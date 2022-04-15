Connect with us

Sponsored

Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors

Michelle Lim

Published

 on 

Image via Vannoten Tailors

Sponsored Article

Why are tailored suits considered to be the most timeless outfits? Regardless of the change in fashion trends, wearing a well-tailored suit makes you look on top of your game, boosting self-confidence. Unfortunately, many believe suits to be uncomfortable. This is not true. With the magical touch of an expert tailor, you will discover a perfect suit that communicates sophistication, comfort and ‘you’. But, where do you look for an expert? Let us introduce you to Vannoten Tailors, one of Phuket’s most notable tailors.

Vannoten Tailors: Exclusively For Ladies & Gents

Since 1981, Vannoten Tailors has been providing high-quality custom-tailoring. Everything can be custom-made at Vannoten Tailors with high customisation, from suits, dresses, shirts, leather jackets to accessories such as shoes, bags and belts. Located in the heart of Patong, a beach resort town on the west coast of Phuket, thousands of clients worldwide have stepped into the doors to encounter excellent materials and artistry. Impressed with the stellar customer service and craftsmanship, many of the clients eventually became their regulars. In fact, they are among the best-rated tailors on TripAdvisor and Google Maps.

Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors | News by Thaiger

Image via Vannoten Tailors

Wide Selection of Materials and Prices

The items at Vannoten Tailors are made using the highest quality materials and are designed to last. What’s more, there is a wide selection of alternatives and price points for these exclusive materials. They have over 25,000 various suit fabrics to choose freely from, with prices reasonable for every customer. Additionally, there are four tiers of fabrics: Silver (10% wool blend), Gold (50% wool blend), Platinum (70% wool blend) and Diamond (100% wool), to assist you in picking the best fabric for your preference and budget.

Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors | News by Thaiger

Image via Vannoten Tailors

High Personalisation

As soon as you consult with Vannoten’s team about your clothing needs, you will sense their knowledge, expertise and professionalism. With over twenty years of experience, the experts are well-versed in the art of making bespoke suits. With great attention to detail and sensitivity to your needs, the tailors skillfully put together the perfect outfit.

Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors | News by Thaiger

Image via Vannoten Tailors

Order from Anywhere in the World

If you are unable to travel to Phuket, do not worry. The good news is you can order your custom-made suit online! Vannoten has made it easy and hassle-free for you with just six steps. All you have to do is choose your style, pick your fabric, send measurements using their convenient measuring guide, complete the order form, receive order confirmation, and click deliver. Congratulations, you’ve completed the order! Delivery is also possible to anywhere in the world. Click HERE to order online.

Nonetheless, if you are in Phuket, you should consider visiting where the magic happens for a more personalised experience at the address below. There is also a free hotel pickup from anywhere on the island!

Opening hours: 9 am to 11 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Address: 110/19-20 Patong Tower Condominium, Thaweewong Rd., Patong Beach, Phuket 83150

Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors | News by Thaiger

Image via Unsplash

Don’t miss out on the Special Offer!

We are pleased to inform you that Vannoten Tailors has recently launched a Special Offer for their customers! The limited-time offer includes all of these items for only US $199! However, please note that there is a different offer for male and female items.

For Gentlemen

2 Suits ( Materials available: Cashmere wool, Gabardine, Marino wool and Mohair wool )

2 Shirts ( Materials available: Wrinkle-free Italian cotton, Egyptian cotton, Oxford cotton and Thai silk )

2 Silk Ties

2 Leather Belts

For Ladies

2 Suit ( Materials available: Cashmere wool, Soft-feel stretch fabric, Marino wool and Mohair wool )

2 Blouses ( Materials available: Wrinkle-free Italian cotton, Egyptian cotton, Oxford cotton and Thai silk )

2 Silk Scarves

This fantastic deal includes the fabric, professional cutting and tailoring and they guarantee you 100% satisfaction! There are no extra charges, and credit cards are accepted. Vannoten Tailors is ready to welcome you in for a fitting or consultation and to assist you with finding the perfect tailored clothing for any occasion. So, don’t think twice and seize the deal! Contact Vannoten Tailors with the details below.

Phone: +66 81 606 9236 (mobile) or +66 76 605 989 (shop)

WhatsApp: +66 81 606 9236

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vannotentailorsphuket

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vannotentailorsphuket/

E-mail: vannotentailors@gmail.com

Website: https://vannotentailors.com

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-29 11:58
    Where's the obligatory picture, with the Taylor beside Bill Clinton?
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-03-29 12:12
    13 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Where's the obligatory picture, with the Taylor beside Bill Clinton? I believe that's a different tailor - Narry or something 🤭
    image
    HiuMak
    2022-03-30 08:28
    WFH since start of pandemic. Only need my shorts and t-shirt 😃
    image
    Marc26
    2022-03-30 11:15
    There was one proper tailor in all of Thailand A family outfit in Siam Square Every other tailor is shit with absolute crap material and fabrics
    Michelle Lim

    Michelle graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She's a big nature lover, ailurophile and psychology enthusiast.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Crime3 mins ago

      Thai robber who stole gold valued around 4.5 million baht caught
      Crime11 mins ago

      Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
      Crime31 mins ago

      Police arrest 7 suspects in cherry bomb attack on PM Prayut’s home
      Sponsored1 hour ago

      Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
      image
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thai durian shipment to China detected with Covid 19 on packaging
      Politics2 hours ago

      Democrat deputy leader quits party to fight accusations of sexual harassment
      Thailand3 hours ago

      UPDATE: Bangkok authorities try to limit the water games on Khao San Road
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Songkran5 hours ago

      Police use water cannons to stop illegal water fight/protest at Democracy Monument
      Pattaya6 hours ago

      Italian man and Thai woman attacked by ‘security guards’ in Pattaya
      Ukraine6 hours ago

      UPDATE: Russia’s flagship vessel sinks in Black Sea after Ukrainian missile strike
      Songkran21 hours ago

      40 dead, 323 injured on Day 3 of Songkran’s ‘7 Deadly Days’
      Songkran22 hours ago

      Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
      Tourism22 hours ago

      Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
      Thailand1 day ago

      Suvarnabhumi Airport adds arrival QR code to ease confusion
      Politics1 day ago

      Former Thai PM denies his daughter will run for the top job
      Thailand1 day ago

      Dozens of Thais rescued from Chinese gang, phone scam centre in Cambodia
      Thailand7 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending