Connect with us

Sponsored

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

narisasethichaiyen

Published

 on 

Sponsored Article

Are you looking to attain a business visa in Thailand? You have come to the right place! Working in Thailand has become increasingly popular among foreigners who are looking for new adventures and opportunities to make money abroad. Business visas can sometimes be hard to attain in Thailand but you don’t need to worry as The Thaiger and our partners are here to guide you through all the steps and processes, helping you save time and money.

Who Can Apply?

Those who fall under these categories are eligible for business visas. Foreigners who are seeking to enter Thailand for business meetings/conferences with a formal company invitation. Those who are looking to relocate to Thailand and has a pre-arranged job before making the move.

In a nutshell, for your visa to be valid, it must be accompanied by a proper company invitation or a job offer.

The Visa Packages We offer

We offer three different types of ‘business visas,’ as listed below:

  1. Non-Immigrant B Visa (Business Visa), Non-Immigrant B Visa (Extending Existing Visa) and Non-Immigrant B-A Visa (Business Approved Visa).
  2. The Non-Immigrant B Visa is for foreign nationals who want to do business in Thailand as well as apply for a work permit.
  3. The Non-Immigrant B-A Visa is for foreign nationals who want to start a business or invest in a Thai company.

Whether you are applying for a work permit or planning to relocate, our application’s approval will be only supported in Bangkok as this process is done in front of related authorities in Bangkok. In regards to travel for work, the application process can be done outside Thailand.

Application processes and requirements

Thailand has a number of requirements that must be completed in order for a new foreign employee to be granted a work visa from both your firm and your employees. You will be well-informed and aware of the steps and procedures to ensure the smoothest transaction possible with our help. The process then moves on to selecting the suitable visa type, filling out contact information, sending the application form, and waiting for a response. If you aren’t sure or still have uncertainties, feel free to enquire with us and we’ll discuss your options. Click HERE to make an enquiry

To obtain the business visa, The company you are going to work with or set up must meet the following requirements. Registered capital, the company must have 2 million Thai Baht paid-up cash and must be registered in Thailand. The Number of Thai staff, in short, if the company requests 2 business visas, it must have 8 Thai employees. Value added tax The company must file with the Revenue Department for VAT and pay VAT regularly.

Documents Required

3 personal documents are required for your business visa to be accepted. You will need an original and signed copy of your passport, 3 colour copies of your passport, and evidence of your flight tickets. After landing in Thailand, the applicant will be issued a Single-Entry Non-B visa and the Thai work permit will be sought immediately.

Response within 48 hours.

Be contacted within 48 hours by an expert English speaker, The Thaiger’s visa partners have English speaking experts and general support to guide you from the moment you starts the application process until receiving the visa. Post Consultation servies will also be offered if requested.

For information about obtaining the business visa in Thailand, CLICK HERE.

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

narisasethichaiyen

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 mins ago

Covid-19 “survival boxes” funded by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s donated salary
Phuket52 mins ago

Bus services in and out of Phuket suspended for the next 2 weeks
Thailand1 hour ago

Good Morning Thailand | Food Panda controversy, the Billionaire space race, Covid updates
Sponsored20 seconds ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Muay Thai recognised by International Olympic Committee
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Healthcare workers to be prioritised for Pfizer vaccine from next month
Singapore2 hours ago

Teenager arrested after student allegedly killed with an axe at Singapore school
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Private sector says lockdowns won’t work without vaccines, mass testing
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Tourism3 hours ago

Phang Nga and Krabi hope to re-open to foreign tourists under “Andaman Sandbox”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Opposition MP slams government over AstraZeneca procurement failure
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases
Best of16 hours ago

The Best Kid-Friendly Hotels in Pattaya
Best of19 hours ago

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui
Thailand20 hours ago

FDA says don’t buy South Korean Covid home test kits
Best of20 hours ago

Phuket’s Best Cheap Hotels
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending