Explore Carnival Magic: a theme park with 9 Guinness World Record Titles
Carnival Magic, the world’s first Thai carnival-themed park, opened its doors in Phuket in September 2022. What’s behind the door is beyond what you can ever imagine- as the sun sets, the grounds come alive with vibrant celebration – a dazzling array of lights, music and dance- from traditional Thai dances and costumes to grand pageantry of the parades and processions.
The world-class cultural theme park is a must-visit for you and your family. Some may be wondering why you should visit a theme park. Well, it’s because Carnival Magic is not just any theme park; it’s a world-class cultural attraction holding 9 Guinness World Record titles. The park truly offers a feast for your eyes, stomach and soul.
9 Guinness World Record titles
At Carnival Magic, you’ll witness structures and performances that hold 9 Guinness World Records titles, on top of 88 enormous parades with 40 million lights!
The 9 Guinness World Record titles rightfully earned are the Longest single-chassis parade float, Most lights used in a permanent light and sound show, Largest LED sculpture (supported), Largest LED structure, Largest popcorn machine, Largest paper mache (paper-mâché) sculpture (supported), Largest outdoor chandelier, Tallest proscenium arch and most LED lights on a van.
A feast for your eyes: Kingdom of Lights Carnival Magic
As you enter the venue, be prepared to be wow-ed by a vibrant and detailed fusion of Western carnivals with Thai elements. There are adorable elephants, Thailand’s national animal, in every corner (even in the bathrooms). But, if you think that is all the park has to offer; you’re deeply mistaken. The grander feast for your eyes is at the Kingdom of Lights- a magical land filled with 40 million lights.
Winning 4 Guinness World Record titles, the Kingdom of Lights boasts the most permanent lights used in a permanent light and sound show, the Largest LED sculpture (supported), the Largest LED structure, and the Largest outdoor chandelier. Elegant Traditional Thai art is featured in the light extravaganza, which is unlike anything you have ever seen.
Every corner of the park is Instagram-worthy, so be sure to bring a power bank! Oh, and you can dress up in glittering magical costumes and roam around the park to really feel like a part of the Kingdom.
A feast for your soul: the River Carnival Parade Show Carnival Magic
You shouldn’t miss the opportunity to witness the River Carnival Parade Show at The River Palace, featuring a cast of over 150 actors and 150 crew members. The giant 8-meter-tall costumes, the largest procession barges and gigantic flying creatures, aerial ballet, exotic carnival dancers, animatronics, and special effects all take place on the 70-meter-wide stage, making it one of the most prominent stages ever constructed!
There, you’ll witness the world’s tallest proscenium arch in a theatre and the world’s longest single-chassis parade float. The 50-minute show is mesmerizing, to say the least.
A feast for your stomach: Bird of Paradise Buffet Carnival Magic
If your ticket to Carnival Magic includes a buffet dinner (which we recommend), know you’re in for a feast! The Bird of Paradise Buffet restaurant, set amidst the Arcadian Temple, is where you’ll be feasting.
The restaurant, watched over by mythical birds, offers 3,000 seats in a fully air-conditioned banquet hall. There are three additional large-sized halls which may be used for private functions of any size. The food options are endless; you’ll find a creative fusion of oriental and western influences with Indian, vegetarian foods and Halal favourites. Also, try the CM Signature fries with green curry and tom yum sauces!
Carnival Magic caters to everyone, whether you’re young-at-heart, a photophile, a foodie, or a shopaholic! Be prepared to be awed by everything the world-class attraction has to offer as you set foot in the Kingdom. Book your ticket HERE!
