioche bread smothered in hollandaise sauce. The dish is served with salmon roe, and smoked Norwegian Salmon decorated as a beautiful edible rose, perfect for Valentine’s. For the drinks, Harrods Signature Fruit Tea is a refreshing Very Berry mocktail that comes together with a huge tea ball. Sweeten up your special meal with a fruit tart or a lovely palette of English Rose or Strawberry Yogurt Harrod’s macarons for desserts.

If you miss your memorable trip to Japan together, Suki Masa will transport you to Japan amongst the cosy lane of ryokan houses. Suki Masa prides itself on traditional Kansai-style sukiyaki that has been passed on for over 100 years. Private tatami rooms are available. Do not miss their “Sukiyaki Set Wagyu Beef.” Premium selections of A4 and A5 wagyu meat imported from Japan is dipped in flavoursome warishita sauce, the amount just to rightly cooked the meat which offers another level of taste, noticeably different from our past experience of boiling meat in soup-filled pot. Accompanied by freshly beaten egg and salad and miso soup. Premium grade kurobuta pork is also available. The restaurant also serves premium quality Sushi and Sashimi.

Celebrate the month of love at Siam Paragon. For more information, please follow

Facebook: Siamparagon and IG: Siamparagonshopping

————————–

Also, check out our articles on What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination.