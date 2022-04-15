Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors

Sponsored Article

Why are tailored suits considered to be the most timeless outfits? Regardless of the change in fashion trends, wearing a well-tailored suit makes you look on top of your game, boosting self-confidence. Unfortunately, many believe suits to be uncomfortable. This is not true. With the magical touch of an expert tailor, you will discover a perfect suit that communicates sophistication, comfort and ‘you’. But, where do you look for an expert? Let us introduce you to Vannoten Tailors, one of Phuket’s most notable tailors.

Vannoten Tailors: Exclusively For Ladies & Gents

Since 1981, Vannoten Tailors has been providing high-quality custom-tailoring. Everything can be custom-made at Vannoten Tailors with high customisation, from suits, dresses, shirts, leather jackets to accessories such as shoes, bags and belts. Located in the heart of Patong, a beach resort town on the west coast of Phuket, thousands of clients worldwide have stepped into the doors to encounter excellent materials and artistry. Impressed with the stellar customer service and craftsmanship, many of the clients eventually became their regulars. In fact, they are among the best-rated tailors on TripAdvisor and Google Maps.

Wide Selection of Materials and Prices

The items at Vannoten Tailors are made using the highest quality materials and are designed to last. What’s more, there is a wide selection of alternatives and price points for these exclusive materials. They have over 25,000 various suit fabrics to choose freely from, with prices reasonable for every customer. Additionally, there are four tiers of fabrics: Silver (10% wool blend), Gold (50% wool blend), Platinum (70% wool blend) and Diamond (100% wool), to assist you in picking the best fabric for your preference and budget.

High Personalisation

As soon as you consult with Vannoten’s team about your clothing needs, you will sense their knowledge, expertise and professionalism. With over twenty years of experience, the experts are well-versed in the art of making bespoke suits. With great attention to detail and sensitivity to your needs, the tailors skillfully put together the perfect outfit.

Order from Anywhere in the World

If you are unable to travel to Phuket, do not worry. The good news is you can order your custom-made suit online! Vannoten has made it easy and hassle-free for you with just six steps. All you have to do is choose your style, pick your fabric, send measurements using their convenient measuring guide, complete the order form, receive order confirmation, and click deliver. Congratulations, you’ve completed the order! Delivery is also possible to anywhere in the world. Click HERE to order online.

Nonetheless, if you are in Phuket, you should consider visiting where the magic happens for a more personalised experience at the address below. There is also a free hotel pickup from anywhere on the island!

Opening hours: 9 am to 11 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Address: 110/19-20 Patong Tower Condominium, Thaweewong Rd., Patong Beach, Phuket 83150

Don’t miss out on the Special Offer!

We are pleased to inform you that Vannoten Tailors has recently launched a Special Offer for their customers! The limited-time offer includes all of these items for only US $199! However, please note that there is a different offer for male and female items.

For Gentlemen

2 Suits ( Materials available: Cashmere wool, Gabardine, Marino wool and Mohair wool )

2 Shirts ( Materials available: Wrinkle-free Italian cotton, Egyptian cotton, Oxford cotton and Thai silk )

2 Silk Ties

2 Leather Belts

For Ladies

2 Suit ( Materials available: Cashmere wool, Soft-feel stretch fabric, Marino wool and Mohair wool )

2 Blouses ( Materials available: Wrinkle-free Italian cotton, Egyptian cotton, Oxford cotton and Thai silk )

2 Silk Scarves

This fantastic deal includes the fabric, professional cutting and tailoring and they guarantee you 100% satisfaction! There are no extra charges, and credit cards are accepted. Vannoten Tailors is ready to welcome you in for a fitting or consultation and to assist you with finding the perfect tailored clothing for any occasion. So, don’t think twice and seize the deal! Contact Vannoten Tailors with the details below.

Phone: +66 81 606 9236 (mobile) or +66 76 605 989 (shop)

WhatsApp: +66 81 606 9236

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vannotentailorsphuket

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vannotentailorsphuket/

E-mail: vannotentailors@gmail.com

Website: https://vannotentailors.com